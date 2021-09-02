PASSAGES: JOHNNY HAKE, JULIAN CERT LEADER AND INSTRUCTOR

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

February 9, 2021 (Julian) – Johnny Hake, best known for his leadership to protect Julian during wildfires, passed away on February 1, 2021.  He was 71 years old.

Born Sept. 13, 1949, Hake told the Julian Journal that he met his wife, Diane, in a berry patch. They got married three weeks later, on August 8, 1969.  They raised their family which included adopted children as well as their own.

“I feel so blessed to have been married to Johnny for almost 52 years making amazing memories,” Diane posted on Facebook when she announced his death.  “I could have enjoyed his company for another half a century.”

The couple once owned a flight school in Arizona before moving to Julian. During the 2003 Cedar Fire, they lost their home – along with hundreds of other area residents.

The Hakes became involved with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and also served as instructors for the Julian/Cuyamaca CERT team, TEEN CERT, and Tribal TEEN CERT. 

Johnny Hake is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life is planned for Sept. 13, his birthday.  Details are not yet available, according to the post on Diane Hake’s Facebook page.


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Comments

Sad to hear, Johnny will be remembered

Submitted by on

Johnny and Diane trained every CERT out here in Shelter Valley, and left our whole region safer than they found it. A life well lived, and someone who will be long remembered in our little village. Hearts to Diane.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon