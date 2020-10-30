THE PARTY’S OVER: COUNTY SHUTS DOWN PLANNED EVENTS AT SDSU FRATS AND SORORITIES

Failure to comply will result in “criminal misdemeanor citations with a $1,000 fine for each violation,” the letters state. County rules prohibit private gatherings of more than three households due to COVID-19.
SDSU issued the following statement:
SDSU is fully supportive of the cease and desist order Dr. Wilma J. Wooten issued to the region’s higher education community. Since last spring, SDSU has worked with county public health officials to encourage that all students, faculty and staff adhere to public health guidelines and our state’s public health orders. Students should not be hosting or attending parties and should not be attending any in-person gathering that is not in compliance with public health directives.
In preparation for Halloween, University Police will be increasing patrols at campus-owned properties and areas that fall within the university’s jurisdiction. The San Diego Police Department has committed resources to calls for service regarding loud parties in the College Area this weekend and will take appropriate action. Elite Security will also be on and around campus monitoring activities tonight, Thursday, and through the Halloween weekend. SDSU will continue to seek disciplinary action against those who engage in behaviors that violate COVID-19 student code of conduct policies and put themselves and others at risk of contracting COVID-19.
SDSU will continue to enforce institutional student code of conduct policies, on and off campus, which are in alignment with the public health orders. Since Aug. 24, nearly 970 notices of alleged violations of COVID-19-related student code of conduct policies have been issued. Those found to be in violation face disciplinary sanctions, including suspension and expulsion. Due to ongoing investigations and the judicial process, as well as privacy restrictions, the university cannot provide specific details about the notices or the individuals or organizations involved.
