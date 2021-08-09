OVER TWO MILLION SAN DIEGANS NOW FULLY VACCINATED

By José A. Álvarez, County of San Diego Communications Office

August 9, 2021 (San Diego) - More than 2 million San Diegans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, placing the County closer to achieving its vaccination goal.

The County reached the milestone over the weekend and by Aug. 3, a total of 2,015,700, or 71.9%, of residents 12 and older had received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“Great job, San Diegans!” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The more people who get vaccinated the closer we will be to achieving our vaccination goal.”a

The County had set a goal of vaccinating 75% of the 2.8 million residents who are eligible to get the vaccine, which comes out to 2,101,936 people. About 86,000 more San Diegans are needed to reach that target, which is five percentage points higher than the state and national goal.

“We’re confident we’ll achieve that goal,” Wooten said, adding that there are more than 284,000 San Diegans who are partially vaccinated. “However, we must keep going if we want to prevent the spread of COVID-19, move the economy forward and get back to our pre-pandemic way of life.”

There’s plenty of COVID-19 vaccine in the region. You can find it at doctors’ offices, retail pharmacies, community clinics and County sites for people with no medical provider. For a list of locations and more information, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

County Opens More COVID-19 Testing Sites

Given the increasing demand for COVID-19 testing, the County is opening six additional sites throughout the region this week.

The new sites are located at Cal State San Marcos, four at County clinics and one at San Diego State University which is scheduled to open later this week.

Some of the new or existing sites require appointments. For a list of locations and more information, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Vaccination Progress:

Deaths:

Seven new deaths were reported since the last report on July 28. The region’s total is 3,805.

Five men and two women died between July 15 and July 31, 2021.

On of the deceased was in their 70s, four in their 60s, one in their 50s and one was in their 30s.

Six had underlying medical conditions and one did not.

Cases, Case Rate and Testing:

908 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on Aug. 3. The region’s total is now 301,100.

San Diego County’s overall case rate is 20.4 cases per 100,000 residents as of Aug. 3. The case rate among those who are not fully vaccinated is 40.0 per 100,000, which is more than ten times the rate among those fully vaccinated (3.6 per 100,000)

11,748 tests were reported to the County on Aug. 3, and the percentage of new positive cases was 7.7%.

The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases among tests is 7.8%.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

59 new community outbreaks were confirmed in the past seven days (July 28 through Aug. 3): 19 in restaurant/bar settings, 14 in business settings, five in faith-based settings, four in restaurant settings, four in daycare/preschool/childcare settings, three in TK-12 school settings, three in a hotel/resort/spa setting, two in emergency services settings, one in retail settings, one in a government setting, one in a health care setting, one in a construction setting and one in residence setting.

The community outbreaks trigger is more than seven in a 7-day period.

