PARENTS TO RALLY JANUARY 18 AT SANTEE YMCA OVER TEEN GIRL COMPLAINT OF NAKED TRANSGENDER PERSON IN LOCKER ROOM

By Miriam Raftery

January 14, 2023 (Santee) – A group called SanteeParents4Choice is planning a “rally for women’s and girls’ rights” at the Santee YMCA (10123 Riverwalk Drive, Santee) on January 18 at 6 p.m. Organizers have pledged to hold a non-violent rally to highlight parents' concerns over protecting privacy.

The action is in response to a teen girl who says she became frightened while showering at the YMCA, when she saw a naked trangender person in the women’s locker room. At last week’s Santee City Council meeting, a tearful Rebecca Phillips, 17, testified that two weeks earlier, “As I was showering after my workout, I saw a naked male in the women’s locker room. I immediately went back into the shower, terrified, and hid behind their flimsy excuse for a curtain until he was gone.”

Phillips voiced concern for children incuding her 5-year-old sister who sometimes use the same locker room. Watch video of her statement.

She also voiced dismay over the response by YMCA officials, who told her transgender persons can use whatever restroom and shower faciliites they feel comfortable in. “I was made to feel as if I had done something wrong,” she said. “The indecent exposure of a male to a female minor was an inconvenience to them.”

The Santee YMCA controversy has made national and international news, with reports in London’s Daily Mail newspaper as well sa the New York Post.

The county of San Diego’s YMCA police states that access to gender-segregated spces includinng locker rooms and restrooms are based on a tansgender member or participant’s assessment of which facilities are appropriate for them. “Legal gender, physical genitalia, or gender expression do not dictate” which facilities a transgender person may use, the policy spells out.

The YMCA does have family bathrooms with shower spaces that are all gender, as well as gender-segregated men’s and women’s facilities. However, the YMCA policy forbids staff from requiring transgender people to use the all-gender facility, claiming this could be “detrimental for a trans individual’s well-being” and may also subject the YMCA to discrimination complaints.

The YMCA, in a statement, has indicated it strives to meet the needs of all individuals, adding, “As part of this commitment to ensure all individuals feel comfortable, we are reviewing locker roomfloorplans across all facilities within our association. Our goal is to ensure that 4everyone has access to additional privacy if desired and needed.”

It is unclear, however, whether privacy will be provided to children or women if not specifically requested, or whether children will be protected from exposure that could be considered indecent in other public spaces.

The YMCA has cited state and county laws redefining gender and allowing trans individuals to use facilities that suit their gender identity, not their birth gender, regardless of whether or not the individual has undergone sex-change surgery.

However, the YMCA has faced similar complaints outside of California.

In Port Townsend, Washington state, an 80-year-old woman, Julie Jaman, had her membership revoked after loudly complaining about a trans woman whom she claimed was staring at young girls in a YMCA bathroom, the New York Post has reported.

Jaman described herself as “the naked old lady in the women’s shower room” and objected to a man who identifed as a woman undressing and showering with women and girls.

Her objections were met with a protest organized by trans-rights individuals, who chanted “Trans rights are human rights.”

A pro-trans rights counter-protest "rally and dance party" is also planned at the same time and location as the parents' protest, according to a flyer circulated by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Interestingly, the San Diego LGBTQ rights center does NOT have this event listed on its calendar, raising questions over who is organizing the counter-protest.