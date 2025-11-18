Pack the Pantry food drive raises over 30,000 meals for local community college students

Source: Cal Coast Credit Union

November 18, 2025 (San Diego) - – Food pantries on local community college campuses are about to get a big boost just on time for the upcoming holidays, and to help make up for expected federal food aid cutbacks. The 7th annual Pack the Pantry virtual food drive raised $16,819 in the month of October, which will provide more than 33,000 meals to local community college students facing food insecurity.

The annual food drive is organized by California Coast Credit Union in partnership with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and local community colleges in San Diego and Imperial counties. According to recent research, nearly 50 percent of local community college students face food insecurity, meaning they don’t have consistent access to food.

Demand at the food pantries typically increases as the holidays approach. Local community colleges have also been bracing for planned cuts to federal food assistance programs.

“The Pack the Pantry food drive demonstrates what happens when our community truly comes together to uplift students,” said Dr. Mark Sanchez, Superintendent/President of Southwestern Community College and Chair of SDICCCA. “This support strengthens the vital resources our colleges provide and reinforces to our students that they are not alone. We are grateful for partners like California Coast Credit Union and the San Diego Food Bank whose commitment helps ensure our students feel seen, valued, and supported—especially during this time of year.”

“The success of this year’s Pack the Pantry drive is a testament to the compassion and generosity of our community;” said Kyra Seay, Cal Coast Vice President of Community Relations. “With rising education costs, reductions in federal food aid looming, and the holidays approaching, it’s more important than ever to support our students. We’re proud to stand with our local community colleges and the San Diego Food Bank to ensure students have the nourishment they need to thrive in the classroom and beyond.”

The San Diego Food Bank will coordinate the distribution of food to the local campus pantries.

“Food insecurity is one of the biggest barriers to student success, and no one should have to choose between buying textbooks and buying groceries,” said Casey Castillo, CEO, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community and partners like California Coast Credit Union, thousands of local college students will have access to nutritious meals during the holidays and beyond. Together, we’re ensuring that students can focus on their education without worrying about where their next meal will come from.”

You can continue helping stock food pantries throughout the community by donating to the San Diego Food Bank at: www.sdfoodbank.org.

