PARKWAY PLAZA BECOMES DOG-FRIENDLY SHOPPING CENTER: DOGS AND OWNERS INVITED TO “PAWS PARTY” MARCH 26

East County News Service

Photo credit: courtesy of Parkway Plaza

March 23, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Calling all pet owners! Parkway Plaza is officially becoming a dog-friendly shopping center, welcoming customers to bring along their furry friends on all their shopping trips.

Located in El Cajon, Parkway Plaza will be hosting the Parkway Paws Party to celebrate its new dog-friendly policy on March 26 from 2 p.m. to5 p.m. The event will feature a dog trainer and agility course for pups to enjoy, along with a caricature artist, special treats, a swag bag and more.

The enclosed shopping center houses over 170 retailers featuring a balanced mix of fashion, beauty, entertainment, and a wide variety of fast-casual and sit-down restaurants, making it the perfect one-stop destination for a fun and productive day, now to be enjoyed with your four-legged friends.