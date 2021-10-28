PARKWAY PLAZA HOSTS FALL FEST OCT. 30

East County News Service

Photo courtesy of Parkway Plaza

October 28, 2021 (El Cajon) – Parkway Plaza regional shopping mall in El Cajon invites you to bring the family to a free Fall Fest on Saturday, October 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event features “adventure throughout the plaza to say hi to your favorite live characters such as Wonder Woman and Captain America, and partake in a variety of activities throughout the mall,” according to Parkway Plaza. Guests can also enjoy carnival games such as ring toss and skee ball, visit a face painting table, or stop at the arts and crafts station to make skeletons, bats and more.

Parkway Plaza is located at 415 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon.