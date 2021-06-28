PALA CASINO SPA RESORT COMMENDS LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS BATTLING MESA FIRE, PROVIDED ACCOMMODATIONS AND SUPPORT TO FIRE AGENCIES

Source: Pala Casino Spa Resort

June 28, 2021 (Pala) -- Pala Casino Spa Resort commends the local agencies battling the Mesa Fire that broke out along State Route 76 near Pala Casino this week. Pala Casino has worked closely with Riverside County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Scoville and CAL FIRE Captain Wes Handy to provide support for the agencies.

Over the last several days, Pala Casino has provided various accommodations and amenities, including meals for 200 people, 10 hotel rooms, 20 cots, easy-up tents, and more. Restroom access was provided while the fire base camp was being set up, the RV Club House was made available for their use, and an adjacent lot was opened for vehicle parking.

“We deeply appreciate the efforts of our first responders,” said Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. “It is an honor to have done whatever we could to assist their efforts and increase their comforts while they battled this fire and worked to keep us safe.”

To view photos and videos of the accommodations, please visit:

https://share.icloud.com/photos/0J6UY9ADOZFP_sJZ8by0kNTMg

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Gadywr9qiY_x4cx0GdF2zRiBj2_YIcXp

Pala Casino will continue to offer support as needed until the fire has been neutralized.

For more information about Pala Casino, please visit: https://www.palacasino.com/.