PALA CASINO SPA RESORT PRESENTS KENNY LOGGINS ON NOVEMBER 11

As the Entertainment Capital of Southern California, Pala Casino offers the best in live events.

East County News Service

June 27, 2022 (Pala) -- Pala Casino Spa Resort in San Diego’s North County will present award-winning musician, singer, and songwriter, Kenny Loggins, on Friday, November 11, performing live indoors at the Events Center. Kenny Loggins’ remarkable four-decade-plus career has brought him from the top of the charts to the toast of the Grammys. He’s had smash hits on Hollywood’s favorite soundtracks, rocked worldwide stages, and brought his soulful, beautiful voice to platinum albums of a variety of genres. His gift for crafting deeply emotional music is unparalleled, and it’s been a part of his life as long as he can remember.

In the early days of his career, Kenny formed a duo with Jim Messina, a producer and onetime Poco member. Their first album, Kenny Loggins With Jim Messina Sittin’ In, came out in 1971. The prolific recording and touring duo released a studio album every year from 1971 to 1976, wrapping with Native Sons.

Kenny’s 1977 solo debut album, Celebrate Me Home, went platinum and included “I Believe in Love,” the song he’d written for Barbra Streisand to perform in the film A Star Is Born. The album came out just in time for Loggins to score a gig opening for Fleetwood Mac on the Rumours Tour, and he went from playing large rooms to arenas overnight. He struck up a friendship with Stevie Nicks, who generously offered to sing one of his songs. Loggins wrote the perfect tune with his friend, Melissa Manchester – “Whenever I Call You Friend” from his 1978 LP Nightwatch – which he credits as “the moment that launched my solo career.”

Since then, he’s got 12 platinum albums, a pair of Grammys, and hits on almost all the Billboard charts under his belt. Playing live has always been – and remains – a key part of Loggins’ life. “It’s an experience I don’t have anywhere else. It is time-travel,” he explains. “I make a connection with the audience that is special to me and unique in my life.”

The show will start at 8 p.m. Reserved tickets are $135, and general admission tickets are $65. This show is just one of the impressive lineup of headliner and tribute concerts that will be held at both the indoor Events Center and the outdoor Starlight Theater, with tickets on sale now for all events.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF SHOWS

Clay Walker Starlight Theater Saturday, July 16 | 8:00 PM $25 / $45 George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Starlight Theater Friday, August 12 | 8:00 PM $35 / $55 / $65 Rodney Carrington Events Center Saturday, August 13 | 8:00 PM $49 / $69 Melissa Etheridge Starlight Theater Sunday, August 21 | 6:00 PM $45 / $65 / $85 Kool & The Gang Starlight Theater Friday, September 9 | 8:00 PM $35 / $55 / $65 Marshall Tucker Band – 50th Anniversary Tour Starlight Theater Saturday, September 10 | 8:00 PM $20 / $35 Dwight Yoakum Events Center Friday, October 7 | 8:00 PM $55 / $85 Kenny Loggins Events Center Friday, November 11 | 8:00 PM $65 / $135

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting: https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.

Pala Casino is still committed to Playing It Safe. All shows continue to have increased cleaning and sanitizer stations. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit, https://www.palacasino.com/.

About Pala Casino Spa Resort

As SoCal’s Entertainment Capital, Pala Casino Spa Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino including an expansive gaming floor with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, 9 restaurants, two lounges, 2,000-seat Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater and luxury hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas. Pala Casino’s wide variety of HD premium sporting events enhance an exciting collection of live bands daily at both indoor and outdoor venues. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.

Pala Casino is conveniently located off 1-5 and Highway 76 and is easily accessible from all counties in Southern California.

For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, www.facebook.com/palacasino, or www.twitter.com/palacasino.