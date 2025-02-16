OUR GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS SPECIALIZING IN AMERICAN CUISINE IN EAST COUNTY

Looking to chow down on an all-American burger, steak, or seafood dinner? Or savor regional cuisine such as Cajun, Southern, soul food, California cuisine, or Texas-style barbecue?

Perhaps you’re hankering for health food, jarm-to-table fresh meals, or vegan options. Or you're craving a sub sandwich or Jewish deli. You can even sample exotic foods from Hawaii or U.S. territories including Guam and Puerto Rico—all in San Diego’s East County!

Our guide below lists many delicious options, arranged alphabetically by category. Note: Many of these eateries also offer options beyond American. Click each link to view full menus.

American-general

Applebee’s (El Cajon and Rancho San Diego) – steaks, bowls, seafood, sandwiches, salads

Centifoni’s Restaurant (La Mesa) –sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads and more

Denny's (all locations) -American-style breakfasts, lunches and dinners

D’Carlos (Ramona) – steaks, sandwiches, burgers and more

Descanso Junction (Descanso) – cowboy classics, frontier favorites, barbecue and more

Fox Bistro at La Casa del Zorro (Borrego Springs) - seafood, steaks, salads, sandwiches, and more

H Brothers (Escondido) – North American comfort food

Jimmy’s of Santee (Santee) -- home-cooked American such as chicken pot pies, country-fried steak, prime rib, and meatloaf

Maria Callender’s (La Mesa) – American foods and pies

Mastiff Kitchen (La Mesa) - burgers, salads, flatbread pizza and more

Outpost by Valley Farms (Mt. Laguna) – Burgers, barbecue, and more

Pine House Café and Tavern (Mount Laguna) – American, French, and fondue

Rainbow Oaks Restaurant (Rainbow) -American foods in a historic rustic setting

Ram’s Hill Restaurant (Borrego Springs) – upscale dining; steak, seafood, burgers, chicken, and more

Rank & File - (Sycuan Casino & Resort in El Cajon) – American comfort food

Red Ocotillo (Borrego Springs) -- benedicts, burgers, sandwiches, salads, soups, pasta

The Trails Eatery (San Carlos) – American, breakfast and lunch

Bagels

Einstein Brothers Bagels (Del Cerro, San Carlos, Santee) – bagels, bagel sandwiches

Gold Coast Bagel (La Mesa/Lake Murray) – bagels and bagel sandwiches

Golden Bagel Café (El Cajon/Fletcher Hills) – bagels and bagel sandwiches

Memo’s Bagel Café (El Cajon) – bagels, sandwiches, wraps, focaccia, acai bowls, more

Barbecue

Buckboards BBQ & Brew (El Cajon) – Santa Maria-style barbecue

Cali Comfort (Spring Valley) – barbecue and pub food

Chamorro Grill (Grantville/Mission Gorge) – island barbecue with dishes from Hawaii, Guam and more

Coop’s West Texas BBQ (Lemon Grove) – Texas barbecue

Del’s Hideout (Del Cerro) – Texas-style slow-cooked barbecue

Descanso Junction (Descanso) – cowboy classics, frontier favorites, barbecue and more

Fat Ivor’s (Valley Center) – Texas-style barbecue

Grand Ole BBQ (Flinn Springs/El Cajon) – Texas-style barbecue

I-Que BBQ (La Mesa) – barbecue ribs, burgers, hot links andmore

Jay’s Southern Barbecue (Alpine) – Southern-style barbecue and soul food

L & L Hawaiian Barbecue (Ramona)

Phil's BBQ (Santee) -- mesquite-brilled barbecue

Pioneer Barbecue (Fletcher Hills/El Cajon) -Texas-style barbecue

Smokey and the Brisket (La Mesa) - Barbecue

Texas Roadhouse (El Cajon) – barbecue

Breakfasts

Broken Yolk (Santee and SDSU College area)

International House of Pancakes (IHOP) (La Mesa)

Omelette Factory (Rancho San Diego and Santee)

Original Pancake House (Poway)

Sunshine Pancake House (La Mesa)

Breweries serving food

BJ’s Brewhouse (La Mesa)

Burning Beard Brewing Company (El Cajon)- beers, burgers, tri-trip, tacos, and more

Julian Beer Company (Julian) – pizzas, barbecue, salads and more

Mike Hess Brewing (Alpine) –Pub foods and craft beers

Burgers

Bighorn Burgers and Shakes (Borrego Springs)- burgers and shakes

Boll Weevil (Lakeside) – steer burgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches

Brody’s Burgers and Beers (Jamul) – burgers, beers and more

Duke’s Old Fashioned Onion Burgers (La Mesa) – Oklahoma-style onion burgers

Full Metal Burgers (Escondido) – hand-crafted burgers, sandwiches and vegan options

Habit Burger and Grill (El Cajon, La Mesa, and SDSU college area) --charburgers

Johnny B’s (La Mesa) -- burgers and brews

Cafes and diners

Black Bear Diner (El Cajon) – American cuisine

Brother’s Family Diner (Del Cerro)

Campo Café (Campo) - American cuisine

Carlee's (Borrego Springs) -American diner

Downtown Cafe (El Cajon) – American

Izzy's Cafe (El Cajon) barbecue and country-style cooking

Kendall’s Café (Borrego Springs) – American and Mexican

Lakeside Café and Bakery (Lakeside) – American and Mexican entrees

Lemon Grove Café (Lemon Grove) - Mexican, Greek, and American

Lunchbox (La Mesa) - American breakfast and lunch

Julian Café and Bakery (Julian) – American foods and pies

Memo’s Bagel Café (El Cajon) – bagels, sandwiches, wraps, focaccia, acai bowls, more

Miner’s Diner (Julian) -burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, soda fountain

Patty's Cafe (La Mesa) – American and Mexican

Janet’s Montana Café (Alpine) – American and Mexican entrees; breakfast and lunch

Off the 8 Café (Alpine) -- breakfast

Rachel’s Café and Eatery (Ramona)

Ramona Café (Ramona)

Sheldon’s Service (La Mesa) – Coffee, breakfast and lunch

Steele 94 Restaurant and Bar – roadhouse serving American and Mexican

Urbane Cafe (El Cajon) – sandwiches, salads, soups

California Cuisine

Bellamy’s Restaurant (Escondido) – California modern cuisine

Julian Grille (Julian) – California cuisine and timeless dishes

Sage Cafe (Barona Casino in Lakeside) – California cuisine

Viewpoint Neighborhood Kitchen (Sycuan) – Southern California cuisine

Cajun

Boxing Crab (Roland) – seafood and Cajun

Crab Pub (SDSU college area) – Cajun seafood

Cheeses

Bougie’s Cheese Shop (La Mesa) – cheeses and salamis

Chicken

Ali’s Chicken and Waffles (City Heights)

Chick-Fil-A (La Mesa and Santee)

Chicken Charlie’s (Rancho Bernardo) - chicken

El Pollo Loco (La Mesa and Santee)

Greek Chicken (El Cajon and Lakeside)

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers (Lemon Grove and Santee) – chicken

Coffee shops

See our guide here: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/where-get-good-cup-coffee-east-county

Delis

Ben and Esther’s Vegan and Jewish Deli (Rolando

Corner Deli and Pizza (Sycuan Casino Resort)

Danny’s Deli (Jacumba Hot Springs) – sandwiches, pizza and more

D.Z. Akins (La Mesa)

Hangry's Sunset Deli and Pizza (Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon) – pizza and deli

Jersey Mikes (many locations) – sub sandwiches

K&B Bistro (Del Cerro) – sandwiches, tacos, burger, flatbreads, salads and more

Main Street Donuts and Deli (El Cajon)

Pepper Farm Deli (Santee) – deli sandwiches

Philly Steak Subs (El Cajon) Philly steak sandwiches

Ramona Family Naturals Market and Deli (Ramona) – natural foods deli

Subway (Alpine, La Mesa and other locations) – sub sandwiches

Sunrise Deli (Spring Valley) – deli

Tommy’s Pizza and Subs (Santee) – sub sandwiches and pizza

Trolley Stop Deli (La Mesa) – deli sandwiches

Farm to Table

Collette’s on Grand (Escondido) farm-to-table, American and French-inspired

Farmer's Table (La Mesa) – farm-to-table cuisine

Farmhouse 78 (Ramona) – farm to table

Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel Restaurant (Jacumba Hot Springs) – farm-to-table, Mexican, seafood, and more

Jeremy’s on the Hill (Wynola/Julian) – farm to table

Marinade on Main (Ramona) – farm to table

Rachel’s Café and Eatery (Ramona) – farm-to-table

Rolando Garden Kitchen (Rolando) – farm to table, special events only

Fruits and juice bars

Edible Arrangements (La Mesa) – fruit arrangements

Extraordinary Fruits (Spring Valley) – fruits, juices, bowls, smoothies, salads, vegan, tortas and more

Fruity Loco (Spring Valley) – juices, smoothies, acai bowls, more

Tropifruit Juice Bar (El Cajon) – juices, sandwiches, bagels, smoothies, juice bars, sandwiches

Hawaiian

Island Style Café (Santee) -- Hawaiian

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue (El Cajon, Escondido, Ramona, SDSU College area)

Poke’Ona (Ramona) -- Hawaiian (Rancho San Diego) – American cuisine

Healthy foods

Extraordinary Fruits (Spring Valley) – fruits, juices, bowls, smoothies, salads, vegan, tortas and more

Tropifruit Juice Bar (El Cajon) – juices, sandwiches, bagels, smoothies, juice bars, sandwiches

Kali’s Garden (Julian) – Vegan cuisine, Mexican and Asian options; juices, smoothies

La Mesa Bistro (La Mesa) – healthy and nutritious foods; breakfast and lunch

Plant Power Fast Food (SDSU College area) – meatless burgers, salads, and more

Ramona Family Naturals Market and Deli (Ramona) – natural foods deli

Spacebar Cafe (La Mesa) -- soups, salads, panini sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, pastries, breakfast items, Spanish style tapas, coffees, juices, smoothies, wine bar

Swami’s Café (La Mesa) – salads, soups, burgers, wraps, sandwiches ,smoothies, juices, breakfast and lunch

Tropifruit Juice Bar (El Cajon) – juices, sandwiches, bagels, smoothies

Jewish deli

Ben and Esther’s Vegan and Jewish Deli (Rolando) – vegan Jewish deli

D.Z. Akins (La Mesa) – traditional Jewish deli

Pubs, Bars, and Taverns serving food

The Barn Bar and Dining (Ramona) – steak, burgers, pizza, salads, and more

Baron Long Bar & Grill (Viejas Casino and Resort, Alpine) – bar foods, craft beers and cocktails

Casino Inn (Alpine) bar and grill

Double Down Grill (Sycuan Casino & Resort, El Cajon) –pub food: sandwiches, burritos and more

Eastbound Bar and Grill (Lakeside)

The Hills Pub (La Mesa) -Pub food

Junction Bar and Grill (El Cajon) – burgers, steaks, tacos, pasta and more

Press Box Sports Lounge

Pub at Lake Cuyamaca (Cuyamaca) -soups, sandwiches, burgers, salads, fish and chips, and breakfast foods

Public House (Scripps Ranch) - gastropub

Red Tail Bar and Grill at Singing Hills (El Cajon) -Southern California cuisine

Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub (Jamul Casino) – burgers, brews, sandwiches, pizza, tacos, and more

Puerto Rican

Jibaritos de la Isla (Bonita)—Puerto Rican

Salads

Crafted Greens (El Cajon) – salads, hot sides, flatbreads

Seafood

Anthony's Fish Grotto (La Mesa)

Boxing Crab (Roland) – seafood and Cajun

Brigantine Seafood and Oyster Bar (La Mesa) - seafood

California Fish Grill (El Cajon) – seafood, wraps, Cajun tacos, and more

Crab Pub (SDSU college area) – Cajun seafood

Oyster and Pearl Bar Restaurant (La Mesa) -- Mediterranean

Prime Cut Steak and Seafood (Jamul Casino) – steak and seafood

Surf and Soul (Roland) – seafood and soul food

Surfing Crab (Escondido) – seafood boils, South Carolina-style

Surfside Fish House (Scripps Ranch) – fresh fish

Terramar Mexican Kitchen (Ramona) -Mexican and seafood

Soul Food and Southern

Bankhead Mississippi-Style Cooking (Spring Valley) – Southern and soul food

Jay’s Southern Barbecue (Alpine) – Southern-style barbecue and soul food

Rise Southern Biscuits and Chicken (SDSU College Area)

Surf and Soul (Rolando) – seafood and soul food

Steak

Black Angus Steakhouse (El Cajon) – steak, prime rib, seafood and more

Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse (Sycuan) steak, seafood and more

Coyote Steakhouse (Borrego Springs) – steak, chops, seafood and more

Grove Steakhouse (Viejas in Alpine) -steaks, classic and contemporary cuisine

Outback Steakhouse (El Cajon) – steaks, lobster, shrimp, burgrers and more

Prime Cut Steak and Seafood (Jamul Casino) – steak and seafood

Ram’s Hill Restaurant (Borrego Springs) – upscale dining; steak, seafood, and more

Riviera Supper Club (La Mesa) -grill-your-own steakhouse and bar

Vegan and vegetarian

El Veganito (La Mesa/Grossmont Center food court) – Vegan/Mexican

Kali’s Garden (Julian) – Vegan cuisine, Mexican and Asian options; juices, smoothies

Plant Power Fast Food (SDSU College area) – meatless burgers, salads, and more

Purple Mint (Allied Gardens) – Vegan Asian cuisine

Purple Owl Café (Julian) – coffee, crepes, salads, vegan foods

Split Bakehouse (La Mesa) – vegan pastries

Wine bars with food

Reds, Whites and Blues (Ramona)

San Pasqual Winery - (La Mesa) wine tasting, charcuterie

Spacebar Cafe (La Mesa) -- soups, salads, panini sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, pastries, breakfast items, Spanish style tapas, coffees, juices, smoothies, wine bar

Village Vino (Kensington) – small bites, charcuterie, salads, flatbreads

Zest Wine Bistro (Lemon Grove) - appetizers, soups, salads and flatbreads

Wraps

Wrap Shack (Santee and El Cajon) -- wraps