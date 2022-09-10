PADRE DAM BOARD APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER TO DIVISION 5

Source: Padre Dam Municipal Water District

September 10, 2022 (Santee) - Padre Dam Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors has appointed Rocky Qualin to the Board of Directors to fill the vacancy in Division 5 as the result of the recent passing of James Peasley. Qualin took the oath of office at the Board meeting on September 7, 2022 and then participated in his first meeting. Qualin will hold office for the balance of the unexpired term which expires December 2, 2022.

“My interest in being part of the Padre Dam board is to ensure that my community is provided with safe and reliable water and sewer services at the lowest costs possible,” stated new Board member Rocky Qualin. “I believe Jim’s service on the Board was achieving this and I hope to continue down the successful path he created as I fill this roll.”

Qualin is the only candidate for the Division 5 seat for the next four year term which will begin in December 2022 and go through November 2026. Therefore, Qualin will be reseated as the Division 5 representative in December for the next four year term.

Qualin is a long‐time Santee resident. He has been married to his wife Jenni for 19 years and has two children – a son that attends Santana High School and a daughter attending Grossmont Community College. Qualin graduated and earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from San Diego State University. He has over 25 years of experience as a banking and insurance executive involved with budgeting, managing cash flow and analyzing risk for small to large size companies. In addition to serving on Padre Dam’s Board Qualin also serves on the Board of Governors for the Grossmont Hospital Foundation as well as the Board of Directors for the local non‐profit Lion’s Camp Jack, which sends foster & at‐risk youth to summer camp.

About Padre Dam

Padre Dam provides water, sewer, recycled water and recreation services to approximately 102,000 residents in East San Diego County including Santee, El Cajon, Lakeside, Flinn Springs, Harbison Canyon, Blossom Valley, Alpine, Dehesa and Crest. The District is a public agency with policies and procedures directed by an elected five‐member Board of Directors. The District imports 100% of our treated water supply and treats two million gallons per day (MGD) of wastewater at our Water Recycling Facility. Please visit www.padredam.org for more information.