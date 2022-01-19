OUTGOING SAN DIEGO POLICE OVERSIGHT PANEL SEEING UPSURGE IN CASES

By J.W. August, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: San Diego police headquarters. Photo credit: @sandiegopolicedepartment via Facebook

January 19, 2022 (San Diego) - While the city wrestles with creating a new police review board, the current board, tasked with “holding the fort,” is having a “difficult and stressful” time managing the workload of incoming police cases they need to review.

So says Sharmaine Moseley, the interim executive director of the Commission on Police Practices.

The actual commission has not been formed yet; it’s still in the process of being created. The previous board named the Citizens Review Board is being replaced by the new commission.

Moseley was the director of the former board. It’s a Rubik’s Cube of confusing names and titles, but the bottom line is this: While the new commission is created the old one is tasked with watchdogging the San Diego Police Department. And it’s having serious challenges.

One driver of the problem, said Moseley, is “the number of cases reviewed by the commission has definitely increased.”

She said the stressful workload can be attributed to “a combination of many factors, among them the previous shutdowns due to the pandemic, technology learning curve to review cases remotely, and increased number of investigating sergeants in Internal Affairs.” The increase in sergeants is most likely leading to more cases of potential police misconduct and in turn increasing the number of incoming cases to the review board.