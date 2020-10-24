PARKWAY PLAZA HOSTS DRIVE-THRU BOO HALLOWEEN SUNDAY OCT. 25

East County News Service
October 24, 2020 (El Cajon) - Parkway Plaza, in partnership with East County Young Life and North Island Credit Union, is hosting a Drive-Thru Boo Halloween event on Sunday, October 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.in the outer parking lot between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Wells Fargo. This is a no -contact, family-friendly drive-thru event where guests are invited to bring their little ghosts and goblins to the mall parking lot to receive a fun Halloween treat bag.
Families can enjoy a safe, contact-free spooky good time from the comfort of their own car. Vehicles will stop at a trick-or-treat station for socially distant, safe Halloween goodie bag and treats, while supplies last.
Attendees will also be able to take a family photo with a giant pumpkin and an opportunity to participate in a contest to guess the exact weight of the pumpkin for a cash prize.
Participant rules:
- Every passenger must have and wear their own seat belt and remain seated in the vehicle
- All attendees remain in their vehicle
- Drivers must have a valid driver’s license
- All participants must observe all rules, drive the designated course and drive less than 1 mile per hour
- Guests directly interfacing with staff and/or vendors, while in their vehicles, are required to wear a face mask
- The center is not responsible for damage to vehicles
- Drivers failing to follow posted guidelines will not be permitted to the event
- One goodie bag per child age 12 years and under while supplies last
Recent comments