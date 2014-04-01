OUR GUIDE TO VISITING TRIBAL LANDS IN SAN DIEGO’S INLAND REGION

Photo, left: Sycuan pow-wow dancer

East County News Service

March 20, 2025 (San Diego) - San Diego’s inland region is home to 19 Native American tribes and 18 reservations—more than any other county in America. Local tribes trace their history here back more than 12,000 years.

Many of our local tribes welcome visitors to enjoy facilities on tribal lands, which are each sovereign nations. Attractions include casinos, hotels, golf courses, spas, concerts and other live entertainment, restaurants, an outlet shopping mall, restaurants, buffets and bars, a speedway, a paintball range, a museum, Native American pow-wows, a brewery, a vineyard, a dispensary, hiking trails, campgrounds, a water park, bike park, and a zip line.

All local tribal lands are in San Diego County’s inland areas, including northeast, southeast, and central east locations. View map here, or scroll to the bottom of this article.

Reservations that currently offer facilities or activities for visitors:

Barona Indian Reservation: Casino resort, hotel, golf, day spa, restaurants, bars, lake, and speedway

The Barona Band of Mission Indians operates the Barona Resort & Casino on its reservation off Wildcat Canyon Road in Lakeside, accessible from State Route 67, approximately 28 miles from downtown San Diego. The resort includes a 400-room hotel, award-winning golf course, day spa, and beautiful landscaped grounds including a lake. There are five restaurants ranging from the Barona Oaks Steakhouse to restaurants offering Italian, Asian, and California cuisine, plus a food court. You can also watch auto racing at the nearby Barona Speedway in season. Barona also hosts an annual powwow at the sports fields just north of the casino.

Campo Indian Reservation: Casino, restaurants, and travel center

The Campo Indian Reservation is home to the Campo band of the Kumeyaay Nation . They operate the Golden Acorn Casino and Travel Center south of Interstate 8 in Campo, 60 miles east of San Diego. The casino also has live entertainment. The casino restaurants include a grill with prime rib specials and other entrees, a deli, ice cream shop and bakery, bar, and more. The travel center has snacks, gas and amenities to service travelers.

Jamul Indian Village: Casino resort, hotel, spa, restaurants, live entertainment

The Jamul Indian Village, a tribe of the Kumeyaay Nation, operates the Jamul Casino and Resort. It’s located 23 miles southeast of San Diego alone State Route 94.Campo Road. The tribe has expanded its original casino to include a 16-story hotel opening in May 2025, which will also include a day spa and other amenities. The property has several restaurants ranging from a steakhouse with mountain views to the Tony Gwynn sports bar, as well as live entertainment and an events venue.

La Jolla Indian Reservation: Adventure park, camping, bike park, water park, zipline

Home to the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians, the La Jolla Reservation spans 8,541 acres along the southern slopes of Mount Palomar and descends through forests to the San Luis Rey River. The reservation is located off State Highway 76, 25 miles east of Escondido and 60 miles northeast of San Diego. The tribe operates an adventure park which includes a campground, bike park, water park zipline through the forest.

Los Coyotes Reservation: hiking to Hot Springs Mountain and primitive tent camping

The Los Coyotes Reservation operated by the Los Coyotes Band of Cahuillo and Cupeño Indians is located 70 miles northeast of San Diego and encompasses Hot Springs Mountain, the tallest peak in San Diego County at 6,533 feet in elevation. It borders Cleveland National Forest and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. The tribe has a campground with primitive tent sites; visitors can hike 10 miles to the mountaintop. You can purchase a hiking permit and make campground reservations on their website.

Pala Reservation: Casino resort, hotel, RV park, indoor/outdoor live entertainment, pool with waterfalls and firepit, cultural center

The Pala Band of Mission Indians reservation is located 54 miles northeast of San Diego, accessible via State Route 76 off I-15. The Pala Casino Resort offers live indoor and outdoor entertainment at its events center and Starlight Theater, a hotel, RV park, and more. The tribe also has a Cupa Cultural Center with exhibits and cultural events. The resort features indoor and outdoor concerts, a hotel, pool with waterfalls and firepits, RV resort, and more.

Pauma Reservation: Casino, restaurants, live entertainment, vineyard, farms, trails

The Pauma Band of Luiseño Indians operates Casino Pauma in the Pauma Valley, 60 miles northeast of San Diego via I-15 and State Route 75. The casino has a café, Mexican grill, deli and pizzeria as well as live entertainment in the Parrot Lounge. The Pauma Tribe also operates Pauma Tribal Farms with sustainably grown produce, olives and vineyard, as well as walking trails.

Rincon Reservation: Casino, hotel, pool with swim-up bar, spa, golf, live entertainment, brewery

The Rincon Band of the Luiseño Nation is located about 47 miles northeast of San Diego near Valley Center, east of Escondido. The tribe owns Harrah’s Resort Southern California, located in the newly named “Funner” community. The resort includes a hotel, pool with swim-up bar, wellness spa, golf, live entertainment and activities. You can also visit the Rincon Road Reservation Brewery to taste award-winning beers from the only tribal-owned brewery in Southern California.

San Pasqual Reservation: Casino, hotel, restaurants, buffet, live entertainment, golf club

The San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians operates the Valley View Casino and Hotel, which also has restaurants, an all-you-can-eat buffet, plus live entertainment at the Main Stage Bar. The Native Oaks Golf Club is also run by the tribe, offering golf, junior golf camps, and the Shawii Kitchen restaurant.

Santa Ysabel Reservation: Marijuana dispensary

The Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel is located 52 miles northeast of San Diego, accessible via State Route 78 near Julian. The tribe operates the Mountain Source marijuana dispensary, which invites the public to “get it where it’s grown.”

Sycuan Reservation: Casino resort, hotel, pool/river, cabanas, day spa, restaurants, golf, concerts and live entertainment

The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation’s reservation is located about 20 miles east of San Diego in unincorporated El Cajon, accessible off I-8 and Dehesa Rd. The tribes own the Sycuan Casino Resort, which includes a high-rise hotel with lazy river flowing through the grounds, pool and cabanas, a spa, numerous restaurants and bars. The casino has live entertainment at the Live Up-Close Theatre and the Heritage Events Center. Visitors can also golf at the nearby Singing Hills Golf Course at Sycuan, also home to the Red Tail Bar and Grill. Sycuan hosts a powwow each year on powwow grounds adjacent to the casino and hotel.

Viejas Reservation: Casino resort, hotel, golf, concerts and live entertainment, restaurants, outlet shopping center, bowling, arcade, seasonal skating

The Viejas Band of the Kumeyaay Nation has a reservation in the Alpine area, 33 miles east of San Diego off Interstate. The tribe operates the Viejas Casino Resort including two hotels, golf, numerous dining options including the award-winning Grove Steakhouse, as well as concerts and other live entertainment. The Viejas Outlets Center across the street from the casino and hotels has numerous shopping opportunities, a bowling alley, arcade, and seasonal activities such as the largest outdoor ice skating rink in southern California, roller skating in summer, water shows, and more.

Other local tribes

San Diego’s other reservations don’t currently offer facilities or amenities for visitors, due largely to their remote locations. These include these inhabited reservations: Cuyapaipe (Ewiiaapaayp), Inaja and Cosmit, La Posta, Manzanita, and Mesa Grande, as well as the uninhabited Capitan Grande Reservation, where tribal members were relocated due to construction of a dam and reservoir in the 1930s. Two additional tribal bands here have no federally recognized lands: the San Luis Rey Band of Luiseño Indians and the Mount Laguna Band of Luiseño Indians.

Learn more about local Native American tribes

Read more about the Indian tribes of San Diego County. The Indian tribes of San Diego County at Kumeyaay.com and Discover San Diego.

Calendar of Native American powwows

This website lists all Native American powwows in California, include those in San Diego County each year.

Map of local Native American reservations