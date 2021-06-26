PASSAGES: GREG BARR, FORMER GROSSMONT-CUYAMACA SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

June 26, 2021 (El Cajon) – Former Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College school board trustee Greg Barr, an El Cajon resident, has passed away after a heart-related illness.

His wife, Marlene Jansky Barr, announced on Facebook, “With deep sadness, I need to let our friends know that my dear husband, Greg Barr, experienced a cardiac event and passed away unexpectedly while on vacation in Eugene, Oregon, on June 19, 2021. Greg was hospitalized briefly in Eugene and received excellent and very compassionate medical care throughout his hospitalization. He was at peace, free of pain, and surrounded by family at the time of his passing.”

Barr was first elected to the GCCCD board in December 2006 and served until his retirement in November 2018. He previously taught American and world history at Fallbrook Union High School from 1985 to 2006, as well as metal working and world cultures.

Born in Muncie, Indiana, he grew up in San Diego’s San Carlos community and attended Crawford High School as well as the University of California, San Diego. He later obtaining a bachelor’s degree in history at Pacific University, a teaching credential at San Diego State University and a master’s degree in curriculum at the University of California, Riverside. According to his Linked in Page, he also worked as a realtor at the Bill Bradley Group from 2007 to 2009.

A memorial service is planned on July 8, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the Southwestern Yacht Club,2702 Qualtrough Street, San Diego. If you wish to attend, family asks that you please email Greg’s daughter, Cheyenne Barr, at transgressingborders@gmail.com with your name and the number of attendees in your party.