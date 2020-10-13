PARKS CALIFORNIA VIRTUAL GUIDED TOURS GO BEHIND THE SCENES AT ANZA-BORREGO DESERT

Source: Parks California

October 13, 2020 (Anza-Borrego Desert) -- Anza-Borrego Desert State Park® encompasses some of the most diverse desert landscapes in the world – and now it will serve as the backdrop for a virtual California State Park adventure, ParkSpeak. On October 15, Parks California will connect community members across the state with a guided, behind-the-scenes tour of this state park to explore a rich archaeological heritage from the Kumeyaay and Cahuilla tribes.

This is the third in a series of virtual events highlighting partnerships and innovation in California State Parks. The first two virtual events took place at Sumeg Village in Patrick’s Point State Park and La Purisima Mission State Historic Park. During the virtual tour, taking place over Zoom, attendees have a chance to interact with the speakers during a Q&A session. All proceeds from this event will be shared with the Anza-Borrego Foundation to increase equitable access to parks for young people in Southern California.

Parks California is a statewide nonprofit with a mission to help strengthen state parks and inspire all to experience them. The organization created ParkSpeak to amplify important work happening between the California State Parks department, regional staff and local partners to enhance the park experience, provide equitable park access to youth and families, and restore connections between tribal communities and their native lands, among other noteworthy collaborations. Parks California aims to shed light on collaborations and special projects to lift the stories beyond park borders and highlight the caring, thoughtful approach required to protect and evolve so many special places statewide.

WHO:

Kindley Walsh Lawlor, Parks California’s president and CEO

Ray Lennox, District Superintendent Acting, Colorado Desert District

Brianna Fordem, Anza-Borrego Foundation Executive Director

Sally Theriault, State Park Interpreter II, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park®

Lydia Stinson, State Park Interpreter I, Colorado Desert District

EVENT DETAILS:

​

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Organization: Parks California

To coordinate Interviews: Contact Hector Zermeño, hector@gomixte.com or 619-732-0789 x432

Links to use in your story:

About Parks California

Parks California is a statewide nonprofit working to ensure state, regional, and local parks thrive. As statutory partner to California State Parks, Parks California has a simple mission – to help strengthen parks and inspire all to experience these extraordinary places. From redwood groves and desert springs to urban parks and lighthouses, the organization works with partners to steward these natural wonders and make California’s parks more welcoming, accessible and relevant to all visitors. For more information, please visit parkscalifornia.org.