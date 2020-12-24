OUTAGES ACROSS EAST COUNTY: POWER RESTORATION PLANNED FOR 6 PM CHRISTMAS EVE

By Miriam Raftery

December 24, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – The SDG&E outage center reports that the utility has shut off power due to unsafe conditions in order to prevent wildfires in numerous East County communities. Fortunately, the expected power restoration time is 6 p.m. tonight – just in time for holiday dinners and Santa’s Christmas Eve visits.

In addition to planned outages, there are several unplanned outages due to accidents or other causes, but all areas are expected to have power back on by early evening. See SDG&E’s outage page for full details at https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map.

The following communities are impacted by the planned power outages:

Communities Affected:

Dehesa/ Alpine/ Rancho Palo Verde/ Harbison Canyon/ Glen Oaks/ W Alpine/ Jamacha/ W Jamul/ Indian Springs/ Lyons Valley/ Barrett Lake

Circuit Affected:

1166

Customers Out:

322

Start Time:

Dec 23 at 09:51 PM

Estimated Restoration:

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.

Dulzura/ Potrero/ Campo

Dulzura/ Potrero/ Campo

157

157

346

346

Start Time:

Dec 23 at 03:55 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.

Dulzura/ Potrero/ Campo

Dulzura/ Potrero/ Campo

157

157

314

314

Start Time:

Dec 24 at 01:28 AM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.

Communities Affected:

Valley Center/ Rincon/ Pauma Valley/ Rincon/ La Jolla Indian Res/ Hellhole Canyon/ La Jolla Indian Res/ Mesa Grande/ Santa Ysabel/ Palomar Mountain/ Lake Henshaw

214

214

682

682

Start Time:

Dec 24 at 02:07 AM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.

Communities Affected:

Valley Center/ Rincon/ Pauma Valley

215

215

385

385

Start Time:

Dec 24 at 01:04 AM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.

Communities Affected:

La Jolla Indian Res/ Mesa Grande/ Santa Ysabel/ Julian/ Santa Ysabel/ Morettis

220

220

295

295

Start Time:

Dec 24 at 12:01 AM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.

Communities Affected:

La Jolla Indian Res/ Mesa Grande/ Santa Ysabel/ Julian/ Santa Ysabel/ Morettis

220

220

29

29

Start Time:

Dec 24 at 01:02 AM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.

Communities Affected:

E Ramona/ SD Country Estates/ La Jolla Indian Res/ Mesa Grande/ Santa Ysabel

222

222

402

402

Start Time:

Dec 23 at 11:27 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.

Communities Affected:

Dehesa/ Alpine/ Rancho Palo Verde/ Harbison Canyon/ Glen Oaks/ W Alpine

283

283

289

289

Start Time:

Dec 23 at 09:53 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.

Communities Affected:

S Couser Canyon/ Lilac/ Castle Creek

350

350

1

1

Start Time:

Dec 23 at 07:00 PM

Dec 24 at 12:00 PM

Dec 24 at 12:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Our crews have found a need to repair SDG&E equipment.

E Escondido

E Escondido

516

516

14

14

Start Time:

Dec 23 at 10:23 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

A vehicle accident has caused an outage.

Communities Affected:

Dehesa/ Alpine/ Rancho Palo Verde

73

73

16

16

Start Time:

Dec 23 at 02:56 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Our crews are working to determine the cause of the outage and repair it.

Communities Affected:

Dulzura/ Potrero/ Campo/ Sunnyside/ Otay Lake/ Otay Mesa

75

75

16

16

Start Time:

Dec 23 at 11:29 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.

Communities Affected:

Valley Center/ Rincon/ Pauma Valley/ Valley Center/ Lilac/ Pauma Valley/ Lilac

908

908

1765

1765

Start Time:

Dec 24 at 01:20 AM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.

Communities Affected:

Valley Center/ Rincon/ Pauma Valley/ Rincon/ La Jolla Indian Res/ Hellhole Canyon/ La Jolla Indian Res/ Mesa Grande/ Santa Ysabel/ Palomar Mountain/ Lake Henshaw

CTL1

CTL1

200

200

Start Time:

Dec 24 at 02:07 AM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.

Communities Affected:

Dehesa/ Alpine/ Rancho Palo Verde/ Harbison Canyon/ Glen Oaks/ W Alpine

DV1

DV1

171

171

Start Time:

Dec 23 at 09:53 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Dec 24 at 06:00 PM

Outage Cause:

Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.





