OUR GUIDE TO THE RAMONA WINE REGION

By Miriam Raftery

Overview

Nestled in the foothills of San Diego’s East County, The Ramona region is nationally recognized as an American Viticultural Region (AVA). You can savor wines at over 40 tasting rooms.

Ramona is also home to a historic downtown district with shopping, galleries and restaurants, a western museum, a camel dairy, a paint ball range, colorful murals, restaurants , and live music including a theater with concerts. There are also annual events including rodeos, a country fair, hawk watch, an art and wine festival, and a holiday wine trail to savor.

There are also several county parks in Ramona where you can enjoy hiking trails and scenic views. Ramona’s lodging options range from resorts with golf, tennis and spa facilities to rustic cabins and camping.

Wineries and wine events

The Ramona Valley Vineyards Association (RVVA) has a map and listings of Ramona’s wineries, many of which have won regional, national and international awards, Most are smaller, family-owned wineries where you can meet the wine masters and learn about wine-making.

The Ramona wine region has several subregions to explore: Central Ramona, Highland Valley (connecting Ramona to Escondido), Old Julian Highway, the Highway 78 corridor, Southwest and West Ramona. You may also opt to venture to wineries in nearby communities Warner Springs and Julian.

Take a self-guided winetasting tour or a private or group tour including lunch and leave the driving to Let’s Go Vino.

The RVVA site also lists annual events such as the Holiday Wine Trail and the Ramona Art and Wine Festival.

Some Ramona wineries are gaining national attention, such as Milagro Winery, which has won dozens of international and regional awards, Woof ‘n’ Rose, winner of numerous awards including first place in a French-American challenge, Altipiano Vineyard, winner of gold, silver and br

onze medals at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, and Vineyard Grant James, rated #2 vineyard in America by Travel and Leisure magazine. Many more have regional accolades, such as Ramona Ranch Winery, a certified sustainable California wine grower that double gold medals recently at the county fair.

Known for its family-run wineries, the Ramona region offers opportunities to meet local winemakers and savor the flavors at both cozy indoor and scenic outdoor tasting areas.

There are some unusual winery experiences ranging from wine caves to cozy tasting rooms to outdoor patios with lovely views, wood-fired pizza ovens, and concoctions such as wine slushies. Cordiano Winery has a full Italian restaurant with outdoor dining atop a hilltop with panoramic views. Some, such as Milagro, have indoor/outdoor tasting areas and even host major events such as weddings at the property, which includes a lake and wine cave for special events. Ramona Ranch Winery has a certified sustainably-grown vineyard and hosts a variety of events, from live music to wildlife-oriented lectures. Hatfield Creek Vineyards hosts catered vineyard dinners and game nights.

Historic District

Stroll through the historic district on Ramona’s Main Street downtown to browse antique and gift shops, galleries and more.

Restaurants in the historic district include Marinade on Main ,cooking up farm-to-table fresh cuisine, D’Carlo’s steakhouse, and Pinto Thai for Asian cuisine, and several Mexican restaurants. Ramona Naturals has a deli counter for health-minded visitors.

At Reds, Whites and Brews, a saloon in one of the town’s oldest buildings, you can savor local wines and craft beer brews. Also on Main Street, there’s the Pamo Valley winery tasting room if time or weather prevents driving backcountry roads to visit rural wineries. For beer lovers, check out Smoking Cannon Brewery.

Special attractions in Ramona

Guy B. Woodward Museum on Main Street features several historical buildings including the 1996 adobe Verlaque House filled with period antiques, the Wine Cellar Gallery, a steel jail from the 1860s, a 1910 honey house featuring a century of beekeeping history, a one-room schoolhouse, a millinery shop with vintage clothing and textiles, plus a bunkhouse, tack room and blacksmith shop from the Warnock Ranch in the 1870s. There are also wagons and buggies, vintage farm equipment, an antique fire truck, mining equipment and more.

Oasis Camel Dairy has open farm days most months as well as private tours, and occasional special events. During your visit you can feed or ride camels, enjoy a camel and exotic bird show, a turkey stampede, see and pet mini sheep, and shop for camel products such as camel milk soaps, chocolates, and lotions as well as camel hair scarves and caps. In June and July, you can also visit the Camel Valley Lavender Farm and take home U-pick lavender bundles.

Velocity Paintball Park is San Diego's largest paintball field, offering a safe environment to experience the thrill and excitement of paintball. The park offers a variety of paintball fields and scenarios, with nine wooded fields to choose from. Walk-on games for beginners and advanced paintball enthusiasts are available.

Ramona Town Hall, built in 1894, hosts various community events, including movie nights and music events, aimed at bringing people together for fun and entertainment. Movie nights often feature family-friendly films. Music events include live performances by local artists and themed concerts. It’s a fun place to connect with the local community.

Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Murals

When driving or walking through Ramona, keep an eye out for vibrant murals by local artists on local buildings, all part of the H.E.A.R.T. (Helping Elevate Art, Recreation, and Tourism) Mural Project. The murals celebrate Ramona’s beauty, charm, character, and heritage. You can download a map of all murals and mini murals.

Music and entertainment

The Barn is a popular bar and restaurant that offers country line dining with a DJ as well as happy hours and a diverse menu ranging from spicy wings to oysters on the half shell, charcuterie, salads, soups and lamp chop lollipops.

Ramona Mainstage offers live musical concerts by local bands and other performances, also serving up Old Town-style barbecue dinners in a theater that opened in 1947. Once an art deco cinema, it’s now a performing arts venue that offers music, dance, theatrical and comedy performances.

Annual events

Hawk Watch is held each weekend in January and February. Organized by the Wildlife Research Institute Inc. and held in recent years at Begent Ranch in the Ramona grasslands, Hawk Watch features up-close viewing of hawks, eagles and owls with an educational presentation, plus opportunities to take a drive to view a bald eagle nest and other birds of prey.

Ramona Open Studios Tour invites visitors to studios of local artists and artisans each April.

Taste of Ramona is held in May, hosted by the Ramona Chamber of Commerce and offering tastes of local restaurants, wineries, breweries and cider makers.

Ramona’s American Graffiti Cruise group organizes classic car nights in summertime.

Ramona Rodeo each August features cowboys and cowgirls from far and near competing in horse and bull riding contests, barrel racing, roping, and other classic rodeo competitions. The event often includes a parade, live music, food and craft vendors, and various family activities, making it a festive atmosphere for all ages.

Ramona Country Fair held each August has midway rides, live music, and vendors serving up everything from barbecue to hand-crafted souvenirs.

Ramona 4th of July Family Picnic & Fireworks Show

A parade featuring floats, marching bands, and local organizations kicks off the annual Independence Day celebration. Afterward, various activities at local parks typically include games for kids, craft booths, live music, and food vendors. The evening culminates with a fireworks display, lighting up the sky and providing a grand finale to the day's festivities.

Ramona Rodeo

Every August, cowboys and cowgirls compete in horse and bull riding contests, barrel racing, roping, and other classic rodeo competitions. In addition to thrilling performances, the event often includes a parade, live music, food and craft vendors, and various family activities, making it a festive atmosphere for all ages.

Ramona Art & Wine Festival

Experience the fall celebration of Ramona's fine art, award-winning wines and culinary delights. Each year, wineries present tastings, chefs prepare favorite foods, and local artists paint wine barrels that are auctioned off, with the proceeds going to the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project.

Merchants Safe Trick or Treat

Every Halloween, participating local businesses decorate their storefronts and provide treats to young trick-or-treaters, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the downtown area. Kids will love collecting candy, and you will love meeting our generous local business community.

Ramona Holiday Wine Trail is a self-guided tour with tastings at several Ramona-area wineries, organized by the Ramona Valley Vineyards Association.

Ramona Tree Lighting: The community’s annual tree lighting ceremony is held in early December, featuring carolers, classic cars, crafts, and Santa Claus.

More events: The Ramona Chamber of Commerce lists a variety of community events on its website.

You can also visit the beautiful Ramona County Library in town, where you can check out books, access computers and wi-fi, or check out events from author-signings to fitness classes acoustic music concerts and more.

Golf

Mt. Woodson Golf Club has a course created by world famous golf course designers Brian Curley and Lee Schmidt. Set in a rugged natural setting with hole names such as Ledges and Tree Tops, the course also features a 450-foot wooden bridge that winds through beautiful natural scenery and canyons.

San Vicente Golf Resort has a newly renovated championship course that is considered one of San Diego’s most scenic courses, as players navigate through the changing scenery that features beautiful oak trees, waterfalls and ponds. The resort also features lodging, dining, and the Riviera wellness spa.

Lodging: hotels and resorts

Ramona Valley Inn is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Ramona on Main Street. Offering affordable accommodations, the inn’s rooms combine rustic charm with modern comforts. There’s a seasonal outdoor pool and pet-friendly rooms available.

Riviera Oaks Resort and Racquet Club is nestled in the San Vicente Valley. Riviera Oaks Resort and Racket Club features 16 tennis courts and a spa. Their spacious villas offer fully equipped kitchens and fireplaces.

San Vicente Golf Resort features lodging, dining at the Oaks Grille and Pa Lounge featuring California cuisine and local wines. You can also pamper yourself at, the Riviera wellness spa and tee off at a championship golf course complete with waterfalls, ponds and oak trees.

San Diego Country Estates is set amid rolling hills adjacent to Cleveland National Forest . It features apartment-style accommodations and many on-site recreational activities including basketball, tennis, pickle ball, and recreation room with games and movies. There’s also a spa, fitness center, pool and fire pits. Fun fact: the site once hosted the first “Battle of the Sexes” tennis tournament between Bobby Riggs and Margaret Court, before the famous match elsewhere when Billie Jean King defeated Riggs.

Lodging: vacation rentals and camping

Ramona has a variety of vacation rental options. For example, you can try glamping in a yurt, go retro at Vintage in the Vineyard—a 1964 camper at Hatfield Creek Winery, search Air BnB or Vrbo for homes, condos and cabins available to rent, or even splurge with a stay in a castle!

There are also RV stay sites such as Ramona Oaks RV Park, as well as camping, cabins and RV sites at Dos Picos County Park.

Parks and preserves

Dos Picos County Park

Spanish for "two peaks," so named for the two prominent mountains nearby, it’s a great place to hike, picnic, camp and more. Rent a cabin or bring your tent or RV to one of the 75 campsites. This peaceful and family-friendly park includes a playground and lake for fishing.

Ramona Grasslands Preserve, a county park, has a visitor center plus trails for hikers, bikers and equestrians through rolling grasslands where you may spot birds of prey including eagles.

Mount Gower Preserve

This nearly pristine wilderness area consists primarily of dense chaparral and showcases peaceful oak woodlands, shaded streamside arbors, and seldom-visited meadows. Hikers and equestrians can take in the view and look for native wildlife and birds at several outlooks along the 8 miles of multi-use trails.

Mount Woodson Mountain and Potato Chip Rock Hike

Popular for hiking, rock climbing, and running, this area is beautiful to visit any time of the year. Take the moderately challenging 4.1-mile in-and-out route to Potato Chip Rock (it takes an average of 2.5 hours roundtrip) and snap a picture—it’s a fun and phenomenal photo opportunity.

Barnett Ranch Preserve

This 728-acre preserve has 4 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horse riding through a variety of habitats, including riparian forest, coastal sage scrub, chaparral and non-native grassland. Ideal for both casual walkers and experienced hikers.

Getting there: Ramona is located along State Route 67, the gateway to San Diego’s mountain region.

By car: From San Diego, you can take Interstate 8 east to SR 67 north. From North County areas such as Escondido, you can take State Route 78 east to 67. From Temecula in Riverside County, SR 79 south through Warner Springs to SR 78, which becomes Main Street in Ramona.

By air: Ramona also has a small county-run Ramona Airport suitable for small planes.