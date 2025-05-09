OUR GUIDE TO WINERIES IN SAN DIEGO’S INLAND REGION

By Miriam Raftery

May 9, 2025 (San Diego's East County) -- San Diego County has become a thriving wine region, home to well over 100 wineries. Unlike wine hubs in Napa or Temecula, our county’s wineries are mostly small, boutique and family-owned, offering visitors the opportunity to meet the winemakers and savor a range of experiences in scenic rural and mountain areas, as well as some urban wineries. Many are producing wines that are winning awards in regional and even international competitions.

You’ll find an array of red, white and rosé varietals from around the world, as well as sparkling wines, apertifs, dessert wines, and even mead, a honey-based wine, to suit your palate.

Some wineries also offer food, as well as other experiences ranging from live music to hayrides through the vineyards.

Alpenglow Winery (Ramona) is a new boutique winery on the west side of Ramona new Mount Woodson. Nominated as a Best of San Diego winery in 2025 by San Diego Magazine, Alpenglow offers red, white and rose wines made from estate-grown and other local grapes including European varietals such as Tempranillo and Mourvedre.

Altipiano Vineyard and Winery (Escondido’s Highland Valley) was inspired by touring Italian vineyards. The winery, patterned after a Tuscan villa, specializes in its award-winning red wines including Sangiovese, Merlot, estate Barbera and more. Some have won awards in international competitions.

Barrel 1 Winery (Ramona) Barrel 1 has a patio tasting room overlooking an almond grove, where guests can savor red and white vintages from estate-grown grapes including Tempranillo, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Viognier, Muscat, Canelli and a rosé.

Bastian Vineyards (Escondido’s Highland Valley) is a small family-owned winery offering mostly red wines but also a Grenache Rosé. The winery offers tastings and hosts private events.

Belle Marie Winery (Escondido) This boutique winery has a French chateau-style event center, barrel room and wine cave for private events. Family friendly and dog friendly, the winery offers over 20 wines including red blends, single red varietals, white wines, rose and dessert wines.

Bernardo Winery (Rancho Bernardo) Established in 1889, Bernardo Winery is the oldest family-owned winery in Southern California. Specializing in regional varietals such as Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Syrah, Syrah, Albarino, Merlot and Zinfandel, the winery’s Spanish-style grounds include a tasting room, restaurant, coffee shop, gift stores and galleries.

BK Cellars (Escondido) This urban winery and tasting lounge with crystal chandelier is located in Escondido’s historic district. In addition to a variety of red and white wines, they also offer sangria.

Blue Door Winery (Julian and San Diego) Blue Door has a rustic livery stable converted to a tasting room in Julian as well as an urban San Diego tasting room where comedy nights are offered.

Blue Honey Country Wines and Meads Co. (Ramona) – This micro-winery specializing in country wines-- (non-grape wines made from fruits such as blueberries and peaches) as well as meads (honeywine) created from locally produced honey and Hawaiian honey.

Cactus Star Vineyard at Scaredy Cat Ranch (Ramona) Located in the Ramona AVA, the winery produces wines under three labels including red, white and sparkling wines. Tasting is seasonal on an outdoor patio until the wine runs out.

Campo Creek Vineyards (Campo and Poway)This rural, family-run “rancher’s dream” winery has tasting rooms in rural Campo as well as Poway. Vintages with colorful western-style labels include sparkling, red and white varietals, and blends.

Carruth Cellars (San Diego, Solano Beach and Carlsbad) Carruth Cellars is an urban winery with three tasting rooms in San Diego’s Little Italy near downtown, Carlsbad and Solano Beach. They source wines from Northern and Central California as well as Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

Castelli Family Vineyards (Ramona) Wines include Pinot Noir, Syrah, Sangiovese, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Tempranillo. Tastings including in a wine cellar and Italian-style villa’s tasting room are by invitation only. The winery is producing some award-winning vintages.

Charlie & Echo (San Diego) produces natural and craft wines with a hip tasting room in the Miramar area. Spritzers and sparkling wines are available in addition to reds, whites and roses.

Cheval Winery (Escondido) Looking for a location for their champion horses, the owners fell in love with this property which includes a winery that they renamed “Cheval,” meaning horse in French. They offer a “herd” of different wines, each with a horse on the label.

Chuparosa Vineyards (Ramona) Named for a hummingbird, this Ramona winery produces estate grown and bottled wines including Albariño, Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Malbec, Cabernet Franc, and a red blend.

Cordiano Winery (Escondido) The owners, originally from Italy, ran a pizzeria before starting the winery atop a hill in the Highland Valley area You can order up pizza cooked in an outdoor pizza oven along with reds, whites and sweet wines.

Correcaminos Vineyard (Ramona) Named for a roadrunner, this winery includes RV camping, is dog friendly, and offers a variety of reds, semi-sweet and sweet white wines.

Coyote Oaks Vineyard (Escondido) Nestled among 300 year old oak trees, Coyote Oaks has a tasting room in the Hidden Valley Enoteca Chateau style castle. The winery specializes in red wines and fortified wines and has won several awards.

Crystal Hill Vineyard (Ramona) This Ramona winery invites you to “come for the wine, stay for the views.” Fruit-forward reds, whites and roses can be savored in an ambience that is picnic and dog friendly.

Deerhorn Valley Vineyards (Jamul) This rural, family owned winery includes a tasting room and an outdoor pergola for picnicking. Varietals include Viognier, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Montepulciano as well rose wine and an award-winning blend. Olive oils and wine vinegars are also available.

Deer Park Winery and Auto Museum (Escondido) Here you can enjoy vintage automobiles as well as a variety of award-winning wine vintages. The museum houses the world’s premier collection of convertibles, hundreds of vehicles and other memorabilia.

Domaine Artefact Winery (Escondido) Sustainable and organic, Domaine Artefact has also won several international awards for its wines, which include some unusual white varietals as well as reds and rose. The property includes farm animals such as chickens, pigs and friendly wine dogs.

Dulzura Winery and Vineyard (Dulzura) Located on the historic Clark ranch that dates to the 1800s, the winery property includes an upstairs guesthouse and picnic areas. Guests can savor wine flights with artisanal chocolates

Eagles Nest Winery and Cottage (Ramona) A boutique winery and artisan distillery with gold medal wines, ports, and wine-based spirits. Eagles Nest Winery practices organic, sustainable farming. A guest cottage perched like an aerie overlooks gardens. There’s also a barrel room and pizza oven here.

Edwards Vineyard and Cellars (Ramona) Noted for its French-style Syrah, this family-owned Ramona winery makes from two to eight vintages a year that may include other reds, seasonal dry roses and port-style desert wines.

Emerald Creek Winery (Warner Springs) With vineyards at 2,400 feet elevation on the south slope of Palomar Mountain in decomposed granite soil, Emerald Creek Winery has a unique microclimate and has produced numerous award-winning wines. The winery has a spacious tasting room as well as a guest house available.

Espinosa Vineyards (Escondido) Specializing in wines from grapes originating in Spain, the winery sits on property that first grew grapes in 1893 and housed a winery built in the 1930s though crops were fallowed in the 1950s. The old winery burned down in the 2007 firestorms, but has been resurrected by the new owners.

Estate d’lacobelli (Fallbrook) The owner/winemaker learned the art of winemaking from his grandfather in Italy. You can book a stay at the hilltop Mediterranean retreat and taste red and white wines in their tasting room. Sweet dessert and port-style wines are also available.

Fallbrook Winery (Fallbrook) The original Fallbrook Winery was built in 1981 and offered champagne wines. The winery is noted for its Bordeaux red wines in the emerging South Coast wine region.

Farquar Family Winery (Ramona) produces wines and olive oils inspired by the owners’ travels. This winery is wholesale only; you can purchase their wines online or make appointments to pickup.

Forgotten Barrel Winery (Escondido) offers hand-crafted wines made with fruit sourced from Napa, Sonoma, Central Coast and San Diego County. Forgotten Barrel is the reincarnation of the former Ferrara Winery, the oldest continuous operating winery in San Diego County Winemaker John Eppler has worked in Napa for Robert Mondavi, Rosenblum Cellars, and his own brand, John Robert Eppler Wines.

Gianno Buonomo Vintners (Ocean Beach) Named best tasting room in San Diego by San Diego Magazine in 2019, this seaside Ocean Beach winery with antique wrap-around bar uses grapes from northern California and Washington state to make its award-winning red and white wines.

Gloriosa Vineyards (Pine Valley) For generations the Thomas Family has produced a full bodied Estate Bottled Cabernet, Zinfandel and Syrah wines from grapes grown in the rich soil of the family vineyard. Winetasting by appointment.

Granite Lion Cellars (Jamul) Located along the Highway 94 wine trail, Granite Lion Cellars has an indoor tasting room as well as a picnic area nearby. The winery offers reds, whites and roses including a “flirty not sweet” afternoon wine collection.

Hatfield Creek Vineyard and Winery (Ramona) produces award winning Petite Syrah and Zinfandel red wines, which can be savored in a cozy country-style tasting room. You can stroll through vineyards and a labyrinth during your visit; ask about vineyard dinners. On patriotic holidays, the owner will entertain with an antique drum played by his ancestor in the Civil War.

Hawk Watch Winery (Warner Springs) Perched high atop a hill with stunning views in Warner Springs, Hawk Watch has won numerous awards and has wines ranked in the 90s by Wine Enthusiast. You’ll find reds, whites and roses, some with amusing names like “Smoking Gopher” as well as specialties such as sherry and barrel-aged port.

Highland Valley Vineyards (Escondido’s Highland Valley) With a tasting room and patio overlooking the San Pasqual Valley, Highland Valley specializes in red wines including gold medal winning Syrah and Barbera made with locally grown grapes, as well as wines using grapes from other locations.

Hillside Ranch Vineyards (Jamul) opening in 2025 has already won multiple gold and silver medals in the Ramona Valley Vineyards Association wine competition; tastings by appointment only.

Hill Top Winery (Valley Center) In addition to double gold medal winning wines, Hill Top has a gourmet menu at its spacious tasting room with such delicacies as Cajun shrimp pasta, fig and prosciutto flatbread, a charcuterie board and more; reservations accepted.

Hungry Hawk Vineyards and Winery (Escondido) A rustic California-style tasting room offers samples of its 15 varietals from Italy, France and Spain. This winery has won dozens of awards in several major competitions and offers reds, whites, roses, sparkling and dessert wines.

Kohill Winery (Ramona) You can belly up to a redwood bar or taste wines on a patio including several estate bottled reds and a sauvignon blanc white varietal.

Koi Zen Cellars Craft Winery (San Diego) Voted San Diego’s best local winery in a 2017 San Diego Union-Tribune Reader’s poll, Koi Zen Cellars has won numerous awards. It’s winemaker is the author of a book titled, “The Zen Winemaker” and has created a relaxing ambience complete with koi pond in the tasting room.

La Finquita Winery and VIneyard ( Ramona) offers red and white wines at its hilltop setting that includes a tasting room, patio, boutique and wine cave.

La Serenissima (Warner Springs) The Tiso family produces Old World Italian-style wines at its Venetian estate at a high elevation in Warner Springs. Tastings are by appointment only The winery offers red and white wines, including Arneis, a rare white Italian varietal, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Claret, and Syrah.

Lathom Wines (Ramona) is currently a wholesale-only winery but is considering opening a tasting area. They have several wines available for purchase online.

LJ Crafted Wines (La Jolla) Located two blocks from the coast in La Jolla, LJ Crafted Wines sources grapes from Napa and elsewhere in California, also offering cheeseboards and gourmet bites. Tasting options include a red or white wines flight, get a growler or “growlette” for wine to take home and consume offsite.

Mahogany Mountain Vineyard and Winery (Ramona) Mahogany Mountain Vineyard and Winery is an award-winning, family-run winery with limited production of handcrafted wines from estate-grown Barbera, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Mourvedre, Muscat Canelli, Petit Verdot, Syrah and Zinfandel grapes. Ask about wine-paring dinners.

Mermaid Valley Winery (Ramona) produces Rhone-style wines including Viognier, Mouvedre rose, and Siren’s Song, a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvedre.

Mia Marie Vineyards (Escondido’s Highland Valley) offers hand-crafted wines including Mia Tesoro red blend, which won “Best in San Diego County” at the 2023 Toast of the Coast competition and a Dry Muscat, which won “Best in Show” at the 2023 RVVA Wine Competition.

Milagro Farm Vineyards and Winery (Ramona) has a stunning property with a crush house, wine cave, tasting room and patio, lake, wedding venues and organic farm as well as vineyards. Milagro, which means “miracle,” offers whites, reds, sweet Vermouth style dessert wine and estate-grown olive oils.

Myrtle Creek Vineyards (Fallbrook) produces red, white, and rosé wines from its own Syrah, Grenache, Sangiovese, Sauvignon Blanc, and Viognier grapes, also procuring grapes from other local vineyards for hand-crafted wines available at their tasting room.

Old Coach Vineyards and Winery (Poway) A family-run operation in the South Coast AVA region, Old Coach offers award-winning wines. Options include some unusual varietals such as Anglianico and Primitivo as well as standards such as Cabernet Sauvignon.

Old Julian Vineyards and Winery ( Ramona) has recently teamed up with award winning Ramona winemaker, John York, formerly of Hellanback Ranch Winery and past president of the Ramona Valley Vineyards Association. They offer red and white varietals as well as some unusual blends such as a Picpoul Blanc-Viognier blend, and also a brandy-fortified Muscat.

Old Survey Vineyards (Escondido) is a small family vineyard and winery overlooking San Pasqual Winery, with mostly red wines and one white offering,

Orfila Vineyards and Winery (Escondido and Oceanside) has won more than 1,300 awards, offering Italian and French varietals. They offer reds, whites and port-style dessert wine as well as gourmet goodies at the Escondido tasting room with patio and grassy picnic areas outside, overlooking the San Pasqual Valley. Orfila also has a tasting room in Oceanside.

Pali Wine Co (San Diego) started with Burgundy-inspired wines from California’s central coast and now has five tasting rooms across Southern California.

Pamo Valley Vineyards Ramona) has a tasting room in downtown Ramona that serves up different wines daily. The winery crafts award-winning, small-batch wines including Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Sangiovese, Zinfandel, Primitivo, Tempranillo, Petite Sirah, Barbera, Viognier, Orange Muscat and blends all from the Ramona AVA. The tasting room also has a gallery with locally crafted items

Poca Montaña Vineyards and Winery (Ramona) offer 14 varietals of hand-crafted estate wines from grape grown in the rolling hills of Ramona.

Poppaea Vineyard (Ramona) was founded by a biotechnician and specializes in Italian red wines. The winery recently won its first awards. Red wines are named after the varietal; blends are named after ancient gods. The winery is named after the Roman empress Poppeaea, wife of Nero, and incorporates vineyard layout elements from Pompeii, her birthplace.

Principe di Tricasi Winery (Ramona) specializes in Italian wines from the Aglianico, Nebbiolo and aleatico grapes, including a rose-scented varietal. The property also has an aviary and a Christmas tree farm, so guests are invited to “pine and wine.”

Ramona Ranch Vineyard and Winery (Ramona) is certified for sustainable wine growing and has nationally certified wildlife habitat on site. At their outdoor tasting room you can savor award-winning red, white and dessert wines.

Rancho Guejito Vineyard (San Pasqual Valley) is nestled in the heart of the San Pasqual Valley wine region in Escondido at the historic Rockwood Farmhouse built in 1885. They offer sparkling, red and white wines and on weekends, food including charcuterie, cheeseburgers, veggie sandwiches and more. Kids can enjoy hayrides through the vineyards.

Rancho San Martin Winery (Ramona) offers Italian and Spanish wine varietals crafted at the Ramona end of Highland Valley. The winery offers red, white and rose wines as well as red wine vinegar.

Rashelica Winery and Art Garden (Ramona), formerly the Salerno Winery, features a sculpture garden with works by world-class artists. You can taste wines including reds, whites and Sangria.

Roadrunner Ridge Winery (Fallbrook) offers hand-crafted Rhone-varietal wines made from grapes grown on the estate. The owners formerly ran an herb farm that was destroyed in a wildfire and you can still see surviving lavender plants. They recently planted olive trees and hope to offer olive oil in the future.

Rock Canyon Vineyards (Alpine) offers adventure to reach the winery along a rugged road in Japatul Valley. The site began as a horse ranch and now has rescued donkeys as well as handcrafted red wines and a port-style dessert wine.

Rose’s Tasting Room (Old Town) in Old Town offers tastes of local wines from several wineries as well as craft beers in San Diego’s historic district where California began.

Rustic Ridge Vineyards (Jamul) has been named runner-up best local winery by San Diego Magazine. They offer tastings of red and white wines, plus foods including pizzas and charcuterie, as well as non-alcoholic drinks. Their winery has vineyard views, an area for private parties and a guest house for overnight stays.

San Pasqual Wine Bar and Gallery (La Mesa) is a cozy tasting room and art gallery in the heart of La Mesa’s historic downtown village. Guests can savor multiple award-winning vintages including reds, whites, sparkling wines and some specialties such as Passionfruit andHhabanera wines, as well as port-style dessert wines. The tasting room has occasional live entertainment and a back room hosting other events.

Sblendorio Winery (Fallbrook) is a small boutique, family-owned winery producing only cabernet sauvignon and barbera wines with grapes from their own vineyard in the De Luz area.

Scenic Valley Ranch Winery (Ramona) is a boutique winery with vines dating back to the 1930s. You’re invited to bring a picnic and taste wines on their patio. Five of their wines recently won gold, silver and bronze medals at the San Francisco International Wine Competition. Flame Tokay, a brandy-fortified wine, is made from century-old vines and was a Gold Medal winner, a pricey but special apertif.

Schwaesdall Winery (Ramona) is the oldest winery in Ramona’s Valley of the Sun, with some vines more than a half-century old. Guests can enjoy tasting in a straw-bale tasting room or on a shaded lawn overlooking vineyards. Ramona is known for its red wines, though Schwaesdall also produces some whites including Chardonnay and a white table blend, white Zinfandel, and several award-winning ports.

Shadow Mountain Vineyards and Winery (Warner Springs) is located at Sunshine Summit, where they produce predominantly Italian-style wines. Options range from rich red Nebbiolo to Muscat to Chardonnay, plus award-winning Viognier and Sauvignon Blanc.

Sierra Roble Winery and Vineyard (Warner Springs) is a family-owned boutique winery on the east slope of Palomar Mountain. They produce Bordeaux-style wines sourced from local vineyards and their own estate-grown grapes.

Speckle Rock Vineyard (Escondido) Born from the ashes of the 2007 Witch Creek Fire on a former avocado grove, Speckle Rock is named for the resilient granite onsite. They produce reds, whites and roses available at their hilltop tasting room, also offering a home winetasting kit. Their motto is “Cheers to new beginnings.”

Stehleon Vineyards (Escondido) offers vineyard tours of its Valley Center winery and tastings in an Escondido tasting room of their red, white and rose wines, all made with locally sourced grapes including estate-grown Syrah, Sangiovese, Carmenere, Grenache Blanc and Malvasia Bianca.

Storum Ranch Cider and Wine (Julian) has estate-made wines including an apple wine with apples from their orchard. They also have a variety of hard ciders and meads, as well as honey and olive oils.

The Succulent Cellar Vineyard and Winery (Ramona) crafts artisanal wines from organic grapes. Many have won award including Vermentino, Viognier, Syrah, Syrah Rose, Sangiovese and a Founder’s Red Blend.

Sunrise Vineyards (Highland Valley) offers tastings of several red and white wines, and also has an event venue in the Ramona end of Highland Valley.

Trevi Hills Winery and Vineyard (Lakeside) overlooks Muth Valley in Lakeside. The winery and vineyard is part of an upscale homes community, owned by the homeowners. Their wine club offers private tastings of the winery’s several red wines and a white wine, as well as events featuring artists, musicians and chefs.

Triple B Ranches Winery (Valley Center) -Situated in Valley Center east of Escondido, the winery offers wines, seasonal fruits, vegetables and hand crafted gifts. You can bring a picnic lunch to enjoy under the oaks or on their tasting patio.

Turtle Rock Ridge Vineyard Winery (Ramona) Born out of the ashes of the Cedar fire, Turtle Rock has been named best tasting room in Ramona by readers of the Ramona Sentinel.

Valentina Vineyards and Winery (Dulzura) is devoted to sustainable agriculture, offering wine-tasting amid a picturesque rural setting. You can purchase their wines as well as your favorite grapes, plus artisanal olive oil and honey.

VecchieOso Vineyard (Jamul) offers hand-crafted, small batch red wines in picturesque Deerhorn Valley south of Jamul along Highway 94.

Vesper Vineyards (Escondido) sources wines exclusively from the diverse microclimates in San Diego County. They produce reds, whites, roses and dessert wines. On their patio tasting room with mountain views, you can enjoy reds, whites, sangria and their award-winning blend, Hello Gorgeous.

Vineyard Grant James (Ramona) was named second-best tasting room in America by Travel + Leisure Magazine. Taste wines on a stone patio with mountain views and firepits. They offer award-winning white blends and rose, as well as single varietal reds. Cheese plates are available, or they have menus to order in lunch from nearby restaurants offering delivery. Ask about their wine tours and cruises.

Volcan Mountain Winery (Julian) formerly J. Jenkins Winery is nestled at the base of Volcan Mountain in the historic gold rush town of Julian. With an orchard as well as a winery, they produce two apple wines in a repertoire that includes reds, whites, sparkling and dessert wines.

VV Vineyards (Ramona) produces small-batch, gluten-free red and rosé wines and has won awards in multiple competitions. They also raise sheep, all sustainably grown.

Westfall Winery (Campo) has a high elevation in sunny Campo suited for varietals primarily found in the warmer climes of southern Europe. These include Anglianico, Mourvedre, Sangiovese, and Primitivo. They also make wines from Syrah, Zinfandel, Grenache, Orange Muscat and Sauvignon Blanc. Many of their wines have won awards.

Wine Works (La Mesa) is an urban winery offering tastes of its many award-winning San Pasqual Wines as well as vintages from Wyatt Oaks. The winery produces specialties such as passionfruit and passionfruit habanera wines, as well as critically acclaimed reds, whites, sparkling wines and a port-style dessert wine. They also offer live music and events such as trivia nights.

Witch Creek Winery (Carlsbad) San Diego’s oldest urban winery, located in North County, sources its grapes from vineyards in Mexico’s Valle De Guadalupe as well as El Dorado, Clarksburg, Paso Robles, and Napa Valley in California.

Woof ‘n’ Rose Winery (Ramona) has won dozens of awards for their wines. Named for the dogs and roses that the owners love, the winery’s specialty is Cabernet Franc, but the small vineyards also include other classic Bordeaux varietals--Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Malbec, and Petit Verdot, as well as Grenache Noir and Alicante Bouschet. They sell varieties as well as blends.

Wyatt Oaks Winery (La Mesa) is committed to producing wines only from locally grown grapes You can taste their white, red and rose wines exclusively at Wine Works in La Mesa, which is run by the San Pasqual Winery.

ZXQ Vineyards (Escondido’s Highland Valley) in the San Pasqual Agricultural Preserve aspires to make bold red wines true to their varietals: Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Cabernet Franc. Their wines have been winning awards since 2015 in both local and international wine competitions.

WINERY ASSOCIATIONS

New wineries are popping up all the time. For more information on wineries in San Diego’s inland region and across San Diego County, you can visit these links:

Escondido Wineries and Vineyards

Ramona Valley Vineyards

San Diego County Vintners Association

San Diego Urban Wineries

Wineries of Highway 94

East County Magazine thanks the Conrad Prebys Foundation for its generous grant to fund our series of guides to East County's many attractions and activities, benefiting residents, visitors, and our local economy.





