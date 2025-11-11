Pala Band of Mission Indians invites community to honor local heroes at Veterans Day celebration

Source: Pala Band of Mission Indians

October 29, 2025 (Pala) - The Pala Band of Mission Indians and Pala Veterans Program will honor the service and sacrifice of local veterans with a Veterans Day celebration on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The event will start at 9:00 a.m. with the Presentation of Colors and remarks from guest speakers, followed by a community breakfast at 10:00 a.m.

This event provides an opportunity for veterans, families, and community members to come together and honor those who have served our country. Attendees can connect with fellow veterans and share stories with comrades. This celebration also recognizes the proud and lasting tradition of military service within Native communities. Native Americans serve in the U.S. Armed Forces at the highest per capita rate of any ethnic group in the country.

“Veterans Day reminds us that freedom is never free; it is earned through the courage and sacrifice of those who serve,” said Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. “We are deeply proud of the men and women from our Tribe and across Indian Country who have answered the call to serve. This celebration is our way of honoring their legacy and showing gratitude to all veterans for their commitment to protecting our nation.”

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. – Presentation of Colors & Guest Speakers 10:00 a.m. – Breakfast

