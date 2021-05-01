Our guide to discovering the SDSU College Community

A neighborhood shaped by scholarship, culture and charm

Overview: Set at the core of San Diego’s mid-city region, a blend of campus culture and neighborhood charm can be found here. The College area, centered around San Diego State University, brings together longtime residents, students and visitors to a community known for its events, diversity and good eats.

From entertainment venues, sports sites and community centers to specialty shops and eateries on and around the university campus, the college area offers an array of places to explore.

The College Area’s bordering communities add even more to the area. Kensington’s historic charm and standout dining, City Heights’ global flavors and community spirit and Rolando’s walkable streets all contribute to making the region an attractive place to both settle down and visit. Together, these neighborhoods create a diverse blend of spots to frequent in one region that is easy to explore.

Entertainment

San Diego State University is home to Viejas Arena, one of the largest concert venues in San Diego County, with the capacity to seat 13,500 guests. Throughout the year, Viejas Arena is home to various sports teams, including SDSU’s women’s and men’s basketball teams and San Diego Mojo.

The arena also hosts headliner concerts and top-flight comedians, showcasing major talent. Tickets to sporting events, live music and comedy shows can be purchased directly through the Viejas Arena box office or website, where you’ll also find helpful tools under the More Services tab, including options to buy trolley or bus passes. Viejas Arena operates as a cashless and clear bag only venue, so visitors should plan accordingly when attending events.

Just steps away from Viejas Arena, the Cal Coast Open Air Theatre offers a different kind of live experience on the SDSU campus. This open-air venue hosts concerts open to the public, community performances, and various campus-hosted events, making it a favorite for warm-weather shows and seasonal programming. To find an up-to-date list of the venue’s next shows, you can find an event calendar under the Upcoming Events tab.

The Sports Deck at SDSU sits atop parking structure 7 on campus and serves as the home field for SDSU’s men’s and women's soccer and track & field teams, hosting competitive matches throughout the year. Nearby, the SDSU Softball Stadium and SDSU’s baseball Tony Gwynn Stadium anchor the Aztecs’ spring sports, typically running from February through May. Tickets for soccer, track, baseball and softball events can be purchased through the Go Aztecs website, where schedules, seating information, and game day details are also available.

Beyond athletics, SDSU offers a rich lineup of performing arts experiences that highlight the creativity and talent of its students and faculty. The School of Theatre, Television and Film and the School of Music and Dance present production throughout the academic year at on-campus venues such as Main Stage Theatre, Prebys Stage, Rhapsody Hall, Scripps Cottage, and Smith Recital Hall. Current schedules, ticketing information and performance details can be found on the respective school websites.

Getting there is simple: SDSU event venues are all located on the SDSU campus, centrally connected by major routes including I-8, Highway 94 and I-15. SDSU is also a stop on the Metropolitan Transit System Green Line, just steps away from the bus station on campus.

Recreation Centers and Activities

A short trip into Rolando Village brings you to the Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Center, a major recreational hub for the community. The Kroc Center’s multi-faceted offerings make it a great destination whether you’re looking for a family-friendly play to attend or to improve your swimming skills. The center is home to one of the only year-round NHL regulation ice rinks in San Diego open for public skating, ice hockey for youth and adult leagues, and skating classes.

The Ray and Joan Kroc Community

Center campus also features an aquatic center with three pools, a recreation pool for fun and leisure, a therapy pool and a 25-meter competition pool. The Kroc Center pools offer 100s of classes to choose from group exercise classes, water polo, lap swimming, swim lessons, family open swim, and diving opportunities. Schedules for these opportunities can be found under the Programs and Classes tab on their website, where information on their arts, athletics, after-school enrichment, health & wellness and scholarship programs can also be found.

Dance and art studios, piano labs, guitar rooms are also available at the Kroc center.

A fully equipped theater with seating for around 540 at Kroc Center hosts an annual spring musical production and junior theater performances by C. Hook Theater.

If you’re looking for an exciting challenge or fun way to get active, the Climbing Tower and Corner zone at the Kroc center offers multiple climbing walls, an auto belay system and trained staff for a safe and enjoyable experience for climbers of all levels. The Climbing Tower and Corner zone are also available for reservation for birthday parties and other private events.

Other entertainment/community venues include the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation at Market Creek in the Euclid area. In addition to a spacious indoor event venue, there’s also an amphitheater, festival park and world courtyard. This venue hosts community events including an annual Multicultural Festival.

The Moxie Theatre in the Rolando area features plays by women playwrights.

If you love roller skating outdoors, Ringer’s Roller Rink is situated along Federal Boulevard, right off Highway 94.

Shopping is available at Marketplace at the Grove, formerly known as the College Grove shopping mall.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Chollas Lake Park offers nature trails, fishing, a fishing clinic, archery, and more as a tranquil oasis amid a largely urban area. The park is situated just off State Route 94 and College Avenue

Multicultural Architecture

The City Heights area’s rich cultural diversity is reflected not only in its people, but in its architecture. City Heights extends along portions of University and El Cajon Boulevard.

Here you will find an Asian Business Center at 4460 El Cajon Blvd. where you can shop for goods from Asia, purchase fresh fish and Asian ingredients at Asian markets, and see a Buddhist Temple that looks like it could equally at home in Thailand.

Dining

SDSU and its surrounding neighborhoods offer a diverse drinking and dining landscape that reflects San Diego’s global food culture. From iconic landmarks to student favorites, each community brings its own personality and flavor to the table.

Kensington: As the only French restaurant in San Diego, the award winning Bleu Boheme is a standout destination in Kensington. Known for its romantic, bohemian and artistic free-spirited inspired ambiance the restaurant serves traditional French dishes incorporating influences from all regions of France including traditional and seasonal bistro food such as their Boef Bourguignon, Special Poisson ce Soir or their old school Escargots de la Vielle Ecole served by friendly staff. The candlelit interior and extensive wine list of over 100 options make it a popular choice for anyone looking for an elevated dining experience just minutes from the College Area.

Trattoria da Sofia brings a photo ready Italian dining experience to Kensington. The dining room features soccer jerseys suspended from laundry clothes lines across the ceiling setting the tone for the lively and welcoming atmosphere. Guests can expect fresh house-made pastas, classic Italian comfort dishes and table side made tiramisu that pair well with their robust wine list. Trattoria da Sofia is the perfect spot for group dinners or a casual night out with friends.

Longtime neighborhood landmark Kensington Club is a hybrid restaurant, bar and music venue known for its cozy dive bar energy. Guests can find casual pub fare, local beers, signature cocktails and steady line up of live music including live bands and DJ nights.

Kensington Café is also a hangout in the neighborhood for healthier breakfasts, lunches, coffees drinks and pastries.

City Heights:

Originally designed as part of a theatre, The Tower Bar located on University Avenue is recognized for its 110’ hollow pylon crowning the top of the building. Known for its live shows, drink specials and alternative crowd it is a must visit for those looking to experience one of the city’s most unique and storied venues.

Located in the heart of City Heights, Cafeina Cafe is a Latino owned coffee shop celebrated for its community events and culturally inspired drinks. Popular menu items include horchata lattes, mazapan beverages and seasonal specials that highlight Latin American flavors. Its warm interior and big patio made it a great stop for a quick cup in the morning or sit down place for remote work.

Rolando, City Heights & College Area:

Black owned gem Surf & Soul Spot on College avenue is known for its generous portions and flavorful alternating seafood and soul food days throughout the week making it a go to for dishes like their Wing Bop Wednesdays featuring rotating sauces on their golden fried chicken wings, crispy fried catfish fillets salmon bacon cheeseburger and south east dirty smothered fries. Its friendly counter service setup and flavors have earned it a loyal following among both students and locals.

The Red Sea Ethiopian Restaurant in City Heights features authentic Ethiopian cuisine in an African motif, as well as Ethiopian coffee.

San Diego staple Dirty Birds Bar and Grill located on El Cajon Boulevard is known for its extensive menu of award-winning wines with dozens of creative sauces. The casual sports bar atmosphere and beer selection make it a go to spot for game days and casual meals close to campus.

The Luau Bar brings a tropical flair to Rolando with its island inspired cocktails and laid-back vibes. Their tiki style decor and relaxed atmosphere make it a local favorite for Karaoke every Thursday and Bingo on Mondays.

Health focused Yummy Yummy Juice Bar offers fresh juices, smoothies and acai bowls ideal for visitors looking for lighter fare near SDSU located on El Cajon within walking distance from the SDSU campus.

Just down the road, Majorette can be found, adding a modern bar presence featuring wine and beer options for guests along with a kitchen open until 9pm featuring various burgers, sandwiches and salads. Wednesdays Majorette opens its doors for trivia between 6-8 pm and all-day happy hour on Sundays.

Those who appreciate a true neighborhood dive bar will enjoy The BLVD Bar which offers plenty of entertainment and bar games including pool tables, darts and regular karaoke nights. Affordable drinks, friendly regulars and zero pretension give it a strong local following.

SDSU campus area eateries

Located in SDSU’s South Campus Plaza, Eureka! Is a popular hangout spot for students and visitors looking for a polished yet casual atmosphere. The restaurant offers gourmet burgers, salads, cocktails and craft beers to enjoy while watching sporting event at TV wrapped bar.

Beloved SDSU Mexican fast-food restaurant Trujillo’s Taco Shop is known for their heart burritos and combinations with many named after SDSU fraternities and campus traditions. Open late and packed with students throughout the night it’s the unofficial stop for game days, late night dinners and anyone seeking classic San Diego Mexican food with an SDSU twist.

Getting there: The SDSU college campus is located off Interstate 8 at the College Avenue exit. There’s a trolley stop on campus, as well as several MTS bus routes. Nearby communities in the SDSU college community are accessible via these east-west routes: I-8, State Route 94, University Avenue and El Cajon Blvd. The College area is just 15 minutes from downtown San Diego and San Diego International Airport.