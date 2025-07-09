OVER 4,700 UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS FROM STEELE FIRE

East County Wildfire and Emergency Alerts

July 9, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – The Steele Fire has prompted evacuations of over 4,700 residents in Jamul and Rancho San Diego due to structure threast. The fire began on Star Acres Drive in Rancho San Diego View map of areas under evacuation orders or warnings.

Evacuees can go to Steele Canyon High School.

The fire has burned at least 26 acres but forward spread has been stopped, per Cal Fire. The wildfire is 25% contained

Steele Canyon Road is closed at 94, per the California Highway Patrol.

No structures have been lost, Cal Fire reports, but a drone in the area delayed response. Cal Fire reminds the public that flying a drone near an active wildfire is illegal and dangerous.

