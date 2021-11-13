PARKWAY PLAZA HOSTS JOB FAIR: LOCAL STORES NOW HIRING

By Miriam Raftery

November 13, 2021 (El Cajon) – Parkway Plaza shopping mall in El Cajon will host a job fair on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“There are a range of positions available from seasonal to full-time/management positions,” says Petra Rich, marketing and business development manager for Parkway Plaza. “These opportunities provide great flexibility and extra holiday cash. We will have opportunities with Pandora, Tilly’s, Cabrera and Associates, Sunglasses Hut and more.”

Parkway Plaza is located at 415 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon.

For more information, go to https://visitparkwayplaza.com/.