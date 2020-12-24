OUTAGES ACROSS EAST COUNTY: POWER RESTORATION PLANNED FOR 6 PM CHRISTMAS EVE

By Miriam Raftery
December 24, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – The SDG&E outage center reports that the utility has shut off power due to unsafe conditions in order to prevent wildfires in numerous East County communities. Fortunately, the expected power restoration time is 6 p.m. tonight – just in time for holiday dinners and Santa’s Christmas Eve visits.
In addition to planned outages, there are several unplanned outages due to accidents or other causes, but all areas are expected to have power back on by early evening. See SDG&E’s outage page for full details at https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map.
The following communities are impacted by the planned power outages:
Communities Affected:
Dehesa/ Alpine/ Rancho Palo Verde/ Harbison Canyon/ Glen Oaks/ W Alpine/ Jamacha/ W Jamul/ Indian Springs/ Lyons Valley/ Barrett Lake
Circuit Affected:
1166
Customers Out:
322
Start Time:
Dec 23 at 09:51 PM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
Communities Affected:
Dulzura/ Potrero/ Campo
Circuit Affected:
157
Customers Out:
346
Start Time:
Dec 23 at 03:55 PM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
Communities Affected:
Dulzura/ Potrero/ Campo
Circuit Affected:
157
Customers Out:
314
Start Time:
Dec 24 at 01:28 AM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
Communities Affected:
Valley Center/ Rincon/ Pauma Valley/ Rincon/ La Jolla Indian Res/ Hellhole Canyon/ La Jolla Indian Res/ Mesa Grande/ Santa Ysabel/ Palomar Mountain/ Lake Henshaw
Circuit Affected:
214
Customers Out:
682
Start Time:
Dec 24 at 02:07 AM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
Communities Affected:
Valley Center/ Rincon/ Pauma Valley
Circuit Affected:
215
Customers Out:
385
Start Time:
Dec 24 at 01:04 AM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
Communities Affected:
La Jolla Indian Res/ Mesa Grande/ Santa Ysabel/ Julian/ Santa Ysabel/ Morettis
Circuit Affected:
220
Customers Out:
295
Start Time:
Dec 24 at 12:01 AM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
Communities Affected:
La Jolla Indian Res/ Mesa Grande/ Santa Ysabel/ Julian/ Santa Ysabel/ Morettis
Circuit Affected:
220
Customers Out:
29
Start Time:
Dec 24 at 01:02 AM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
Communities Affected:
E Ramona/ SD Country Estates/ La Jolla Indian Res/ Mesa Grande/ Santa Ysabel
Circuit Affected:
222
Customers Out:
402
Start Time:
Dec 23 at 11:27 PM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
Communities Affected:
Dehesa/ Alpine/ Rancho Palo Verde/ Harbison Canyon/ Glen Oaks/ W Alpine
Circuit Affected:
283
Customers Out:
289
Start Time:
Dec 23 at 09:53 PM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
Communities Affected:
S Couser Canyon/ Lilac/ Castle Creek
Circuit Affected:
350
Customers Out:
1
Start Time:
Dec 23 at 07:00 PM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 12:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Our crews have found a need to repair SDG&E equipment.
Communities Affected:
E Escondido
Circuit Affected:
516
Customers Out:
14
Start Time:
Dec 23 at 10:23 PM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
A vehicle accident has caused an outage.
Communities Affected:
Dehesa/ Alpine/ Rancho Palo Verde
Circuit Affected:
73
Customers Out:
16
Start Time:
Dec 23 at 02:56 PM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Our crews are working to determine the cause of the outage and repair it.
Communities Affected:
Dulzura/ Potrero/ Campo/ Sunnyside/ Otay Lake/ Otay Mesa
Circuit Affected:
75
Customers Out:
16
Start Time:
Dec 23 at 11:29 PM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
Communities Affected:
Valley Center/ Rincon/ Pauma Valley/ Valley Center/ Lilac/ Pauma Valley/ Lilac
Circuit Affected:
908
Customers Out:
1765
Start Time:
Dec 24 at 01:20 AM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
Communities Affected:
Valley Center/ Rincon/ Pauma Valley/ Rincon/ La Jolla Indian Res/ Hellhole Canyon/ La Jolla Indian Res/ Mesa Grande/ Santa Ysabel/ Palomar Mountain/ Lake Henshaw
Circuit Affected:
CTL1
Customers Out:
200
Start Time:
Dec 24 at 02:07 AM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
Communities Affected:
Dehesa/ Alpine/ Rancho Palo Verde/ Harbison Canyon/ Glen Oaks/ W Alpine
Circuit Affected:
DV1
Customers Out:
171
Start Time:
Dec 23 at 09:53 PM
Estimated Restoration:
Dec 24 at 06:00 PM
Outage Cause:
Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power.
