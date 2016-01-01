Passages: Legendary Helix Coach Gordon Nash

East County News Service East County News Service

Photo courtesy of Helix Alumni Association

Oct. 5, 2025 (East County) – Former Helix High School basketball coach Gordon David Nash, who led the Highlanders to unprecedented victories and mentored future National Basketball Association superstar Bill Walton, passed away on Sept. 27 at age 91.

Nash, who also taught biology, is remembered fondly by former students and athletes whom he mentored.

“He played a key role in shaping basketball players’ lives and the lives of students he had off the court in the classroom,” Paula Novell Strauss posted on behalf of Helix High School Alumni on Facebook. “We want to express our gratitude for his dedication, and what he instilled in his students.”

Nash became head coach at Helix in the 1967-68 season, when the team reached the San Diego CIF finals.

Over the next two years, with Walton on board, the Highlanders came into the national spotlight. Nash’s coaching record overall included 259 wins and 69 losses for a stunning .790 record over 11 seasons.

Walton, mentored by Nash, led the team to 49 straight victories and went on to become one of the greatest basketball players ever in both college and professional basketball, attaining Hall of Fame status.

With Nash as head coach, Helix won two San Diego Section championships, competed in five title games, was named runner-up three times and third place once.

Nash, a Lakeside resident, was born March 16, 1934. He retired from coaching in 2019.

In 2018, Nash and his wife, Carolyn, attended the grand opening of a 10,000-square foot gym named after Bill Walton, located at the Brady Family Clubhouse at the Boys & Girls Clubs of East County, just arond the corner from Helix.

At the event, Nash spent quite a bit of time talking with Walton.

Nash at the time noted that “Bill’s not the kind of guy looking for recognition. He’s not really interested in being the center of attention, but this is a great thing for him and for this community.”

One of his last public appearances was at a tribute event at Helix honoring Walton in January 2025.

Nash died surrounded by loved ones while under hospice care. He was visited by many of his former students in his final days, according to a Facebook post and comments left by those sharing memories of Nash.

"My deepest condolences to family and friends," wrote Gwen Weischedel. "He was a huge mentor as a teenager and I will be forever grateful to the kind and empathetic human being he was."

"I admired his dedication to his players," wrote David Rodriguez. "His measured and respectful approach to coaching made it a pleasure to play on his teams. No drama and laser focused on the goal of being prepared and winning. Definitely one of the reasons for the dominating nature of Helix athletics. A class act."

"I enjoyed teaching in the Science department with Gordon and playing lots of golf together," wrote Ann Kovick Larivee. "Rest in peace dear friend. Heartfelt thoughts go out to his family."

"Thank you Coach, for giving rides to summer league games and college advice to a poor kid who rode the bench for a season," wrote Jim Rock. "What a good heart (but watch out for that wicked dry sense of humor)."

On Facebook, Nash's daughter, Lisa Nash Nelson, wrote to those who posted thoughts about Nash on social media, "Thank you all for paying tribute and showing him your love. We read them to him as they came in. Thank you they warmed his heart and our family’s hearts as we said 'farewell for now Dad.'”