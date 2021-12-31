PASSAGES: DIANA PICO, NURSE AND NATIVE AMERICAN HEALER

By Karen Pearlman

December 31, 2021 (Alpine) -- Trained as a nurse, Diana Pico was a healer, teacher and strong believer in spirituality.

The wife of former Viejas Tribal Chairman Anthony Pico, Diana Pico started her career in the medical field and was an oncology nurse, but she later moved into a more comfortable place to help others through alternative and native healing practices.

Pico was a survivor who beat breast cancer and liver cancer, but she died on June 3, of complications from brain cancer. Pico was 65.

Diana Marie Castlen Pico was born Dec. 28, 1955 to Berniece "Bonnie" Marie and Ralph Schroder Castlen, at Grossmont Hospital. She attende d Madison High School and Grossmont College, where she earned her nursing degree. Adept in Western medicine, Pico turned her sight on traditional native healing.

Pico once visited a shaman in Peru, and later brought medicine men and spiritual seekers together at fire ceremonies in a fire pit at her home. She encouraged and supported her husband of 13 years, Anthony Pico, to help American Indians overcome unhealthy addictions, championing his goals and vision of creating healthy families on the Viejas reservation by reconnecting with traditional values and wisdom.

In a 2018 Warrior Spirit Award presentation, Anthony Pico said, "My heart feels profound gratitude to my loving wife, Diana Pico."

He said that in the throes of breast cancer, "when terror filled her eyes, she went beyond what anyone could have because she is so courageous. There were days when she felt better and would read for hours so she could send me resources about Childhood Trauma, Resilience and Trauma Healing Modalities to keep me current.

"She encouraged me as no one could by keeping me focused. She consistently reminded me, we are all doing the work we were sent to do by our Creator and that is to relieve the suffering of all people. Seeing her challenged and prevail is an example of the Warrior Spirit. Diana a truest, Champion of the People."

In addition to her husband, Pico is survived by her sister, Lisa O'Toole and her husband Bob; niece Allison O'Toole; and nephew, Aidan O'Toole. She also left behind her golden Labrador, Bella, a variety of cats, and families of hummingbirds.

Services were held on June 19, with a rosary at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Chapel on the Viejas Reservation in Alpine.

View a tribute movie honoring Diana Pico at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ei-cajon-ca/diana-pico-10226190