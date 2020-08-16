PANDEMIC ART PROJECT ADDS WHIMSICAL FLAIR TO LEMON GROVE RESTAURANT

By Miriam Raftery

August 16, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – “What have we been up to the last few months? Oh, just a pretty incredible art project - adding a massive mural to the side of our building, as well as our very own art gallery inside,” Karina Kravalis, co-owner of Giardino Neighborhood Cucina posted on Facebook this week. “Gallery chalk art pieces include classics with a COVID twist to keep things as upbeat as possible.”

The artworks include spoofs of famous portraits, such as Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa wearing a mass and goggles, as well as French impressionist Vincent Van Gogh’s self-portrait updated with a surgical mask dangling off his ear.

The art was created by the restaurant's bartender, Justin Rutland of J.Ink. Designs. Rutland says, “Thanks to my buddy Santi for making this video happen and thanks to my favorite boss lady for allowing me to paint her restaurant!”

The restaurant also recently added outdoor seating for social distancing, and offers curbside takeout service of its authentic Italian cuisine as well.

You can view a time-lapse video of the external mural creation at https://www.facebook.com/justin.rutland.9/videos/10157770992157675/.

