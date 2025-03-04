OUR GUIDE TO MOVIE VIEWING OPTIONS IN SAN DIEGO’S INLAND REGION

By Miriam Raftery

San Diego’s inland region has a variety of cinema options, including several movie theaters (some with upscale options), outdoor movies in the park for six months each year, summer “dive-in” movies at a pool, and a desert film festival.

Beyond popcorn, many local theaters also offer a wide array of foods and even alcoholic beverages.

Scroll down for listings of movie theaters in our inland communities, as well as where to find movies in the park and more.

AMC Dine-In Poway has reclining seats, plus food and non-alcoholic beverages delivered to your seat. Beer and wine is also available. There are discount matinees and sensory-friendly films as well.

Angelika Film Center in Carmel Ranch is a state-of-the-art luxury cinema with a diverse offering of films. The theater serves craft beverages and bites. The theater offers membership savings including discounts on tickets and food, half-off Tuesdays, free surprise screenings on the first Wednesday each month, and free popcorn on your birthday.

Borrego Springs Film Institute in offers free community screenings of popular and classic movies at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center each month. Check their website for show schedules. The Institute in the Borrego Springs desert community also hosts a film festival each January.

Dive-in movies: For a cool time, the City of La Mesa offers dive-in movies at its municipal pool during summertime. Check the city’s calendar for a list of family-friendly movies to view poolside—or while floating in the pool.

Kroc Center, just one block west of La Mesa in San Diego, has also offered dive-in movies in summer months in recent years.

Reading Cinemas Grossmont in La Mesa is a mluti-plex showing latest movie releases and classic films. The theater features technologically advanced sound and projection systems and is also home to the exclusive TITAN XC big-screen experience, with the highest-quality digital projectors and multichannel Dolby Atmos audio system. Discounts include half-price Tuesdays, military discounts, daily ticket discounts before noon, and more. Food and beverages, including alcoholic drinks, are available.

Regal Cinemas at Parkway Plaza in El Cajon is a multi-plex I-Max movie theater showing latest new release films. Love the movies? You can sign up for unlimited 2-D movie viewing for less than the cost of two movies per month.

Regal Edwards Cinema in Rancho San Diego, an unincorporated El Cajon community, is a multiplex theater offering new-release movies. Check out their loyalty and rewards programs.

Regal Escondido is a multiplex theater with stadium style seating; some screenings feature I-Max or Real-D 3D formats. Check their website for deals and discounts.

Movies in the Park: The County of San Diego presents free film showings from May through October in parks across San Diego County, including many in inland areas. Bring a blanket, beach chair and picnic dinner to enjoy movies under the stars. Showtime starts 15 minutes after sunset. Check the link for a list of movies and locations. Note: Several local cities also offer outdoor summer movies; check each local city page for details in summer months.