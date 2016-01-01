Our Guide to San Diego’s Rural and Railways Region

A journey through history, nature and hidden gems

By Karen Pearlman

Overview

“Rural and railways” is a phrase that captures the essence of San Diego’s county’s southeast region. It is in these parts that the rustic charm of open landscapes coexists with the enduring legacy of railroads -- a dual identity that defines the area’s character and appeal.

The Rural and Railways region extends from the Interstate 8 corridor south to the Mexican border, from the San Diego-Imperial County line in the east to the communities of Spring Valley, Dulzura, and Jamul at the western boundary.

East County's railroad history is deeply defined by the San Diego & Arizona Railway, which served the area before being impacted by floods and changing economic conditions. The San Diego & Arizona Eastern Railway, a successor to the original SD&A line, connected East County to the east and Mexico. You can still ride a portion of the historic railway in rural Campo.

The many quaint small towns in this region offer a rich tapestry of experiences. Whether you're seeking outdoor adventure, historical insight or a quiet retreat, the region with deep cultural roots delivers with rugged beauty, eclectic attractions and more variety than you might expect. You’ll discover them by traveling along historic Highway 94 and Old Highway 80.

Now… let ECM pave the way for your journey through East County’s standout destinations in the Rural and Railways region -- each with its own story to tell.

CAMPO: Railroads and Rural Heritage

ALPINE: Mountain Charm and Wild Encounters

JAMUL: Wilderness Meets Luxury

Other things to do:

SPRING VALLEY: Hidden Retreats

FLINN SPRINGS: Revealing East County’s Quieter Side

Summers Past Farms is a unique destination and pet-friendly Certified Wildlife Habitat as noted by the National Wildlife Federation, with open gardens, stores that sell one-of-a-kind gifts and handmade products. It also hosts seasonal events.

Grand Ole BBQ serves authentic central Texas-style barbecue in a rustic setting. It has spots in North Park and at Petco Park, and also offers catering.

POTRERO & CREST: Quiet Corners and Peaceful Escapes

Potrero County Park is a broad valley dotted by coastal live oaks, with grassy meadows and rocky hillside. It is ideal for camping (with 37 campsites, including showers) and hiking.

Potrero General Store is a historic stop for snacks, supplies and local flavor, at 25125 Highway 94, Potrero. Phone number is (619) 478-9208

Crest is a unique, rural mountain community that was originally known as Suncrest and La Crest from the late 1920s through the early ‘60s. features scenic drives and tranquil neighborhoods. Visit the official Crest website at https://crestca.com/

Crestridge Ecological Reserve is a 2,800-acre open space property that preserves the north-south linkage connecting the Lakeside Ecological Reserve to San Diego National Wildlife Refuge.

SYCUAN AND DEHESA: Gaming and golf

Sycuan Casino Resort delivers a getaway experience, featuring a luxury hotel; a wide range of gaming options, myriad restaurants and bars, a large spa; and a pool complex with a lazy river all owned by the Sycuan tribe. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment.

Singing Hills Golf Club at Sycuan has two championship golf courses and a par-three course, all designed by Ted Robinson, a restaurant and meeting and conference rooms/event spaces.

Steel Canyon Golf Club nearby offers a 27-hold championship course nestled among mountain views.

WINERIES ALONG HIGHWAY 94: A Taste of the Unexpected

Campo Creek Vineyards is a family-operated, cozy, boutique vineyard with a working cattle ranch and deep ranching roots.

Deerhorn Valley Vineyard also sells olive oil and 25-year-old balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy. The vineyard won the 2025 Toast of the Coast gold medal on its Cabernet Franc and a Silver Medal on its Toscana Supremo.

Dulzura Vineyard & Winery is on the pioneer-era Clark Ranch, established in 1885, and still family owned. Its buildings are among the few surviving structures from that era. It has a guest house where visitors can book a stay.

Granite Lion Cellars is a family-run, award-winning vineyard and winery in the foothills of Jamul and is known for environmentally conscious practices, its scenic property with farm animals and a variety of estate-grown wines.

Hillside Ranch Vineyard is a boutique winery and event venue in Jamul known for hosting weddings, corporate events and wellness retreats. A new tasting room and production facility is open by appointment and will be open to the public in early 2026.

Pearson Brothers Honey Winery/Perudet in Dehesa crafts wines from wildflower honey. The winery was built on a commitment to sustainability, preserving a 63-acre property by using honey from local beehives rather than clearing land for vineyards.

Rustic Ridge Vineyards boutique winery and vineyard in Jamul is known for its beautiful views, wines and event spaces -- both indoor and outdoor spaces, with amenities including on-site catering and the ability to host up to 100 guests.

Valentina Vineyards sells limited-production, artisanal wines, extra virgin olive oil and local pure honey in Dulzura.

TECATE & BORDERLAND TIPS

Tecate, a Mexico/U.S. border town, requires a passport for crossing. Be mindful of United States Border Patrol checkpoints on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley and state Route 94 south of Jamul, too, when traveling through this region.

Cultural and historic sites on the Mexican side of the border include the Tecate Cultural Center, which has exhibits Tecate Brewery is a popular attraction for tourists. Museo Comunitario Kumiai is a museum dedicated to the history and culture of the Kumeyaay people, and Zona Arqueológica de Vallecitos, an archaeological zone with ancient cave paintings. You can also take a relaxing stroll in the city’s center or visit Parroquia Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, a notable church in the heart of Tecate.

For hikers:

Hiking trails are abundant in and around these Railroad and Rural regions, and include the following:

Remember, if you hike one of the myriad trails across the region, carry plenty of water and stay alert for rattlesnakes during warmer months. There have also been mountain lion, bobcat and coyote sightings, so hike with a friend, stay alert and remain aware of your surroundings.

For scenic views, check out Viejas Mountain Trail. If you're looking for a forested area, the Secret Canyon Trail near Pine Valley is a good choice, and Wright's Field in Alpine offers an easier option with rolling hills and oaks.

There are also hiking opportunities in wilderness areas include the federally protected Hauser Wilderness, Sawtooth Wilderness, Cleveland National Forest and Carrizo Gorge Wilderness in McCain Valley.

A loop trail along Sweetwater River in the federal San Diego National Wildlife Refuge in Spring Valley can be accessed near the Steele Canyon Bridge.

S tate-owned preserves include Rancho Jamul Ecological Reserve and Hollenbeck Canyon Wildlife area.

Important considerations include always checking trail conditions, especially after heavy rain; bringing plenty of water, especially for longer or more strenuous hikes, as water sources may be limited; and remembering to check if a trail needs a permit or reservation.

Getting there: This region can be accessed primarily via Interstate 8, historic State Route 94, and Old Highway 80. There is no trolley service and very limited bus service, so you’ll need a vehicle to explore scenic backgrounds and towns. The nearest major airport is the San Diego International Airport.