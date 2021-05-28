PADRE DAM SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT JUNE 3 ON FUTURE PLANS

By Miriam Raftery

May 28, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- Padre Dam Municipal Water District is currently working on its upcoming Strategic Plan and 5-Year Business Plan. The agency seeks community input during a virtual community workshop on Thursday, June 3rd.

Padre Dam's current Strategic Plan and 5-Year Business Plan are coming to a close next year - it is now time to think about what's next. The District wants your input as they continue the planning process. Join the virtual community workshop on Thursday, June 3 at 6 p.m.

During the meeting, Padre Dam will explore: What topics and/or projects are most important to you? What do you think Padre Dam has done well? What do we need to be thoughtful about in the next 5 years? What is on the horizon that we should be considering and planning for?

To sign up for the link to attend to community meeting click here. If you are unable to attend the community meeting but are interested in providing your insight please email eshea@padre.org.