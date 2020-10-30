THE PARTY’S OVER: COUNTY SHUTS DOWN PLANNED EVENTS AT SDSU FRATS AND SORORITIES

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

October 30, 2020 (San Diego) – The County Health Department has sent cease and desist orders to multiple fraternity and sorority houses at San Diego State University, along with two other addresses, prior to Halloween weekend. The letters, signed by Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten, states that the venues “intend to hold large gatherings on October 30, 2020–November 1, 2020” in violation of the county’s public health order and state guidelines.

Failure to comply will result in “criminal misdemeanor citations with a $1,000 fine for each violation,” the letters state. County rules prohibit private gatherings of more than three households due to COVID-19.

The letters were sent to the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, as well as residences at 5045 College Avenue and 5131 Ewing Street.

“We were compelled to take this action because there is a great deal at stake. Let me be very clear, the region’s livelihood hangs in the balance and is directly tied to our individual and collective actions,” Dr. Wooten says. “We are on the brink of moving to a more restrictive tier. Know that our place on one tier or another is not based on the state’s assessment, it is intrinsically tied to our personal and common efforts. The risk of contracting COVID-19 is increased when we come in contact with individuals outside our households. Every decision each of us makes should be guided by that knowledge.”