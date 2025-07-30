OUR GUIDE TO EAST COUNTY’S CITY SCENES

By Miriam Raftery

July 30, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) - Four incorporated cities are located in close proximity to each other in the heart of San Diego’s East County: El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, and Santee.

Each has its own distinct character, charm, community events and attractions—from a dining district in La Mesa’s historic downtown village to lakes and river parks in Santee, history alive in Lemon Grove, and outdoor festivities in El Cajon’s multicultural downtown district.

Read more about these cities (including unincorporated areas on their outskirts) below.

EL CAJON

El Cajon has roots in the pioneer era and became a city in 1913. It’s downtown district along Main Street includes some historic buildings dating back to the 1800s, along with modern upgrades such as sidewalk cafes, Prescott Promenade and Centennial Plaza.

The city’s downtown merchants group hosts many events, including outdoor concerts and car shows in spring and summer. The city hosts other events such as the America on Main festival, fireworks on July 4, Hauntfest on Main and a holiday tree lighting.

The city’s downtown also features the Magnolia Performing Arts Center, which has headliner concerts and other live performances.

The downtown area has several galleries, and holds an annual Alley Cat Art Walk event as well as a new Artival festival. Main Street also has many eclectic shops and services.

You can also visit the Olaf Wieghorst Museum and Western Heritage Center to see original works by famed Western artists including Wieghorst, Frederic Remington, and others.

El Cajon’s international population is reflected in its many restaurants, where you can find cuisine such as Afghan, Syrian, Iraqi, Mexican and more.

Parkway Plaza regional shopping center is an indoor mall that also hosts various events as well as a multiplex movie theater.

If you need lodging, El Cajon has a Courtyard Marriot hotel downtown as well as Hampton Inn and Suites across the street from Parkway Plaza.

The city is accessible off I-8 or via trolley, though the stop is a few blocks away from downtown so you may need a bus or rideshare such as Uber or Lyft to get to the city’s heart. There’s also Gillespie Field, an airport for small planes, which has a museum that’s an annex of the San Diego Air and Space Museum, as well as Gilespie Field Cafe where you can watch the planes take off and land.

Beyond the city limits, El Cajon’s expansive unincorporated areas offer attractions of their own.

Rancho San Diego has many restaurants and stores, and is home to Cuyamaca College, which has a beautiful Water Conservation Garden, the Samuel M. Ciccati Performing Arts Center, and a fascinating Heritage of the Americas Museum. El Cajon is also home to a second community college, Grossmont College, where you can watch plays at the Stagehouse Theatre.

The rural, mountain community of Crest hosts an annual Fourth of July parade. Flinn Springs, along I-8 between the city of El Cajon and Alpine, is worth a stop to see the beautiful Summers Past Farms, which hosts seasonal events such as a sweet pea maze and a wine festival. Also in Flinn Springs, you can savor barbecue at Grand Ole BBQ, which also hosts live bands regularly.

LA MESA

Known as the “Jewel of the Hills,” La Mesa became a city over a century ago, in 1912. The community has agricultural roots and was once home to a silent movie studio. You can learn more about the community’s past at the La Mesa History Center.

The city still has a small-town vibe, with a thriving downtown village that has become the “restaurant row” of East County with options such as European-style tapas, Italian, Mexican, farm-to-table, and more. There are also many shops and services in downtown La Mesa. The La Mesa Village Association lists downtown restaurants, stores and events including a large Oktoberfest, car shows, Holiday in the Village and more.

Beyond downtown, La Mesa has many other great restaurants. Dine around the world without leaving La Mesa, savoring fare such as Himalayan, Indian, European, Mexican, and more.

The city also has a large number of independent coffee houses, some with entertainment such as live comedy and open mic nights. Several bars also have live music.

San Pasqual Winery and Wine Works offer tastings of award-winning wines; Wine Works also host live bands and trivia nights. Helix Brewing and its Sourworx next door offer locally brewed beers.

Lamplighters Community Theatre has a long tradition of live theatrical productions in La Mesa.

The city also hosts several annual events including a Flag Day Parade, Earth Day Fair, s ummer concerts at Harry Griffith Park, classic car nights in summer, a weekly farmer’s market downtown, a large Oktoberfest celebration, and a Holiday in the Village event held each December. There are also summer movies in the park.

The city is also home to the Grossmont Center regional shopping mall, which has many locally-owned shops as well as chain stores such as Target, a food court, and restaurants. The mall hosts events regularly and also has a multi-plex movie theatre.

Though La Mesa is only nine square miles, it has many nice parks, including multiple dog parks.

The city’s attractions page lists fun and interesting things to do, including secret stairs, historic landmarks, colorful murals, and a brightly colored Lookout built to commemorate the city’s centennial. There’s also a municipal swimming pool that hosts “dive in” movies in summer. In addition, the city is home to a YMCA with pool and other recreational opportunities.

Mt. Helix is located in the unincorporated part of La Mesa. There’s a historic amphitheater and nature preserve at the top dating back to 1925.

The Mt. Helix Park Foundation hosts a variety of events atop Mt. Helix, from concerts and yoga classes to the annual Mt. Helix Food and Wine Festival each August and a Christmas Market for the holiday season.

A Holiday Inn Express offers lodging in La Mesa.

Getting here is easy! La Mesa has three trolley stops and is centrally located between three major freeways: I-8, I-94 and State Route 125.

LEMON GROVE

Lemon Grove is tucked between La Mesa and San Diego. It became a city in 1977, but has been a community far longer, with roots in the citrus-growing industry. The city boasts the “best climate on earth.”

The Lemon Grove Historical Society runs the Parsonage House Museum and also commissioned a series of murals depicting the city’s history nearby.

Lemon Grove hosts annual concerts in the park, held at Berry Street Park, each summer and sometimes outdoor movies. Each December, the city hosts a community bonfire event. For the latest on parks and events, check here.

The downtown district is easily walkable, with affordable shops. The city has several good restaurants, such as Lemon Grove Bistro and Beer Garden serving European fare and craft brews, as well as Giardino’s Italian restaurant.

Wine lovers will savor a stop at Zest Wine Bistro, which has wines from around the world along with appetizers, entrees and delicious desserts.

Lemon Grove Coffee is a happening spot with a cool vibe, smoothies and vegan food options.

Active service clubs host events such as the Lemon Grove Lions’ annual Chili Cookoff.

Lemon Grove has basic but affordable lodging at the Rodeway Inn.

The city is easily accessible via a trolley stop in the heart of downtown—right across from the city’s iconic giant lemon statue. It’s also freeway accessible via I-94.

SANTEE

A city since 1980, Santee was once known as Cowleston after George Cowles, who established vineyards here in 1877; Cowles Mountain on the city’s western edge is a popular destination for day hikers. Learn more about the city’s history.

Santee’s major attraction is Santee Lakes, a recreational preserve popular for fishing, pedal boat rentals, picnicking and birdwatching. There’s a faux-boulder climbing area and splash ground for kids. You can stay overnight or longer at campgrounds, an RV park, cabins and even floating cabins!

The city is planning an arts and entertainment district in the future. For now, you can enjoy Off Broadway Live productions which include concerts, dinner shows and there’s also a supper club.

Sportsplex USA is a sports and recreational facility where you can watch softball, soccer or youth T-ball, relax in a pub with draft beers and food, or practice your swing at the batting cages.

Sprawling Santee does not have a downtown district, but does have shopping including Costco, Kohl’s, and at the Santee Trolley Square shopping center which has many stores and restaurants.

The city of Santee hosts many annual events including the Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival, Santee Salutes complete with fireworks, Santee Beers and Bites festival, FidoFest, summer outdoor concerts, and a holiday event with lots of family fun. Find Santee city’s events here.

The City of Santee has 10 beautiful public parks, six trails,15 sports fields and three dog parks/off-leash areas. Find parks and trails. There’s also the Mast Park disc golf course and the Woodglen Vista skate park as well as multiple dog parks. Many of the trails run alongside the San Diego River and include paths for walking, jogging and bicycling, such as Santee River Park and the Walker Preserve Trail.

Besides a Best Western hotel, lodging options include camping and cabins - including floating cabins at Santee Lakes. There is also the beautiful Carlton Oaks Inn next to Carlton Oaks Golf Course.

The Cameron Family YMCA has two swimming pools, one with a built-in playground, plus many other recreational opportunities.

Santee is crisscrossed by several freeways including State Routes 52, 67 and 125, making it easily accessible from all directions. There are trolley stops, as well as Gillespie Field, a small airport on the boundary of Santee and El Cajon.

East County Magazine gratefully acknowledges a generous donation from the Conrad Prebys Foundation to support our “Visit East County” reporting.