PASSAGES: FUND ESTABLISHED TO HELP FAMILY OF ANTHONY CANO, YOUNG LAKESIDE FIREFIGHTER AND FATHER WHO DIED

By Miriam Raftery

Memorial service and fund to help family of Anthony Cano announced





July 29, 2021 (Lakeside) – Anthony Cano, 27, dreamed of being a firefighter from an early age. For the past five years, he was living his dream as a firefighter and paramedic with the Lakeside Fire Protection District, while enjoying family time with his two children, ages 7 and 2. But on July 8, he passed away unexpectedly at his home in Temecula of undisclosed causes.

A fund has been created to benefit his family, who ask that donations in lieu of flowers be made to help support his children. You can donate online here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/810791916267501/ or mail a check to First Responders Endowed Kinship - 2469 Colinas Corte, El Cajon Ca 92019. Please write "Anthony Cano" on the memo line or envelope.

The fundraising page established by the First Responders Endowed Kinship states, “In his time here, he has been an active member of the fire family and excelled as a compassionate firefighter/paramedic who truly put others first.

Anthony leaves behind a family of loved ones, primarily his two beautiful children who have lost the hero in their lives” as well as the primary provider for their family…This benevolent fund is intended to ensure Anthony's children can bridge the gap, as their mother deals with the loss of their father and the radical changes being introduced into their early family life.”

The Lakeside Fire Protection District and Lakeside Firefighters Local 4488 will be holding a celebration of life for Anthony Cano on Saturday, July 31 at Sonrise Community Church located at 8805 N. Magnolia Ave. in Santee at 11:00 a.m. Anthony will be given a celebration of life with Fire Department honors, procession, and service. The procession will begin at Lakeside Fire Station 2 at 10:05 a.m. and will proceed to Sonrise Community Church. The services inside the church will be live streamed at https://sonrisesantee.online.church.

The announcement of his tragic death was made “with a heavy heart” by the Lakeside Fire Protection District and Lakeside Firefighters Local 4438. Their statement said of Cano, “His bright presence on his fellow firefighters and the community he served will truly be missed. All of us at the Lakeside Fire Protection District are deeply affected by the sudden and unexpected loss of Anthony.”





Born in Lake Elsinore, Cano graduated from Lakeside High School in 2011 and moved to Temecula a year later. After graduating from the Moreno Valley College Paramedic Program he worked for AMR in Riverside and as a seasonal firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. He joined the Lakeside Fire Protection District in 2017,most recently serving at Station 3.





He is survived by his children, Kennedy and Shane, his immediate family and his firefighting family at the Lakeside Fire Protection District and Lakeside Firefighters Local 4488.