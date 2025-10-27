Passages: Danny Tucker, Sycuan Tribal leader, 73

East County News Service

Oct. 26, 2025 (East County) -- One of the original champions for First Nation independence through gaming on Native American reservations in California, Daniel "Danny" Tucker, longtime leader and tribal member of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, has passed away.

Tucker, born Feb. 5, 1952 at Mercy Hospital, died Friday, Oct. 24, at the home he shared with his wife, Lori, in El Cajon.

A private event was to be held the evening of Oct. 27 with public services coming within the next few weeks, and are likely to be held on the Sycuan reservation, according to his nephew, Willie Tucker Jr.

Daniel James Tucker, who was 73 when he passed away, was involved in Native American politics for most of his life.

A 1970 Santana High graduate, Tucker was 18 when he served as vice chair with Sycuan Chairwoman Anna Prieto Sandoval during the development of Class II high-stakes bingo on Sycuan.

Tucker was tribal chair of Sycuan for most of the development of Class III Vegas-style gaming. He served as chair from 1993-96 and again from 2003-14).

Tucker was chairman of California Nations Indian Gaming Association during key Indian gaming propositions in California.

He was once vice chairman of National Indian Gaming Association, and along with Chairman Rick Hill, the two traveled extensively doing radio and television interviews as well as lobbying Congress.

As chairman of Sycuan, chairman of CNIGA, and vice chairman of NIGA, Tucker was at the head of the bargaining table during the 1990s, which were known for gaming wars -- the legal and political battles fought by Native American tribes in the United States to establish and maintain casino gambling on their sovereign land.

In a 2010 interview with Global Gaming Business Magazine , Tucker said, "Being Native American in this country has come a long way. Being a Native leader has significant meaning to me. Now that we have gaming and we have a little income coming in, it doesn’t change the fact that we’re a government. That’s the most important thing people have to understand.

"Gaming is a means to an end, but it’s not the means to a whole answer, because we still have a government to run."

Memories of a leader and friend

Photo of Danny Tucker, below right, from a recent Santana High reunion, from Christy Bobof Carter Facebook page

His longtime friend and contemporary Anthony Pico, former Viejas Tribal Chairman, first met Tucker when they were children, with Pico a few years older than Tucker. The two went their separate ways through the years, but found connection at different points in their lives. He remembers watching Tucker excell at playing baseball as a youth, and years later watched Tucker regale groups of people as a comedian, singer and entertainer, Tucker basically unparalleled in his ability to make people feel good. "He knew how to turn on a crowd and he fed on that, because when the crowd was turned on, Danny was turned on," Pico said. Pico said the two reconnected stronger when they became contemporaries in the 1980s when the tribal gaming issues were at the forefront. "That's when Danny and I became good friends and I got a chance to really get to know him. I remember when we bcame engaged with the state of California and we did that for about 20 years, negotiating compact, treaties and gaming compacts... For probably 20 years or more he provided for us emotional stability and a great sense of humor. He was a very, very, very hard worker who went through so much during negotiations. He provided the stability that leaders need to keep an organization together." Pico added some more insight on how important Tucker was to the gaming issue when meeting with legislators and other government officials. "I remember that Danny hadn’t gotten there yet to the meeting room, and and we had been in debate serious debate, Indian and non-Indians, and people are starting to lose their temper," Pico recalled. "You know people were starting to say, 'You know what? If it’s gonna be like this, I’m out of here,' but then here comes Danny. Danny walked in with his great sense of humor... We said, 'How you doing?' 'Nothing but a party,' he would say... And he said, 'Let's all sit down.' This was a historical event, the whole gaming compact thing. I can say that if it wasn’t for Danny, I don’t believe we would have gotten that contract. " Pico said it had been several years since he saw Tucker in person, although he spotted him about three weeks ago at a San Diego Padres game, and sent him a text message. "I told him he looked as handsome as ever and that I wanted to have an opportunity to meet with him soon," Pico said. Through tears, Pico said the news of the death of someone he remembers watching excel at Little League baseball as an 8-year-old, has hit him hard. "Danny just loved me," Pico said. "He was so kind and generous to me." More memories and family

Cynthia Reed-Porter, his Santana High classmate and Class of 1970 reunion committee member with Tucker called Tucker "was one of the kindest and most generous human beings I've ever known.

"He never hesitated to support our class and our reunions, and he was pivotal to the success of each one. However, he would never take credit for his contributions. At our reunions, it was a special treat when Danny would perform for us by singing some of the songs from our era. He had a beautiful voice, and was well known for singing in a band named 'The Marvels' in high school."

Reed-Porter said that Tucker made a significant impact as chairman and tribal leader of the Sycuan Band.

"I recall a conversation we had a few years ago in which Danny emphasized the importance of leaving a lasting legacy for Sycuan, the community and the younger generation," she said.

The Miss. Kumeyaay Committee Facebook page on Oct. 26 shared a post from Jadalyn Pham that reads, "Out of Respect for one of our Elders Danny Tucker (Sycuan Rez/Kumeyaay Nation) our Miss K has postponed her introduction dinner (set for Sunday, Oct. 26) Thank you for understanding. Our thoughts, love & deepest condolences are with the Family/clan/Tribe/Village/Nation during this time.

"Thank you to Danny Tucker for all his support through out the years. He always encouraged us to be proud of who we are and Represent our People in a good way. He also donated and helped judge when ever we asked him."

Tucker had three spouses, Debra Tucker, Jackie Tucker and Lori Tucker and had two daughters, Deedra and Dawnda, as well as three grandchildren and three great-granchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Francis Prieto and William Tucker, and was raised in El Cajon, attending Pepper Drive School.

He leaves behind siblings Charlotte Ann Quiroga, William Francis Tucker Sr., Lela Mae Tucker Owens, Delores Noel Tucker. His siblings Georgia Nieves Tucker, Rudy Ruiz, Priscilla Theresa Tucker Perrault, Robert (Bobby) Howard Tucker, Eugenia Martha Tucker Buchanan, William (Bud) Henry Tucker Jr. and Steve Tucker preceded him in death.