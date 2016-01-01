Our guide to inland San Diego’s Rivers and Lakes Region

By Karen Pearlman and Miriam Raftery

Overview: San Diego County's beautiful coastline often steals the spotlight, but the eastern side of the county offers a serene and varied landscape. Our Rivers and Lakes region encompasses eastern portions of the San Diego River, which flows from its headwaters in the mountains to the sea, along with reservoirs, many parks, rocky crags, and our county’s only natural lake.

This area also celebrates its wild west roots, offers many nature trails as well as contemporary comforts, providing a wealth of recreational opportunities here.

From the bird-laden banks of the San Diego River in Lakeside to the popular Lake Murray Reservoir, the waterways and places around them continue to draw visitors with their inviting features. The County also operates numerous parks in the Lakeside area, including some with rugged terrain and adventures awaiting visitors.

LAKESIDE

Nestled beside the San Diego River, Lakeside balances its ranching past with the pull of the outdoors.

The Lakeside Historical Society Museum http://lakesidehistory.org/, housed in a historic building on Main Street, preserves stories of the area’s early settlers, railroads and agricultural roots.

Walker Preserve and High Park Trail

The river itself is celebrated through the Lakeside River Conservancy which offers guided hikes along a scenic two-mile trail on its northern bank. Wildlife thrives here and offers visitors a chance to spot native birds and enjoy the riparian habitat that has long sustained the community. The High Park Trail is two miles each way. The Conservancy also maintains Walker Preserve, a restored sand mine area now with scenic trails.

Lindo Lake County Park

Just steps away, nature takes center stage at Lindo Lake Park Lindo Lake County Park, the only natural lake in San Diego County that holds water year-round. Families gather here for fishing, birdwatching and picnics under the shade of old trees, while walkers circle the paved path around the lakes.

Lindo Lakes is the only natural lake in San Diego County. It has picnic areas, a dance ramada, a skate park, a children’s playground, a softball field, a butterfly garden, horseshoe pits, tennis courts, and 17 physical fitness stations that offer a scenic, no-cost workout. On site are 1.5 miles of ADA-friendly multi-use trails, a special TRACK Trail for kids which combines education with prizes and an online scavenger hunt, plus r hosted hikes and programs with both rangers and park volunteers. Waterfowl are common on site; herons, pelicans, egrets, geese, ruddy ducks, and American Coots – not to mention rare species like Cinnamon Teal, Stilts and Avocets.

El Capitan County Preserve

For those seeking more rugged adventures, the climb up El Cajon Mountain, known locally as “El Cap,” El Cajon Mountain Trail Guide offers one of the county’s most strenuous hikes. The mountain's steep ascent rewards hikers with sweeping views of East County’s valleys and peaks. The hike beings in the County’s El Capitan Preserve. Each Memorial Day, the County hosts a warrior challenge hike to the top.

El Capitan Reservoir

The El Capitan Reservoir, run by the city of San Diego in Lakeside’s El Monte Valley, has 1,562 surface acres, a maximum water depth of 197 feet, an 22 miles of shoreline. Water activities allowed include canoes, kayaks, rowboats and float tubes. You can fish for largemouth bass, carp, catfish, crappies and sunfish with a valid fishing license.

Oakoasis County Park

Oakoasis County Preserve in Lakeside’s Wildcat Canyon boasts nearly 400 acres of chaparral, manzanita, and woodlands. A 2.5-mile loop trail is well marked as part of the future Trans-County Trail system, which is planned to go all the way from Torrey Pines State Reserve at the beach to the Anza-Borrego Desert.

Explore woods, hills, trail and sweeping views of the mountains. Horses are welcome, along with dogs on leashes.

Star parties are popular at this preserve. Join park rangers and the San Diego Astronomy Association on the second Saturday of each month for an evening of free stargazing. You can take a twilight hike to search for bats and scorpions, use high-powered telescopes with pros, and stay overnight in the group camping area during warmer months.

San Vicente Reservoir

With a depth of over 300 feet when full, the San Vicente Reservoir was the site of the nation’s largest dam raise (117 feet). The dam was built in 1943 and the dam raise was completed in 2016.

Allowable watercraft you can bring include boats, canoes, kayaks, row boats, float tubes, and wakeboarding. Three-seater personal watercraft are allowed only if towing a water skier, wakeboard or tube device. With a valid fishing license, you can drop a line to catch largemouth bass, carp, catfish, crappies and sunfish.

Louis A. Stelzer County Park

With 420 acres of oak woodland, coastal sage scrub and spectacular scenery, Louis A. Stelzer County Park is an attractive hiking destination. The park has miles of multi-use trails including the 0.7 mile Riparian Trail parallel to Wildcat Canyon Creek along the western bank, home to wildlife such as deer, bobcats and raccoons.

The Stelzer Ridge Trail ascends 0.6 miles to the Kumeyaay Promontory, where you can take a left for a rigorous climb to the summit. This trail begins past the western playground just south of the giant live oak tree and takes you past beautiful mountain and valley views. A short 0.28 Wooten Loop Trail connects the Riparian and Stelzer Ridge Trails. In spring, you can see colorful wildflowers in meadows here. An observation deck provides opportunities to view birds of play.

There are also TRACK trails for kids, exercise equipment, playgrounds, a horseshoe pit, barbecues and picnic tables beneath a canopy of old-growth trees. View the park’s brochure for more details.

Lakeside Historical Society Museum

The Lakeside Historical Society Museum preserves stories of the Kumeyaay people, stagecoach routes, and the rise of ranching and railroads. Its exhibits remind visitors that this community grew from the river’s banks outward.

Lake Jennings

Lake Jennings is one of the most scenic parks in San Diego’s inland region. It offers fishing, camping, hiking, and picnicking activities. Boat rentals, private boat launching, and fishing from a floating fishing dock. This lake is a popular wildlife viewing area—watch for bald eagles, osprey, foxes, deer and more.

This lake has a variety of boat rentals including Krystal Kanoes that are transparent for viewing fish underwater! You can also rent motorboats, rowboats, paddleboats, and kayaks. There are also lakeside firepits available to rent.

Cactus County Park

Cactus County Park presents a unique mix of recreational opportunities. Covering 59.58 acres, Cactus County Park features a 1-mile trail, ball fields and an air strip for radio-controlled airplanes. There’s also a bicycle motocross (BMX) track.

Lakeside Rodeo and Western Days Parade

In Lakeside, the community celebrates its Western roots at the Lakeside Rodeo Arena, which hosts events such as the annual Lakeside Rodeo, a Bulls Only Rodeo.

Each spring, the Lakeside Chamber of Commerce holds Lakeside Western Days including a parade on the rodeo weekend.

Nearby popular eateries include Eastbound Bar & Grill which claims to host East County’s best burgers and brunch, as well as and Café 67 , a vintage 1950s-style diner.

Barona Resort and Casino

For those seeking a weekend, the nearby Barona Resort & Casino https://www.barona.com/ offers upscale lodging, gaming, golf, spa and dining tucked into the hills on the Barona reservation. The resort has the esteemed Barona Oaks steakhouse with an award-winning wine list, as well as an Italian Cucina, the Hu Wan Noodle shop, and other options.

For thrill seekers, there’s the Barona Speedway and the SC Village facility where you can engage in battles using paintballs, gel balls, or airsoft pellets.

Lakeside also has the Trevi Hills Winery, with beautiful views and tastings available Thursdays through Sundays.

SANTEE

Just due west of Santee, Santee has grown into a bustling city without losing its connection to nature.

Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve

The Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve, is one of the jewels of the community, a 190-acre park with seven man-made lakes stocked for fishing. While dogs are only allowed in a small portion of the park, human visitors can rent pedal boats, camp in lakeside cabins (some of them floating!) or simply stroll along the trails that wind through the preserve. Watch for turtles, waterfowl and migrating birds.

Seasonal events, from summer concerts to family festivals, make the lakes a year-round gathering place.

Mast Park

Closer to town, Santee’s Mast Park provides river access, playgrounds, fenced dog parks and a disc golf course, while serving as seasonal habitat for the endangered least Bell’s vireo and other living beings.

Breweries

Santee also has breweries including BNS Brewing and Distilling Co. and Sunny Grove Brewing.

Santee Trolley Square

The Santee Trolley Square shopping center hosts a variety of events such as outdoor concerts in summer and a holiday tree-lighting ceremony that’s been known to have other attractions such as ice skating and carriage rides.

Mission Trails Regional Park

Connecting East County to the city of San Diego, Mission Trails Regional Park Mission Trails Regional Park is one of the largest urban open-space parks in the nation. MTRP's 7,200 acres and more than 60 miles of trails draw hikers, runners, mountain bikers and horseback riders. It’s also a popular site for rock climbers on the park’s rugged cliffs.

Start your visit at the park’s visitor center, which has a fascinating museum and displays of Native American history as well as the park’s abundant wildlife, which includes mountain lion, coyotes, birds of prey and more. There’s also a library, gift shop, and views of the valley that was once home to Kumeyaay Native Americans.

The park offers guided activities such as birdwatching and hosts nighttime stargazing parties.

History buffs can explore the Old Mission Dam in Mission Trails Regional Park, a relic of Spanish mission-era irrigation that still stands along the San Diego River.

Cautionary notes: Don’t try crossing the river during or after a heavy rainfall, as it has been known to sweep away unwary hikers. Watch your step, as the park has rattlesnakes (as do many of our backcountry areas) and mountain lions.

The climb to Cowles Mountain, the city’s highest point at 1,593 feet, is a rite of passage for locals, offering panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean to the Cuyamaca Mountains.

An ancient Kumeyaay formation atop Cowles Mountain provides an inspiring view during the winter solstice.

Lake Murray

Within the park, Lake Murray Reservoir provides a tranquil setting. Its paved 3.2-mile path is popular with joggers, skaters and cyclists, while anglers cast lines from the shore or from rental boats. At sunrise and sunset, the lake’s glassy surface reflects the surrounding hills, creating one of East County’s most serene scenes.

Getting there: Accessible via state Routes 67 and 125, and Interstate 8 as well, the Rivers and Lakes region invites exploration at every turn -- spots where history, communities and nature flow and thrive like the rivers and lakes that define them. The trolley stops at the Santee Trolley Square shopping center, though you’ll need a vehicle to access other attractions in this region.