Our Guide to San Diego’s Rural and Railways Region

By Karen Pearlman
Overview
“Rural and railways” is a phrase that captures the essence of San Diego’s county’s southeast region. It is in these parts that the rustic charm of open landscapes coexists with the enduring legacy of railroads -- a dual identity that defines the area’s character and appeal.
The Rural and Railways region extends from the Interstate 8 corridor south to the Mexican border, from the San Diego-Imperial County line in the east to the communities of Spring Valley, Dulzura, and Jamul at the western boundary.
East County's railroad history is deeply defined by the San Diego & Arizona Railway, which served the area before being impacted by floods and changing economic conditions. The San Diego & Arizona Eastern Railway, a successor to the original SD&A line, connected East County to the east and Mexico. You can still ride a portion of the historic railway in rural Campo.
The many quaint small towns in this region offer a rich tapestry of experiences. Whether you're seeking outdoor adventure, historical insight or a quiet retreat, the region with deep cultural roots delivers with rugged beauty, eclectic attractions and more variety than you might expect. You’ll discover them by traveling along historic Highway 94 and Old Highway 80.
Now… let ECM pave the way for your journey through East County’s standout destinations in the Rural and Railways region -- each with its own story to tell.
CAMPO: Railroads and Rural Heritage
- Pacific Southwest Railway Museum offers vintage train rides and themed excursions. It is a living history museum where visitors can actually ride the rails of the legendary San Diego & Arizona Railway. Volunteers have spent countless hours and thousands of dollars to bring retired equipment back to life. Inside the large steel display building on site, visitors can walk through mail cars, inspect vintage engines like the retired steam locomotive 2353, and explore the region's past through artifacts and a library. Beyond weekend operations, the museum hosts popular special events such as the "North Pole Limited" during the holiday season and "Campo Days," which partners with nearby historical sites like San Diego County’s Old Stone Store Museum and the Motor Transport Museum. Visit
- Old Stone Store Museum preserves the Gaskill Brothers’ pioneer history, scene of the famous Campo gunfight: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/historical-background-campo-gunfight Upstairs is a museum honoring the famed Buffalo Soldiers. It’s open on Saturdays and Sundays.
- Camp Lockett Event & Equestrian Facility has riding arenas, a flat track, camping, trails, horseshoes and more. It hosts Campo Days each May with equestrian and rodeo events, events, plus tours of several Campo museums.
- Motor Transport Museum depicts history on wheels, displaying unique, antique vehicles and machinery in a historic feldspar mill.
- Lake Morena County Park offers fishing, camping, picnicking spots and hiking/biking trails and is near the Pacific Crest Trail, with a mix of desert, coastal and mountain habitats. Be sure to check with the visitor center on water quality before dropping a line, since this lake has sometimes had toxic algae growths.
- Golden Acorn Casino and Travel Center is adjacent to the Laguna Mountains and has dining options as well as fueling station with amenities for those who are on the road, including public restrooms, snacks and ATMs.
- Campo Creek Vineyards is a family-operated, cozy, boutique vineyard with a working cattle ranch and deep ranching roots.
- The closest lodging spot is the Back Country Inn in Boulevard. If you venture along Old Highway 80 through Boulevard, be sure to stop at the Wisteria Candy Cottage that’s been making hand-dipped, homemade chocolate candies since 1921--more than a century ago.
ALPINE: Mountain Charm and Wild Encounters
- Lions, Tigers & Bears, a nonprofit sanctuary on 142 acres, provides a safe haven for more than 60 rescued exotic animals. It’s open for visits by appointment Tuesday through Saturday. The site hosts also holiday and other special events.
- Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm (formerly Children’s Nature Retreat) invites visitors to connect with more than 200 animals in a peaceful setting spread out over 20 acres. Open to the public seven days a week, nonprofit Alpine Acres also offers farm fresh produce for sale at its on-site farm stand. Visit https://alpineacressanctuaryfarm.org
- Viejas Casino & Resort combines gaming, dining and entertainment. Both the luxurious onsite Viejas Hotel and the Willows Hotel & Spa at Viejas offer adults-only (21 and over) accommodations.
- Viejas Outlets Center offers not only discount shopping at nationally branded outlet stores, but also Southern California’s largest outdoor ice skating rink in winter, roller skating outdoors in summer, as well as bowling and arcade games year-round. Watch for animal statues and paw prints embedded along walkways!
- Mike Hess Brewing and McIlhenny Brewing Company serve up local craft beers with Alpine flair.
- Alpine Tavern & Grill and Janet’s Montana Café both offer hearty fare in rustic comfort.
- Ayres Lodge Alpine blends Western ambiance with modern amenities. A 97-room hotel, it offers scenic views and pet-friendly options. Visit
- Mediterraneo Bistro restaurant offers Italian food and also has a sports bar with a 100-inch screen and 10 other big-screen TVs, a pool table, pinball machine and arcade area.
- Barons Market is a neighborhood grocery store known to be able to satisfy even the pickiest of foodies with a huge selection of specialty products, a hot food bar, salad bar and more.
- Red Hawk Ridge bills itself as a quaint mountain escape and features luxury log cabins ideal for weddings and retreats. It is adjacent to the Cleveland National Forest.
JAMUL: Wilderness Meets Luxury
- Jamul Casino Resort is constantly growing and changing. It now includes a high-rise boutique hotel with spa, rooftop pool and fine dining plus live music. Visit https://www.jamulcasino.com
- Outside of the casino, other dining options range from casual Brody’s Burgers and Beers (check name) to the more upscale Chandelier Lounge.
- Surrounding wilderness areas include the federally protected Hauser Wilderness state-owned, Rancho Jamul Ecological Reserve and Hollenbeck Canyon Wildlife area, as well as portions of the federal San Diego National Wildlife Refuge.
- Steele Canyon Golf Club offers championship-level play amid scenic hills and is known for its 27-hole championship layout personally designed by Gary Player. Visit https://www.steelecanyon.com
Other things to do:
SPRING VALLEY: Hidden Retreats
- Bancroft Rock House at Bancroft County Park is a historic landmark, built between 1885 and 1888.
- Dictionary Hill County Preserve offers panoramic views and hiking trails.
- Vineyard Hacienda, a four-star adobe estate, doubles as a wedding venue and bed & breakfast inn.
- Restaurants include Zad Mediterranean Cuisine, Extraordinary Fruit, Café Amor at 3509 Sweetwater Springs Blvd., and Cali BBQ.
FLINN SPRINGS: Revealing East County’s Quieter Side
- Summers Past Farms is a unique destination and pet-friendly Certified Wildlife Habitat as noted by the National Wildlife Federation, with open gardens, stores that sell one-of-a-kind gifts and handmade products. It also hosts seasonal events.
- Grand Ole BBQ serves authentic central Texas-style barbecue in a rustic setting. It has spots in North Park and at Petco Park, and also offers catering.
POTRERO & CREST: Quiet Corners and Peaceful Escapes
- Potrero County Park is a broad valley dotted by coastal live oaks, with grassy meadows and rocky hillside. It is ideal for camping (with 37 campsites, including showers) and hiking.
- Potrero General Store is a historic stop for snacks, supplies and local flavor, at 25125 Highway 94, Potrero. Phone number is (619) 478-9208
- Crest is a unique, rural mountain community that was originally known as Suncrest and La Crest from the late 1920s through the early ‘60s. features scenic drives and tranquil neighborhoods. Visit the official Crest website at https://crestca.com/
- Crestridge Ecological Reserve is a 2,800-acre open space property that preserves the north-south linkage connecting the Lakeside Ecological Reserve to San Diego National Wildlife Refuge.
SYCUAN AND DEHESA: Gaming and golf
- Sycuan Casino Resort delivers a getaway experience, featuring a luxury hotel; a wide range of gaming options, myriad restaurants and bars, a large spa; and a pool complex with a lazy river all owned by the Sycuan tribe. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment.
- Singing Hills Golf Club at Sycuan has two championship golf courses and a par-three course, all designed by Ted Robinson, a restaurant and meeting and conference rooms/event spaces.
- Steel Canyon Golf Club nearby offers a 27-hold championship course nestled among mountain views.
WINERIES ALONG HIGHWAY 94: A Taste of the Unexpected
- Campo Creek Vineyards is a family-operated, cozy, boutique vineyard with a working cattle ranch and deep ranching roots.
- Deerhorn Valley Vineyard also sells olive oil and 25-year-old balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy. The vineyard won the 2025 Toast of the Coast gold medal on its Cabernet Franc and a Silver Medal on its Toscana Supremo.
- Dulzura Vineyard & Winery is on the pioneer-era Clark Ranch, established in 1885, and still family owned. Its buildings are among the few surviving structures from that era. It has a guest house where visitors can book a stay.
- Granite Lion Cellars is a family-run, award-winning vineyard and winery in the foothills of Jamul and is known for environmentally conscious practices, its scenic property with farm animals and a variety of estate-grown wines.
- Hillside Ranch Vineyard is a boutique winery and event venue in Jamul known for hosting weddings, corporate events and wellness retreats. A new tasting room and production facility is open by appointment and will be open to the public in early 2026.
- Pearson Brothers Honey Winery/Perudet in Dehesa crafts wines from wildflower honey. The winery was built on a commitment to sustainability, preserving a 63-acre property by using honey from local beehives rather than clearing land for vineyards.
- Rustic Ridge Vineyards boutique winery and vineyard in Jamul is known for its beautiful views, wines and event spaces -- both indoor and outdoor spaces, with amenities including on-site catering and the ability to host up to 100 guests.
- Valentina Vineyards sells limited-production, artisanal wines, extra virgin olive oil and local pure honey in Dulzura.
TECATE & BORDERLAND TIPS
Tecate, a Mexico/U.S. border town, requires a passport for crossing. Be mindful of United States Border Patrol checkpoints on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley and state Route 94 south of Jamul, too, when traveling through this region.
Cultural and historic sites on the Mexican side of the border include the Tecate Cultural Center, which has exhibits Tecate Brewery is a popular attraction for tourists. Museo Comunitario Kumiai is a museum dedicated to the history and culture of the Kumeyaay people, and Zona Arqueológica de Vallecitos, an archaeological zone with ancient cave paintings. You can also take a relaxing stroll in the city’s center or visit Parroquia Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, a notable church in the heart of Tecate.
For hikers:
Hiking trails are abundant in and around these Railroad and Rural regions, and include the following:
Remember, if you hike one of the myriad trails across the region, carry plenty of water and stay alert for rattlesnakes during warmer months. There have also been mountain lion, bobcat and coyote sightings, so hike with a friend, stay alert and remain aware of your surroundings.
For scenic views, check out Viejas Mountain Trail. If you're looking for a forested area, the Secret Canyon Trail near Pine Valley is a good choice, and Wright's Field in Alpine offers an easier option with rolling hills and oaks.
There are also hiking opportunities in wilderness areas include the federally protected Hauser Wilderness, Sawtooth Wilderness, Cleveland National Forest and Carrizo Gorge Wilderness in McCain Valley.
A loop trail along Sweetwater River in the federal San Diego National Wildlife Refuge in Spring Valley can be accessed near the Steele Canyon Bridge.
S tate-owned preserves include Rancho Jamul Ecological Reserve and Hollenbeck Canyon Wildlife area.
Important considerations include always checking trail conditions, especially after heavy rain; bringing plenty of water, especially for longer or more strenuous hikes, as water sources may be limited; and remembering to check if a trail needs a permit or reservation.
Getting there: This region can be accessed primarily via Interstate 8, historic State Route 94, and Old Highway 80. There is no trolley service and very limited bus service, so you’ll need a vehicle to explore scenic backgrounds and towns. The nearest major airport is the San Diego International Airport.
