Passages: Grossmont Union High School District mourns the passing of former superintendent Mike Fowler

Source: Grossmont Union High School District
October 24, 2025 (El Cajon) - With deep sadness, the Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) announces the passing of former Superintendent Mike Fowler, who devoted nearly three decades of extraordinary service to East County students and families. He passed away following a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Statement from GUHSD Governing Board President Dr. Gary C. Woods:
“Superintendent Fowler’s leadership made a profound and lasting difference in the lives of students, staff, and families. His compassion and unwavering commitment to students defined his service and shaped our East County community. On behalf of the Governing Board, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Maria, their children, and the entire Fowler family. We grieve this loss together and honor the legacy he leaves behind.”
A Legacy of Leadership and Service:
Superintendent Fowler began his 29-year career in education after leaving a successful career in banking, starting as an English, Accounting, Entrepreneurship, and Computer Applications teacher at Helix High School. He then advanced through leadership roles in GUHSD as Assistant Principal, Principal, and Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services before being named Superintendent in 2024.
Reflecting on his decision to pursue education as a second career, Mr. Fowler once said:
“Before I became a teacher 28 years ago, I was in the banking industry and doing well. But I had always been drawn to educational leadership because school was a safe place for me growing up. I knew firsthand that providing a safe and structured environment for students to learn and grow was a valuable community service, so I changed paths.”
As Principal of Granite Hills High School from 2013 to 2022, he helped guide the school to recognition as a California Distinguished School and earned national rankings from U.S. News & World Report and The Washington Post.
As Superintendent, Mr. Fowler launched the Portrait of a Graduate process, a collaborative effort with the East County community to define the skills and mindsets students need to thrive as adults. Though he could not see the vision fully realized, it remains the cornerstone of GUHSD’s work this school year and will be carried forward, honoring his leadership and ensuring the work he began will be seen through for future generations of students.
Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife, Maria Vidal-Fowler, a U.S. Army veteran and Principal of Silver Gate Elementary School, and their two children.
Statement from GUHSD Superintendent Dr. Kirsten Vital Brulte:
“Though I did not have the honor of knowing him personally, I know that Mr. Fowler fought heroically and faced his illness with immense courage. His final words to the organization were ‘you are loved,’ and his legacy should inspire us all to reach higher in service to students – the young people to whom he dedicated his professional life because of the impact school had on him as a child. As Superintendent, Mr. Fowler launched the Portrait of a Graduate process we continue today, and we will carry it forward with love, in his memory, and as our solemn responsibility to honor his 29 years of dedicated service.”
