OWNER IDENTIFIED IN DOG-DRAGGING CASE; ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES TO BE FILED

East County News Service

San Diego County Animal Services has identified the person responsible for the horrific July 2 incident in Spring Valley in which a dog was dragged behind a vehicle.

After seeing video coverage of the incident on television, the dog’s owner contacted County Animal Services and admitted that it was his truck and his dog involved. Animal Control Officers confirmed that he was indeed the individual seen driving the truck in the video.

Tragically, due to the extent of the dog’s injuries, the animal had already been euthanized by a veterinary clinic prior to officers’ arrival. Animal Services was able to intercept the dog’s remains before cremation to preserve evidence for the investigation.

“This is an incredibly sad and disturbing case,” said Vaughn Maurice, director of County Animal Services. “While we are grateful to have identified the person responsible, our hearts break for this dog and what it endured.”

San Diego County Animal Services identified the man as 58-year-old Joseph Holland, “a person who is experiencing homelessness,” spokesman Chuck Westerheide told City New Service via email Saturday.

Holland reportedly Animal Control officers that he forgot he had tied the dog to the vehicle after making a brief stop and was heartbroken, Times of San Diego reports.

Witnesses to the incident, however, said Holland laughed when they tried to intervene to save the dog. Video of the disturbing incident showed the Doberman flipped over while being dragged at 30-40 mph. The video taken by a witness showed the license plate of the black Cherokee SUV.

Animal Services is filing charges against Holland with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. He is expected to face animal cruelty charges.

“We want to thank the media and everyone in the community who shared this story and provided information,” Maurice said. “Your efforts were instrumental in helping us identify the individual involved and move toward justice for this innocent animal.”

Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact San Diego County Animal Services at 619-236-2341.





