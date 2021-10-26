PALA CASINO SPA RESORT TO HOST “MEET, EAT, AND GREET” CULINARY CAREER FAIR NOV. 2

East County News Service
October 26, 2021 (Pala) -- Pala Casino Spa Resort will host its next “Meet, Eat, and Greet” Culinary Career Fair on November 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to promote employment opportunities with the Food & Beverage team. The culinary career fair will feature a unique mixer-style atmosphere with music, food, and more. The events will include the opportunity to get to know the Food & Beverage management team and on-the-spot interviews.
Job opportunities include:
- Counter Attendants
- Food Servers
- Cooks
- Dishwashers
- And more.
Those interested in opportunities with other departments at Pala Casino are encouraged to attend as well. The event will be held at Pala Casino Spa Resort – A Bar & B Bar, at 11154 Hwy 76, Pala, CA 92059 in northeast San Diego County, located off I-5 and Highway 76.
Pala Casino Spa Resort includes a Las Vegas-style Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater and luxury hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.
For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, www.facebook.com/palacasino, or www.twitter.com/palacasino.
