OYSTERS, CHEESES, PAINTING AND MORE AT RAMONA RANCH WINERY IN APRIL

By Miriam Raftery
 
March 7, 2020 (Ramona) – Ramona Ranch Winery is offering an array of April events to tempt your taste buds, including:
 
  • Wednesday, April 1st - Made to Order Pasta with award winning wines at the Ramona Par Lounge from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 4th - White Wine & Oysters with John Little Catering; reservations available now, wear white to delight in this pairing at the annual "White Party!"
  • Saturday, April 11th - Cheeses from the Cave offers up an array of samples, showcasing locally made cheese and how it pairs with the winery’s wines.
  • Saturday, April 18th - Sommelier Meghan Vergara rounds out the Trifecta, with an afternoon of wine tasting with a sommelier, winery owner and winemaker on how take your wine drinking knowledge and enjoyment to a whole new level as you taste thru Ramona Ranch wines, including some unreleased ones and discuss sustainability.

  • Sunday, April 19th - Paint your own Watering Can with Tracy while enjoying a glass of wine on the terrace.
  • Live Music every Sunday afternoon from 3 to 6 pm in April with a fun line up of local talent.
 
The award-winning Ramona Ranch Winery is located along highway 78 in the Ramona wine region in San Diego’s East County. For more information visit https://ramonaranchwines.com/ 

