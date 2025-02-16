OUR GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS SPECIALIZING IN AMERICAN CUISINE IN EAST COUNTY

Looking to chow down on an all-American burger, steak, or seafood dinner? Or savor regional cuisine such as Cajun, Southern, soul food, California cuisine, or Texas-style barbecue?
Perhaps you’re hankering for health food, jarm-to-table fresh meals, or vegan options. Or you're craving a sub sandwich or Jewish deli. You can even sample exotic foods from Hawaii or U.S. territories including Guam and Puerto Rico—all in San Diego’s East County!
Our guide below lists many delicious options, arranged alphabetically by category. Note: Many of these eateries also offer options beyond American. Click each link to view full menus.
American-general
Applebee’s (El Cajon and Rancho San Diego) – steaks, bowls, seafood, sandwiches, salads
Centifoni’s Restaurant (La Mesa) –sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads and more
Denny's (all locations) -American-style breakfasts, lunches and dinners
D’Carlos (Ramona) – steaks, sandwiches, burgers and more
Descanso Junction (Descanso) – cowboy classics, frontier favorites, barbecue and more
Fox Bistro at La Casa del Zorro (Borrego Springs) - seafood, steaks, salads, sandwiches, and more
H Brothers (Escondido) – North American comfort food
Jimmy’s of Santee (Santee) -- home-cooked American such as chicken pot pies, country-fried steak, prime rib, and meatloaf
Maria Callender’s (La Mesa) – American foods and pies
Mastiff Kitchen (La Mesa) - burgers, salads, flatbread pizza and more
Outpost by Valley Farms (Mt. Laguna) – Burgers, barbecue, and more
Pine House Café and Tavern (Mount Laguna) – American, French, and fondue
Rainbow Oaks Restaurant (Rainbow) -American foods in a historic rustic setting
Ram’s Hill Restaurant (Borrego Springs) – upscale dining; steak, seafood, burgers, chicken, and more
Rank & File - (Sycuan Casino & Resort in El Cajon) – American comfort food
Red Ocotillo (Borrego Springs) -- benedicts, burgers, sandwiches, salads, soups, pasta
The Trails Eatery (San Carlos) – American, breakfast and lunch
Bagels
Einstein Brothers Bagels (Del Cerro, San Carlos, Santee) – bagels, bagel sandwiches
Gold Coast Bagel (La Mesa/Lake Murray) – bagels and bagel sandwiches
Golden Bagel Café (El Cajon/Fletcher Hills) – bagels and bagel sandwiches
Memo’s Bagel Café (El Cajon) – bagels, sandwiches, wraps, focaccia, acai bowls, more
Barbecue
Buckboards BBQ & Brew (El Cajon) – Santa Maria-style barbecue
Cali Comfort (Spring Valley) – barbecue and pub food
Chamorro Grill (Grantville/Mission Gorge) – island barbecue with dishes from Hawaii, Guam and more
Coop’s West Texas BBQ (Lemon Grove) – Texas barbecue
Del’s Hideout (Del Cerro) – Texas-style slow-cooked barbecue
Descanso Junction (Descanso) – cowboy classics, frontier favorites, barbecue and more
Fat Ivor’s (Valley Center) – Texas-style barbecue
Grand Ole BBQ (Flinn Springs/El Cajon) – Texas-style barbecue
I-Que BBQ (La Mesa) – barbecue ribs, burgers, hot links andmore
Jay’s Southern Barbecue (Alpine) – Southern-style barbecue and soul food
L & L Hawaiian Barbecue (Ramona)
Phil's BBQ (Santee) -- mesquite-brilled barbecue
Pioneer Barbecue (Fletcher Hills/El Cajon) -Texas-style barbecue
Smokey and the Brisket (La Mesa) - Barbecue
Texas Roadhouse (El Cajon) – barbecue
Breakfasts
Broken Yolk (Santee and SDSU College area)
International House of Pancakes (IHOP) (La Mesa)
Omelette Factory (Rancho San Diego and Santee)
Original Pancake House (Poway)
Sunshine Pancake House (La Mesa)
Breweries serving food
BJ’s Brewhouse (La Mesa)
Burning Beard Brewing Company (El Cajon)- beers, burgers, tri-trip, tacos, and more
Julian Beer Company (Julian) – pizzas, barbecue, salads and more
Mike Hess Brewing (Alpine) –Pub foods and craft beers
Burgers
Bighorn Burgers and Shakes (Borrego Springs)- burgers and shakes
Boll Weevil (Lakeside) – steer burgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches
Brody’s Burgers and Beers (Jamul) – burgers, beers and more
Duke’s Old Fashioned Onion Burgers (La Mesa) – Oklahoma-style onion burgers
Full Metal Burgers (Escondido) – hand-crafted burgers, sandwiches and vegan options
Habit Burger and Grill (El Cajon, La Mesa, and SDSU college area) --charburgers
Johnny B’s (La Mesa) -- burgers and brews
Cafes and diners
Black Bear Diner (El Cajon) – American cuisine
Brother’s Family Diner (Del Cerro)
Campo Café (Campo) - American cuisine
Carlee's (Borrego Springs) -American diner
Downtown Cafe (El Cajon) – American
Izzy's Cafe (El Cajon) barbecue and country-style cooking
Kendall’s Café (Borrego Springs) – American and Mexican
Lakeside Café and Bakery (Lakeside) – American and Mexican entrees
Lemon Grove Café (Lemon Grove) - Mexican, Greek, and American
Lunchbox (La Mesa) - American breakfast and lunch
Julian Café and Bakery (Julian) – American foods and pies
Memo’s Bagel Café (El Cajon) – bagels, sandwiches, wraps, focaccia, acai bowls, more
Miner’s Diner (Julian) -burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, soda fountain
Patty's Cafe (La Mesa) – American and Mexican
Janet’s Montana Café (Alpine) – American and Mexican entrees; breakfast and lunch
Off the 8 Café (Alpine) -- breakfast
Rachel’s Café and Eatery (Ramona)
Ramona Café (Ramona)
Sheldon’s Service (La Mesa) – Coffee, breakfast and lunch
Steele 94 Restaurant and Bar – roadhouse serving American and Mexican
Urbane Cafe (El Cajon) – sandwiches, salads, soups
California Cuisine
Bellamy’s Restaurant (Escondido) – California modern cuisine
Julian Grille (Julian) – California cuisine and timeless dishes
Sage Cafe (Barona Casino in Lakeside) – California cuisine
Viewpoint Neighborhood Kitchen (Sycuan) – Southern California cuisine
Cajun
Boxing Crab (Roland) – seafood and Cajun
Crab Pub (SDSU college area) – Cajun seafood
Cheeses
Bougie’s Cheese Shop (La Mesa) – cheeses and salamis
Chicken
Ali’s Chicken and Waffles (City Heights)
Chick-Fil-A (La Mesa and Santee)
Chicken Charlie’s (Rancho Bernardo) - chicken
El Pollo Loco (La Mesa and Santee)
Greek Chicken (El Cajon and Lakeside)
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers (Lemon Grove and Santee) – chicken
Coffee shops
See our guide here: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/where-get-good-cup-coffee-east-county
Delis
Ben and Esther’s Vegan and Jewish Deli (Rolando
Corner Deli and Pizza (Sycuan Casino Resort)
Danny’s Deli (Jacumba Hot Springs) – sandwiches, pizza and more
D.Z. Akins (La Mesa)
Hangry's Sunset Deli and Pizza (Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon) – pizza and deli
Jersey Mikes (many locations) – sub sandwiches
K&B Bistro (Del Cerro) – sandwiches, tacos, burger, flatbreads, salads and more
Main Street Donuts and Deli (El Cajon)
Pepper Farm Deli (Santee) – deli sandwiches
Philly Steak Subs (El Cajon) Philly steak sandwiches
Ramona Family Naturals Market and Deli (Ramona) – natural foods deli
Subway (Alpine, La Mesa and other locations) – sub sandwiches
Sunrise Deli (Spring Valley) – deli
Tommy’s Pizza and Subs (Santee) – sub sandwiches and pizza
Trolley Stop Deli (La Mesa) – deli sandwiches
Farm to Table
Collette’s on Grand (Escondido) farm-to-table, American and French-inspired
Farmer's Table (La Mesa) – farm-to-table cuisine
Farmhouse 78 (Ramona) – farm to table
Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel Restaurant (Jacumba Hot Springs) – farm-to-table, Mexican, seafood, and more
Jeremy’s on the Hill (Wynola/Julian) – farm to table
Marinade on Main (Ramona) – farm to table
Rachel’s Café and Eatery (Ramona) – farm-to-table
Rolando Garden Kitchen (Rolando) – farm to table, special events only
Fruits and juice bars
Edible Arrangements (La Mesa) – fruit arrangements
Extraordinary Fruits (Spring Valley) – fruits, juices, bowls, smoothies, salads, vegan, tortas and more
Fruity Loco (Spring Valley) – juices, smoothies, acai bowls, more
Tropifruit Juice Bar (El Cajon) – juices, sandwiches, bagels, smoothies, juice bars, sandwiches
Hawaiian
Island Style Café (Santee) -- Hawaiian
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue (El Cajon, Escondido, Ramona, SDSU College area)
Poke’Ona (Ramona) -- Hawaiian (Rancho San Diego) – American cuisine
Healthy foods
Extraordinary Fruits (Spring Valley) – fruits, juices, bowls, smoothies, salads, vegan, tortas and more
Tropifruit Juice Bar (El Cajon) – juices, sandwiches, bagels, smoothies, juice bars, sandwiches
Kali’s Garden (Julian) – Vegan cuisine, Mexican and Asian options; juices, smoothies
La Mesa Bistro (La Mesa) – healthy and nutritious foods; breakfast and lunch
Plant Power Fast Food (SDSU College area) – meatless burgers, salads, and more
Ramona Family Naturals Market and Deli (Ramona) – natural foods deli
Spacebar Cafe (La Mesa) -- soups, salads, panini sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, pastries, breakfast items, Spanish style tapas, coffees, juices, smoothies, wine bar
Swami’s Café (La Mesa) – salads, soups, burgers, wraps, sandwiches ,smoothies, juices, breakfast and lunch
Tropifruit Juice Bar (El Cajon) – juices, sandwiches, bagels, smoothies
Jewish deli
Ben and Esther’s Vegan and Jewish Deli (Rolando) – vegan Jewish deli
D.Z. Akins (La Mesa) – traditional Jewish deli
Pubs, Bars, and Taverns serving food
The Barn Bar and Dining (Ramona) – steak, burgers, pizza, salads, and more
Baron Long Bar & Grill (Viejas Casino and Resort, Alpine) – bar foods, craft beers and cocktails
Casino Inn (Alpine) bar and grill
Double Down Grill (Sycuan Casino & Resort, El Cajon) –pub food: sandwiches, burritos and more
Eastbound Bar and Grill (Lakeside)
The Hills Pub (La Mesa) -Pub food
Junction Bar and Grill (El Cajon) – burgers, steaks, tacos, pasta and more
Pub at Lake Cuyamaca (Cuyamaca) -soups, sandwiches, burgers, salads, fish and chips, and breakfast foods
Public House (Scripps Ranch) - gastropub
Red Tail Bar and Grill at Singing Hills (El Cajon) -Southern California cuisine
Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub (Jamul Casino) – burgers, brews, sandwiches, pizza, tacos, and more
Puerto Rican
Jibaritos de la Isla (Bonita)—Puerto Rican
Salads
Crafted Greens (El Cajon) – salads, hot sides, flatbreads
Seafood
Anthony's Fish Grotto (La Mesa)
Boxing Crab (Roland) – seafood and Cajun
Brigantine Seafood and Oyster Bar (La Mesa) - seafood
California Fish Grill (El Cajon) – seafood, wraps, Cajun tacos, and more
Crab Pub (SDSU college area) – Cajun seafood
Oyster and Pearl Bar Restaurant (La Mesa) -- Mediterranean
Prime Cut Steak and Seafood (Jamul Casino) – steak and seafood
Surf and Soul (Roland) – seafood and soul food
Surfing Crab (Escondido) – seafood boils, South Carolina-style
Surfside Fish House (Scripps Ranch) – fresh fish
Terramar Mexican Kitchen (Ramona) -Mexican and seafood
Soul Food and Southern
Bankhead Mississippi-Style Cooking (Spring Valley) – Southern and soul food
Jay’s Southern Barbecue (Alpine) – Southern-style barbecue and soul food
Rise Southern Biscuits and Chicken (SDSU College Area)
Surf and Soul (Rolando) – seafood and soul food
Steak
Black Angus Steakhouse (El Cajon) – steak, prime rib, seafood and more
Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse (Sycuan) steak, seafood and more
Coyote Steakhouse (Borrego Springs) – steak, chops, seafood and more
Grove Steakhouse (Viejas in Alpine) -steaks, classic and contemporary cuisine
Outback Steakhouse (El Cajon) – steaks, lobster, shrimp, burgrers and more
Prime Cut Steak and Seafood (Jamul Casino) – steak and seafood
Ram’s Hill Restaurant (Borrego Springs) – upscale dining; steak, seafood, and more
Riviera Supper Club (La Mesa) -grill-your-own steakhouse and bar
Vegan and vegetarian
El Veganito (La Mesa/Grossmont Center food court) – Vegan/Mexican
Kali’s Garden (Julian) – Vegan cuisine, Mexican and Asian options; juices, smoothies
Plant Power Fast Food (SDSU College area) – meatless burgers, salads, and more
Purple Mint (Allied Gardens) – Vegan Asian cuisine
Purple Owl Café (Julian) – coffee, crepes, salads, vegan foods
Split Bakehouse (La Mesa) – vegan pastries
Wine bars with food
Reds, Whites and Blues (Ramona)
San Pasqual Winery - (La Mesa) wine tasting, charcuterie
Spacebar Cafe (La Mesa) -- soups, salads, panini sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, pastries, breakfast items, Spanish style tapas, coffees, juices, smoothies, wine bar
Village Vino (Kensington) – small bites, charcuterie, salads, flatbreads
Zest Wine Bistro (Lemon Grove) - appetizers, soups, salads and flatbreads
Wraps
Wrap Shack (Santee and El Cajon) -- wraps (Lemon Grove) – International winds, charcuterie, and tapas
