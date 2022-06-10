PASSAGES: FRANCINE PHILLIPS -- WRITER, EDITOR, TEACHER AND MINISTER

East County News Service

June 10, 2022 (La Mesa) – Francine Phillips, an award-winning journalist, editor, writing instructor and communications specialist based in La Mesa, has passed away. Phillips wrote for many local publications, including East County Magazine. She worked as managing editor at the Daily Californian, executive director of California Garden Magazine, and as a freelance copywriter at U-T San Diego, in addition to numerous other communications positions.

“Francine was a talented writer with a passion for life and a broad range of interests. She will be deeply missed by many in our community,” says ECM editor Miriam Raftery.

Phillips covered a wide range of topics for ECM, including coverage of local water board and school board issues, a weekend at a local lavender farm, environmental issues, and a global leadership summit featuring former Secretary of State Colin Powell at Journey Church, where she served as a spiritual care minister and writing teacher.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, she attended Eagle Rock Junior-Senior High, then obtained a B.A. in English literature at Westmont College in Montecito, CA. She also received master’s degrees in theology and in marriage and family counseling at Denver Theological School, according to her LinkedIn page.

Her career path included positions as director of communications for the Alzheimer’s Association of San Diego/Imperial Counties and for the La Jolla Country Day school, where she taught journalism and speech. She also served as a communications officer at SDCERA and held positions with the San Diego City Attorney, San Diego District 2 Supervisor, and the President’s Initiative for Family Justice Center.

She was the principal of her own business, Write Now!, from 1993 until her death.

She won many honors and awards, including:

1985 – San Diego County Medical Society – Medical Reporting

1987 – American Heart Association, Nationwide creative writing award

1989 – AHA California Affiliate Communications – Best Campaign

1989 – Public Relations Club of San Diego – Crisis Communications

1994 – PRSA Edward L Bernays Award – Community Relations/Government

1995 – Annual Report for Stoorza, Ziegaus, Metzger, National Award

2003 – PRSA Bronze Anvil Award – Special Publications

2005 – San Diego Press Club – First Place, Magazine Feature

2005 – Evangelical Press Association – First Place – “The Lost Boys of Sudan”

2006 — Evangelical Press Association – First Place – ” Ministering to Forgotten Americans Hiding in a Mexican Prison.”

2009 — San Diego Press Club – Jolla Country Day School – First Place – Quest Magazine

An active member of the San Diego Press Club, she has chaired Press Club’s awards and written articles for the organization’s newsletter and website.

On her own website at https://francinephillips.com/, she wrote, “I’ve been a writer since handwriting entries on lined paper for my church bulletin when I was 12 years old. Since then, I have written poems (and done readings), newspaper articles (I was an editor – twice), magazine features (also an editor more than once) and books (nine). Blogging has fulfilled my life-long dream to be a columnist (except the getting paid part).

“I am a widow with a blended family of seven kids, and a believer in Christ. I got my master’s in counseling from Denver Seminary, where there were four women among 300 men and I learned that God sees us all equally. Later, as managing editor of The Wittenburg Door magazine I learned to laugh about it.

She concluded, “My career has been amazing, working with all kinds of San Diego leaders – political, non-profit, and spiritual – to write their stories and publicize their efforts.”

Photo, right, by Tommie Potter

In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, gardening, and beach barbecues with friends, many of whom posted fond memories on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/francine.phillips, where they recalled her kindness, generosity, and joyful spirit.