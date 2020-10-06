PADRE FEVER: POSTSEASON 2020 PLAYOFFS DURING A PANDEMIC

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photos by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson)

Oct. 6, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) The San Diego Padres, having reached postseason play, will be playing tonight against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Arlington, Texas.

The pandemic has changed the way the season was played, the season was shortened and fans were not allowed in Petco Park. But, the Padres' organization has provided a way for fans to watch, in a group environment, by creating an official series of Padres' drive-in events to celebrate and cheer together in their first postseason apprearance in fourteen years.

Or, you can watch, and cheer, at home.

The Postseason Drive In Events are held near Petco Park at Lexus Lot. The drive-in events sold out against the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild card series.

The Padres’ organization held the drive-in events for the first three games of the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals and won the required two out of three games. They moved on to the next round after that, playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in the postseason.

Padres’ t-shirts, masks, and more are showing up all over the County. This is a historic postseason showing held during the covid19 pandemic.

The Padres’ Postseason Drive-in Event ticket for one car comes with food for 4, 4 bags of popcorn as well as 4 hats, rally towels and more. Decorating your car with Padre car flags and more was encouraged.

Not only could honking be heard last week from the Lexus Lot, after hits and wins, but also in the streets of downtown.

(Photo at right: Padres' sponsored Postseason Drive-in Event at Lexus Lot at game 1 last week.)

Below are links to the drive-in event for buying tickets, the play-off brackets, season ticket information, and how to live-stream the games.

Go Padres!

(Photo at left: Santee Lady decorated for Halloween wearing a Padres' hat.)

https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/drive-in

https://www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/mlb-playoffs-bracket-schedule-dates-with-divisional-round-underway-in-baseball-postseason/

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=rm&ogbl#inbox/FMfcgxwJZJbskNpgnntcvcqnmgZGqLjw

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/2020/10/06/how-to-watch-dodgers-vs-padres-game-1-mlb-live-stream-schedule-tv-channel-start-time/5902736002/