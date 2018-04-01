Passages: Dr. Harry Paul Cuero Jr., former Campo tribal chair

Photo via SDSU 2011 news release

January 6, 2026 (Campo) – Dr. Harry Paul Cuero Jr., former chair of the Campo Band of the Kumeyaay nation, spiritual leader and educator dedicated to preserving Kumeyaay sovereignty culture and leading efforts to share indigenous Bird Songs with future generations, died on December 6 at age 65.

Cuero, known as Junior, dedicated efforts to preserve and promote sacred Bird Songs that encapsulate the cyclical nature of life, death, and rebirth in Native American tradition. In his youth, he was profoundly influenced by the tribal history recounted through music, starting at a funeral he attended at age 8.

In 2011, San Diego State bestowed him with the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of Cuero as a cultural icon, mentor, leader, and oral historian. An SDSU news release at the time quotes Cuero discussing his mentorship of tribal young people.

“I try to give them pride in who they are, in their belief system and culture,” he stated. “If you really understand who you are, you can fit in anywhere,” he said. “We bridge the gap between cultures by getting educated and then filtering what we learn through our own cultural lens.”

He served as treasurer, cultural chair and in 2004, became chair of his tribe, as well as an advocate for indigenous sovereignty and indigenous cultural preservation at the national level.