PAROLEE ARRESTED AFTER TRASHING SANTEE HAIR SALON

Screenshot from YouTube video: suspect hurls shampoo bottle at employee

East County News Service

February 5, 2025 (Santee) – August Marriott, 27, has been arrested for becoming violent and threatening employees at a hair salon in Santee. On January 29, after being told he was late for an appointment at Great Clips on Mission Gorge Road, the man began hurling shampoo bottles at workers and knocking products off shelves. He shouted obscenities and repeatedly threatened harm to an employee.

The incident was captured on cell phone video and has been shared on various social media platforms.

"An employee suffered minor injuries,” says Sergeant Stephen Chambers with the San Diego County Sheriff’s department.

The man left the store before Sheriff's Deputies could arrive at the hair salon. He was identified thanks to many tips from the public.

On Tuesday, February 4, deputies from the Santee Sheriff's Station arrested Marriott in Chula Vista. He was booked at the San Diego Central Jail on numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and violation of parole.