PASSAGES: JOHNNY HAKE, JULIAN CERT LEADER AND INSTRUCTOR

By Miriam Raftery

February 9, 2021 (Julian) – Johnny Hake, best known for his leadership to protect Julian during wildfires, passed away on February 1, 2021. He was 71 years old.

Born Sept. 13, 1949, Hake told the Julian Journal that he met his wife, Diane, in a berry patch. They got married three weeks later, on August 8, 1969. They raised their family which included adopted children as well as their own.

“I feel so blessed to have been married to Johnny for almost 52 years making amazing memories,” Diane posted on Facebook when she announced his death. “I could have enjoyed his company for another half a century.”

The couple once owned a flight school in Arizona before moving to Julian. During the 2003 Cedar Fire, they lost their home – along with hundreds of other area residents.

The Hakes became involved with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and also served as instructors for the Julian/Cuyamaca CERT team, TEEN CERT, and Tribal TEEN CERT.

Johnny Hake is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life is planned for Sept. 13, his birthday. Details are not yet available, according to the post on Diane Hake’s Facebook page.