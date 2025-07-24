PASSAGES: KEITH AND PRISCILLA WEBB, OWNERS OF JULIAN HARD CIDER

East County News Service

July 24, 2025 (Julian) – Keith and Priscilla Webb, best known locally as owners of Julian Hard Cider, the nation's first craft cider company in Julian, passed away two days apart earlier this month. They also owned Apple Lane Orchard, a popular wedding and vacation rental destination in the mountain community in San Diego's East County.

Both are remembered as generous community members who contributed to numerous local charities, as well as being successful business owners.

Keith Webb, 94, died on July 3, 2025. He was born October 4,1930 in Iowa during the Depression. He grew up in the Russell Brothers Circus family in Missouri. In his youth, he toured with the circus and co-authored a book about it. He later served in the U.S. Navy from 1947-1958

Priscilla Webb, 98, was born October 27, 1926 in San Diego County amid the Roaring '20s and Prohibition Era. She died on July 1, 2025. She lived in several local communities, including Del Cerro and Julian in East County. She was an avid horse racing and Chargers fan who was also devoted to charities, serving on the boards of Gold-Diggers and Angels of Asel tine School. She was co-founder of Park and Ride, the first off-site airport parking lot in San Diego..

Keith and Priscilla married in 1986 and worked together at Park and Ride until selling it in 2007.

The couple shifted their focus to Julian, where they became co-owners of Julian Hard Cider founded in 2009, and purchased Apple Lane Orchard, where they also sold soft cider and made soft cider deliveries well into their 90s. The apple venue was also a popular wedding venue and vacation rental site in Julian. Julian Hard Cider’s site lists Ken Knox as the co-owner and manager of the business, which is still in operation.

Survivors include their grandson, Eugene Estabrook and his family.

On Facebook’s Julian Connection page, Julian residents shared memories of the couple. Michele Harvey, former co-owner of the Julian News, wrote, “They did plenty for this community.”

Outdoor educator Greg Schuett posted, “The Volcan Mountain Foundation education center is dedicated to their generosity.”

Joint services for Keith and Priscilla Webb are scheduled for August 3 at Greenwood Mortuary, according to obituaries published in the San Diego Union-Tribune.They will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery.