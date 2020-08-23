OVER A MILLION ACRES BURNING ACROSS CALIFORNIA: PRESIDENT AUTHORIZES DISASTER AID

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Cal Fire via Instagram

August 23, 2020 (San Diego) – More than 14,000 firefighters are battling wildfires that have charred nearly 1.3 million acres across California. Since August 15, there have been over 615 new wildfires sparked by nearly 12,000 lightning strikes, including fires that are now among the largest in the state’s history. Governor Gavin Newsom has requested help from firefighters as far away as Australia and Canada.

Today, President Donald Trump announced that federal disaster assistance will be provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties. The aid includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Federal funding is also available to the state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in those counties.

In addition, federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance tomorrow by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.

Last night, firefighters aggressively worked to strengthen containment lines. In anticipation of the upcoming weather patterns, crews continue to perform firing operations to burn away vegetation in an attempt to slow down and stop the spread of the wildfires, according to Cal Fire.

The weather forecast for the upcoming days continues to be warm and dry. Remnants of Hurricane Genevieve will bring thunderstorms as early as this morning and continue through Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for lightning with very little to no rain. The winds will generally be light, however erratic gusty winds of up to 65 miles per hour may occur. Dry lightning and strong winds will likely hamper efforts to contain the current fires and may spark new fires.

With extreme fire danger expected this weekend, it is critical that all Californians take steps to prevent sparking a wildfire. To learn more ways to prevent sparking a wildfire visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.



