PARKS AFTER DARK: COUNTY OFFERS ENTERTAINING EVENING EVENTS

By Miriam Raftery

June 10, 2022 (San Diego) – From campfire programs to star parties and a hike by the light of a full moon, County Parks and Recreation has some creative “Parks After Dark” programs coming up this summer. The fun includes:

Campfire program on mountain lions

June 24, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dos Picos County Park in Ramona

Free for campers, $3 parking

 

Campfire program on nocturnal animals

July 16 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dos Picos County Park in Ramona

Free for campers; $3 parking

 

Nighttime Nature Walk

June 25, July 16 and Aug. 13 from 7:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Flinn Springs County Park

Free; $3 parking

 

Star Party

July 22 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Sycamore Canyon/Gooden Ranch in Poway

Free

 

Full moon hike to Kanaka

Aug. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Santa Ysabel East Preserve (Farmers Rd. staging area)

Free

 

Star Party

June 11 and July 9 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Oakoasis County Preserve

Free

For details and locations of parks, visit www.SDParks.org.

 


