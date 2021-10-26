PALA CASINO SPA RESORT TO HOST “MEET, EAT, AND GREET” CULINARY CAREER FAIR NOV. 2

East County News Service

October 26, 2021 (Pala) -- Pala Casino Spa Resort will host its next “Meet, Eat, and Greet” Culinary Career Fair on November 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to promote employment opportunities with the Food & Beverage team. The culinary career fair will feature a unique mixer-style atmosphere with music, food, and more. The events will include the opportunity to get to know the Food & Beverage management team and on-the-spot interviews.

Job opportunities include:

Counter Attendants

Food Servers

Cooks

Dishwashers

And more.

Those interested in opportunities with other departments at Pala Casino are encouraged to attend as well. The event will be held at Pala Casino Spa Resort – A Bar & B Bar, at 11154 Hwy 76, Pala, CA 92059 in northeast San Diego County, located off I-5 and Highway 76.

Pala Casino Spa Resort includes a Las Vegas-style Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater and luxury hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.

For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, www.facebook.com/palacasino, or www.twitter.com/palacasino.