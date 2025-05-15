PASSAGES: BO MAZZETTI, 77, RINCON CHAIRMAN AND LEADING ADVOCATE FOR NATIVE AMERICANS

East County News Service

Photo: Chairman Bo Mazzetti, courtesy of the Rincon band of Luiseño Indians

May 15, 2025 (Valley Center, CA) –Bo Mazzetti, Chairman of the Rincon band of Luiseño Indians for over 16 years, passed away on May 1 at age 77 after battling cancer. A leading voice for Native Americans statewide over several decades, he was a founding member and President of the Southern California Tribal Chairman’s Association, also serving on the statewide Tribal Chairman’s Association.

"Mr. Mazzetti was a driving force behind the establishment of the CTCA and uniting a majority of Northern, Central, and Southern California indigenous tribal members and their Indian reservations into a unified voice," according to the SCTCA website.

The SCTCA site quotes Mazzetti's words: As my father taught me, it is our responsibility to pave the pathway for future generations and to pursue a path that younger tribal leaders can follow, like our tribal elders did for us."

He held numerous other influential positions during his lifetime of service, including in federal, state and local government as well as tribal offices.

Raised on the Rincon reservation in Valley Center, Mazzetti graduated from Orange Glen High School in Escondido, then joined the Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He attended Laverne College on a football scholarship and later received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Behavioral Science from Cal Polytechnic University.

After college, he worked as San Diego County’s Indian Affairs office, later obtaining his general contractor’s and engineering license. In 1979, he started Mazzetti and Company, a reservation-based building, engineering, and well-drilling company.

A strong advocate for Native American issues, he became Roads Officer for the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and established the Reservation Transportation Authority, later serving as its executive director.

He served as a Rincon tribal Councilmember and Vice Chairman before being elected Chairman in 2008, succeeding his father before him. Bo Mazzetti was reelected for five consecutive terms, serving until his passing.

He also served in recent years as President of the San Luis Rey Water Indian Water Authority, a consortium of five tribes that won a 50-year-long legal battle to regain tribal water rights.

“The struggle to finalize the agreement the tribes and water districts worked out was a nightmare of legal and bureaucratic wrangling with the federal government,” Chairman Mazzetti said at the time, according to his biography on the Rincon tribal government site. “Today, I am proud I can report to my elders that we have justice at last.”

Under his leadership, the federally-recognized Rincon band of Luiseño Indians grew in stature and influence throughout the state. The tribe owns Harrah’s Resort Southern California, using profits from this and other commercial enterprises to provide services for tribal members including police, a tribal court, healthcare, economic development, environmental enforcement, and cultural programs.

While prioritizing needs of tribal members, Chairman Mazzetti also championed the Rincon tribe’s generous support of community organizations and causes throughout the region. Rincon’s public safety personnel respond to emergencies in neighboring communities, at no cost to taxpayers.

Bo Mazetti has also served on the Governor’s Drought Task Force, as a chief organizer of Indian Day in Sacramento, oversaw placing tribal staff in the Governor’s cabinet and hiring a tribal liaison to the state’s water authority..

Calling it “shameful” that there was no memorial honoring Native American veterans, he became Honorary Chairman of the American Indian Alaska Native Veterans Memorial Committee and volunteer to help raise funds for a memorial in Riverside National Cemetery.

He received many awards, including the California Indian Chamber of Commerce ”Warrior Award” and the ”Anna Sandoval Leadership Award” from the California Nations Indian Gaming Association.

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez called Chairman Mazetti a friend, mentor and “incredible leader” who “was committed to making a difference, not only for the tribe but for the Valley Center and San Diego communities. His impact was immeasurable. He never failed to have a smile and quick wit. His kindness and love shined brightly,” she added.

From his Navy service to his tenure as Rincon Chairman, Sheriff Martinez concluded, “Bo sought numerous opportunities to better the lives of those around him and humanity in general. Bo’s absence will be felt throughout the Valley and in our hearts.”

He is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughter, Emily, and his son, Joseph.

“He was comforted by his family in his final moments,” according to a statement from the Rincon tribe.” Services are pending.