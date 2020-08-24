PALA CASINO SPA RESORT ANNOUNCES NEW OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES: UP & COMING COUNTRY ARTISTS

East County News Service

August 24, 2020 (Pala, CA) – Pala Casino Spa Resort in northeast San Diego County is launching an outdoor concert series in the Starlight Theater. The series is titled “Up & Coming Country Artists, opening Aug. 29 and running through Oct. 2.

The Pala tribe is able to host these events because sovereign tribal lands are not required to follow state or county restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19. However, Pala will follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to protect health and safety of guests. According to Pala’s press release, guests will be asked to wear facial coverings and practice safe social distancing at events. Seats will be sanitized and pre-set to enforce proper social distancing. All guests will have temperatures screened. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols, see https://www.palacasino.com/.

The Up & Coming County Artists series will feature performances by new and exciting artists who are quickly making a name for themselves. Up & Coming Country Artists will kick off with Honey County with special guest The Highwayman Show on Saturday, August 29=, followed by The Swon Brothers on Saturday, September 12.

Up & Coming Country Artists will join the existing lineup of summer concert series events at Pala Casino: Superstar Imposters – Summer Tribute Series, Funky Funk Get Down – Big Grooves & Dance Moves Series, and Domingos de Musica y Baile Series. Superstar Imposters – Summer Tribute Series will feature some of the nation’s top tribute band and artists recreating some of rock’s most iconic bands and performances onstage on select Friday nights. Funky Funk Get Down – Big Grooves & Dance Moves will feature top funk, soul and R&B bands on select Saturday nights. Domingos de Musica y Baile will feature both headline Latin entertainment, as well up and coming stars on select Sunday afternoons.

ABOUT HONEY COUNTY

Rooted in three-part vocal harmonies, southern twang, and pop hooks, Honey County is a female country trio featuring the stacked voices and layered guitar work of Dani Rose, Tracy Lambertucci and Sofie Lynn. As one of Rolling Stone’s “Top 10 Artists You Need To Know,” the band has maintained a busy schedule both onstage and in the studio, sharing shows with artists like Lady Antebellum, Brett Eldredge, Jake Owen and Chase Rice while also crafting modern, melody-based country songs. With a prestigious placement of their song “Love Someone” featured in an episode of CMT’s “Nashville” as well as Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner, the band is excited to be working on new music for release in 2020. This is countrywide country music, presented in three-part harmony.

ABOUT THE SWON BROTHERS

The Swon Brothers gained national notoriety as finalists on NBC’s “The Voice,” and released their major-label debut, THE SWON BROTHERS, the following year, putting their stamp on the 11-song collection by co-producing with award-winning producer Mark Bright (Carrie Underwood). The album’s first single “Later On” was the duo’s first Top 15 HIT.

CONCERT SERIES INFORMATION All shows will be held outdoors at the Starlight Theater

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend

Guests who sign up for or have a players card will receive $5 back in Added Play ($5 Added Play valid the day of event only)

Doors open 1 hour prior to start of show

Guests will be asked to wear facial coverings and practice safe social distancing UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF SHOWS

Superstar Imposters – Summer Tribute Series Select Fridays at 8:00 p.m. August 28 – Wayward Sons (80’s Rock Tribute)

September 4 – Cash, Killer & The King (Johnny, Jerry Lee & Elvis Tribute)

September 11 – Metalachi (Heavy Metal Mariachi)

September 18 – Yesterday (Beatles Tribute)

September 25 – Don’t Look Back (Boston Tribute)

October 2 – Summer of ’69 Concert w/ Led Zepagain (Led Zeppelin Tribute) & Strange Days (The Doors Tribute) Up & Coming Country Artists Series

Select Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. August 29 – Honey County

September 12 – The Swon Brothers (as seen on NBC’s The Voice) Funky Funk Get Down – Big Grooves & Dance Moves Series

Select Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. Sept. 5 – Rose Royce

Sept. 19 – WAR

October 3 – Stevie “E” & The LCB Band w/ special guest Bill Champlin (Tribute to Stevie Wonder & Top Funk Hits)

Domingos de Musica y Baile Series Select Sundays at 4:00 p.m. Sept. 6 – Mariachi Divas

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice.