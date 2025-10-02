Pack the Pantry virtual food drive launches to help local college students facing food insecurity

Source: Cal Coast Credit Union

October 2, 2025 (San Diego) – Imagine being a college student, striving for a better future, yet unsure where your next meal will come from. Research shows this is the heartbreaking reality for nearly half of our local college students who face food insecurity every day. Without reliable access to food, many are forced to skip meals, miss classes, or even drop out.

To combat this crisis, California Coast Credit Union has joined forces with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and local community colleges to launch the 7th annual Pack the Pantry virtual food drive. Running through October 31, 2025, this fundraiser will directly support food pantries on community college campuses across San Diego and Imperial counties. Every dollar raised provides two meals, and Cal Coast will match donations up to $5,000, doubling the impact.

Cal Coast President & CEO, Todd Lane shared, “With food prices soaring, campus pantries have become a lifeline. Access to a well-stocked pantry can mean the difference between a student staying in school or dropping out. We urge our community to stand with us and help ensure every student has the nourishment they need to thrive. This is our chance to turn compassion into action.”

Donate today at https://www.calcoastcu.org/packthepantry.You can even choose which college food pantry your donation supports, making your gift personal and powerful.

Dr. Mark Sanchez, President, SDICCCA and Superintendent/President Southwestern College, said, “Many of our community college students balance multiple life priorities—they’re parents, employees, and caregivers, juggling work, family, and school as they strive for a better future. When they face food insecurity on top of everything else, the stress can be overwhelming. Programs like Pack the Pantry help ensure that students don’t have to choose between feeding their families and pursuing their education.”

San Diego Food Bank CEO Casey Castillo shared, “The San Diego Food Bank believes that access to nutritious food is a fundamental right—not a privilege. College students are working hard to build their futures, and hunger should never stand in their way. Through Pack the Pantry, we’re proud to partner with Cal Coast and our local colleges to ensure students have the support they need to stay focused, stay healthy, and stay in school.”

The San Diego Food Bank is generously donating their services to deliver food to participating community colleges at the end of the fundraiser, ensuring every contribution reaches students in need.

About California Coast Credit Union

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 27 branches, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside county can be a member. For more information, visit https://www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.

About the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank

Founded in 1977, the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County. Serving as the region’s food safety net, the organization provides food to people in need, advocates for the hungry and educates the public about hunger-related issues. Through a network of direct service programs and more than 450 nonprofit partners, the Food Bank serves an average of 400,000 people every month. In fiscal year 2025, the organization distributed over 52 million pounds of food — equivalent to more than 43.3 million meals. Learn more at sandiegofoodbank.org and follow us @sdfoodbank.

About SDICCCA

The San Diego & Imperial Counties Community College Association (SDICCCA) represents six community college districts: Southwestern, San Diego, Grossmont-Cuyamaca, Palomar, MiraCosta, and Imperial Valley. Together, these colleges serve more than 206,000 students and provide the workforce backbone of the region’s $250 billion economy.