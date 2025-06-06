PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER IN LA MESA

East County News Service

June 6, 2025 (La Mesa) — Heartland Firefighters of La Mesa will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser and emergency preparedness training on Sunday, June 8, at La Mesa Fire Station 11.

The event, which will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 8034 Allison Ave., is open to all ages. Tickets are $5 and include pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee and orange juice.

Proceeds will benefit the Heartland Fire Explorer Program.

Sponsored by Boy Scouts of America, t he Heartland Fire Explorer Program is a youth program for individuals aged 15-21 who are interested in learning about the fire service profession and potentially becoming a Reserve Firefighter with Heartland Fire & Rescue.

The program aims to provide a safe and positive learning environment where participants, referred to as Explorers, gain foundational knowledge and hands-on experience in fire service operations. This includes exposure to basic firefighting techniques, emergency medical services, and community engagement activities.

This year’s fundraiser will also feature hands-on emergency preparedness training for the public. Attendees can take part in training stations focused on CPR, basic first aid and crime prevention.

Tickets to the breakfast can be purchased at the door on the day of the event, with cash only accepted.