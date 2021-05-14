PALA CASINO RV RESORT AWARDED GOOD SAM 10/10*/10 RATING FOR SIXTH YEAR IN A ROW

East County News Service

May 14, 2021 (Pala) - Pala Casino RV Resort has been awarded a flawless 10/10*/10 Good Sam rating for the sixth consecutive year. Pala Casino RV Resort was one of only 153 Good Sam Parks throughout the United States to earn a perfect score in the 2021 rankings. Pala Casino RV Resort was awarded top marks in every category, including facilities, restrooms, showers, and overall visual appearance. Pala has received this coveted recognition every year since opening.

“We are thrilled to have Good Sam once again recognize Pala Casino RV Resort as a premier resort destination,” said Coley McAvoy, spokesperson for Pala Casino Spa Resort. “At Pala, we pride ourselves on offering an unparalleled experience and world-class amenities of the highest standard.”

Learn more about the Perfect Good Sam Parks at https://blog.goodsam.com/perfect-good-sam-parks/.

Pala Casino RV Resort is a 10-acre resort featuring 100 full services sites in three different sizes. Guests can choose from 100 full-service sites that offer electric, water, and sewer hook-ups. All sites feature free Wi-Fi, cable and private lawn areas with picnic tables.

Featured amenities at Pala Casino RV Resort include a heated pool, two spas, multiple bathroom/shower facilities, 24 hours laundry services, 24 hours security services, and an enclosed dog run. The resort offers both indoor and outdoor entertainment. From table tennis and horseshoes to a pool table, card tables, and three flat-screen TVs, there is something for everyone. Guest will enjoy stunning Palomar Mountain views throughout the RV Resort.

Travel between the RV Resort and Casino is made easy with the shuttle service available Friday-Sunday for your convenience.

Pala Casino RV Resort is located at Pala RV Resort: 11042 Hwy 76, Pala, CA 92059. For reservations call 1-844-4PALARV (1-844-472-5278) or email RVResort@palacasino.com.