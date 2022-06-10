PARKS AFTER DARK: COUNTY OFFERS ENTERTAINING EVENING EVENTS

By Miriam Raftery
June 10, 2022 (San Diego) – From campfire programs to star parties and a hike by the light of a full moon, County Parks and Recreation has some creative “Parks After Dark” programs coming up this summer. The fun includes:
Campfire program on mountain lions
June 24, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dos Picos County Park in Ramona
Free for campers, $3 parking
Campfire program on nocturnal animals
July 16 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dos Picos County Park in Ramona
Free for campers; $3 parking
Nighttime Nature Walk
June 25, July 16 and Aug. 13 from 7:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Flinn Springs County Park
Free; $3 parking
Star Party
July 22 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Sycamore Canyon/Gooden Ranch in Poway
Free
Full moon hike to Kanaka
Aug. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Santa Ysabel East Preserve (Farmers Rd. staging area)
Free
Star Party
June 11 and July 9 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Oakoasis County Preserve
Free
For details and locations of parks, visit www.SDParks.org.
