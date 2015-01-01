OUR GUIDE TO ANNUAL FESTIVALS IN SAN DIEGO’S INLAND REGION

Each year, San Diego County’s inland communities host many special events and festivals that reflect our region’s colorful history, arts and music, cultural heritage, diversity, beautiful environment, and holiday celebrations.

Parades, outdoor concerts and movies, country fairs, classic car shows, powwows, rodeos, Oktoberfests, ethnic events, wine and food tastings, seasonal and holiday festivities are just some of the many annual events held in our inland region.

For current and complete calendar listings, visit http://www.eastcountymagazine.org/calendar . Also see our seasonal articles on major festivals and our Destination East County column listing top festivals and events.

Some of the major annual festive events in East County include the following. Actual dates vary from year to year, and new events are frequently added:

JANUARY

Borrego Springs Film Festival (Borrego Springs)

Hawk Watch (Ramona)

Lunar New Year Celebrations (Sycuan Casino)

MLK Luncheon (SDSU)

Poway Winter Festival (Poway)

New Year’s Day Walk to the Top (Mt. Helix)

FEBRUARY

Black History Month events (San Diego State University)

Chocolate Lovers Festival (Escondido)

City Heights Multicultural Festival (City Heights)

Fido Fest (Santee)

Hawk Watch (Ramona)

Heritage Day Parade (San Diego State University)

Via Valentino Night (Bernardo Winery)

MARCH

Chili Cookoff (Lemon Grove Lions Club)

Circle of Art Festival (Borrego Springs)

Daffodil Days (Julian)

Hooley Fest (La Mesa and Rancho San Diego)

Nature Day on Mt. Helix (Mt. Helix)

Rolando Street Fair (Rolando)

Taste of Alpine (Alpine)

Tomatomania (Cuyamaca College, Rancho San Diego)

APRIL

Aerobatics Competition: Hammerhead Roundup (Borrego Springs)

Bunny Train (Campo)

Cajon Classic Cruises (El Cajon)

Campo Wine Train (Campo)

Cruisin’ Grand (Escondido)

Earth Day events in San Diego County Parks (numerous locations)

Easter Eggstravaganza (El Cajon)

La Mesa Classic Car Show (La Mesa)

Fallbrook Avocado Festival (Fallbrook)

Lakeside Rodeo (Lakeside)

Lakeside Western Days Parade (Lakeside)

La Mesa Earth Day Festival (La Mesa)

Lilac Festival (Julian)

Ramona Earth Day Festival (Ramona)

Renaissance Faire (Escondido)

Spring Harp Fest (La Mesa)

Sweet Pea Days, Summers Past Farm (Flinn Springs)

Taste of La Mesa Village (La Mesa)

MAY

America on Main Street (El Cajon)

Cajon Classic Cruises (El Cajon)

Campo Days (Campo)

Cruisin’ Grand (Escondido)

Dinner and a Concert (El Cajon)

Escondido Street Festival (Escondido)

Laguna Mountain Rendezvous/Manzanita (Campo)

Lilac Festival (Julian)

Movies in County parks (many locations)

Ramona Music Festival (Ramona)

San Diego Wine Festival (Rancho Bernardo)

Santee Street Fair (Santee)

Spring Antique and Craft Fair (Flinn Springs)

Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival (Rancho San Diego)

Valley Center Western Days (Valley Center)

Vintage Alpine (Flinn Springs)

Warrior Hike Challenge (Lakeside)

Wild in the Country (Alpine)

JUNE

Artival (El Cajon)

Cajon Classic Cruises (El Cajon)

Cruisin’ Grand(Escondido)

Dinner and a Concert (El Cajon)

Grand Avenue Festival (Escondido)

Julian Town Square Music Festival (Julian)

Juneteenth Celebration (La Mesa)

La Mesa Classic Car Show (La Mesa)

La Mesa Flag Day Parade (La Mesa)

Lavender Day and Antique Craft Fair (Flinn Springs)

Movies in County parks (many locations)

Santee Summer Concert Series (Santee)

Taste of Julian (Julian)

JULY

Cajon Classic Cruises (El Cajon)

Cruisin’ Grand (Escondido)

Dinner and a Concert (El Cajon)

Julian 4th of July Parade (Julian)

Akrofest Aerobatics Competition (Borrego Springs)

Independence Day Celebration and fireworks(Escondido)

Kennedy Park Fireworks and train rides (El Cajon)

La Mesa Classic Car Show (La Mesa)

Movies in County parks (many locations)

Old-Fashioned 4th (Poway)

Pine Valley Days festival and parade (Pine Valley)

Ramona Country Fair (Ramona)

Santee Salutes (Santee)

Santee Summer Concert Series (Santee)

Sip of Julian (Julian)

Spirit of the 4th (Rancho Bernardo)

AUGUST

Cajon Classic Cruises (El Cajon)

Cruisin’ Grand (Escondido)

Dinner and a Concert (El Cajon)

Julian Star Fest

La Mesa Classic Car Show (La Mesa)

Lantern Festival (City Heights)

Movies in County parks (many locations)

Mount Helix Food and Wine Festival (Mt. Helix)

National Night Out (multiple police and sheriff stations)

Ramona Country Fair (Ramona)

Santee Summer Concert Series (Santee)

SEPTEMBER

Adams Avenue Street Fair (Normal Heights)

Alley Cat Art Walk (El Cajon)

Barn Dance (Poway)

Barona Pow-Wow (Barona Reservation, Lakeside)

Cajon Classic Cruises (El Cajon)

Chaldean American Festival (El Cajon)

Cruisin’ Grand, (Escondido)

Julian Apple Season (Julian)

Julian Grape Stompa (Julian)

Movies in County parks (many locations)

Poway Rotary Parade (Poway)

Poway Rodeo and After Party (Poway)

Rendezvous in Poway: History Comes Alive (Poway)

Sycuan Pow-Wow (Sycuan Reservation, El Cajon)

OCTOBER

Alpine Viejas Days & Parade (Alpine)

Borrego Days Desert Festival (Borrego Springs)

Cajon Classic Cruises (El Cajon)

Escondido Street Fair (Escondido)

German American Society’s Oktoberfest (El Cajon)

Grapefruit Festival (Borrego Springs)

Halloween Carnival (Kensington)

Halloween Hikes with a Ranger (several parks in East County)

Haunt Fest on Main (El Cajon)

Julian Apple Season (Julian)

Julian Open Studios Art Tour (Julian)

Julian Natural Wonderfest (Julian)

La Mesa Oktoberfest (La Mesa)

Movies in County parks (many locations)

Pumpkin Express Train (Campo)

Santee Brews and Bites Festival (Santee)

Sustain La Mesa Environmental Festival (La Mesa)

Pumpkin Festival and Crafts Fair (Bates Nut Farm)

Safe-Trick-or-Treating (Westfield Parkway Plaza, El Cajon)

Sip and Scare Sunset Train Excursion (Campo)

Spooky Campout at Lions, Tigers & Bears (Alpine)

Trick or Treating in La Mesa Village

Trunk or Treat (El Cajon)

NOVEMBER

Dia de los Muertos (Escondido)

German Karneval (El Cajon)

Midnight Madness Shopping (Viejas Outlet Center)

Ramona Art, Wine and Music Festival (Ramona)

Renaissance Fair (Escondido)

Santee Holiday Lighting (Santee)

Thanksgiving Turkey Bash (Alpine)

Turkey Trot to top of Mt. Helix (Mt. Helix)

Viejas Tree Lighting and Outdoor Ice Skating (Alpine)

DECEMBER

Alpine Parade of Lights and Snow Festival (Alpine)

Antique and Craft Fair (Flinn Springs)

Camp Christmas (Pine Valley)

Christmas on Mt. Helix (Mt. Helix)

Christmas with the Animals (Alpine)

Enchanted Village (Spring Valley)

Holiday in the Village (La Mesa)

Holiday Lights on Main (El Cajon)

Julian Country Christmas (Julian)

Lemon Grove Bonfire (Lemon Grove)

North Pole Limited Train Rides (Pacific Southwest Railway Museum, Campo)

Ramona Valley Holiday Wine Trail (Ramona)

Santee Holiday Tree Lighting (Santee)

Spirit of Christmas (Lakeside)

New Year’s Eve Parties (casinos and various community locations)

Wild Holidays (San Pasqual)

Winter Wonderland (El Cajon)

Winter Wonderland Celebration (Escondido)

MORE EVENTS

These sites post events that vary throughout the year:

County Parks

https://www.sdparks.org/calendar/

County Libraries

San Diego County Library events

Regional shopping malls

Parkway Plaza (El Cajon)

Grossmont Center (La Mesa)

North County Mall (Escondido)





